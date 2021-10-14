Visit the new DW website

Banksy

Banksy is the pseudonym of a British graffiti artist, painter, film director and political activist. His street art, distinctive for its stenciling technique, can be found throughout the world.

Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams originally developed in the underground scene of Bristol. His graffiti, containing political and social commentaries, can be found on streets, walls, and bridges in numerous cities. Banksy's first film "Exit Through the Gift Shop" was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2011. In 2014, Banksy was honored as "Person of the Year" at the Webby Awards.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Banksy's Love is in the Bin (2018) is installed at Sotheby's on September 03, 2021 in London, England. Banksy's Love is in the Bin (est. £4 - 6 million) will go on public view this weekend for a special two day-view at Sotheby's New Bond Street Galleries, before embarking on a global tour ahead of the Contemporary Art Evening Auction at Sotheby's London on October 14. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's)

Banksy shredded artwork 'Love Is in the Bin' sells for over $25 million 14.10.2021

"Love Is in the Bin," formerly called "Girl With Balloon," originally had a price estimate of $7 million. Sotheby's said the shredding stunt makes it "the ultimate Banksy artwork."
dpatopbilder - 05.02.2019, Baden-Württemberg, Baden-Baden: Besucher betrachten das geschredderte Banksy-Bild „Love is in the Bin“ im Museum Frieder Burda. Das Werk wird dort vom 05.02.2019 bis zum 03.03.2019 gezeigt. Ursprünglich hatte es den Titel „Girl with Balloon“. Seit es sich während einer Kunstauktion in London selbst zerstörte, wird es «Love is in the Bin» genannt. Banksy hatte die Aktion später als Attacke auf den Kunstmarkt dargestellt. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Banksy's 'Love is in the bin' goes under hammer 14.10.2021

The graffiti artist's landmark painting, which used to be known as "Girl with balloon," is up for sale. Here are some of the mysterious artist's past works.
Künstler Murad Subay beim Arbeiten bei dem Human Rights Film Festival 2021 © Dovile Sermokas/HRFFB https://aktiongegendenhungerggmbh.app.box.com/s/3t2x9as12zxnm8huffiwzyetrz24bs6c

'Yemen's Banksy': Murad Subay creates art against war in Berlin 23.09.2021

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis, say humanitarian organizations. At the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin, street artist Murad Subay comments on the horrors of war.
Employees of the Frieder Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork Love is in the bin in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Shredded Banksy painting back under the hammer 03.09.2021

"Love is in the Bin" is expected to be sold for almost four times as much as it did only three years ago. A steep rise in art sales during the pandemic has seen several of Banksy's works sell for monumental sums.
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a member of staff has their photograph taken in front of the artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown, entitled 'Game Changer', at Southampton General Hospital in Southampton, England. A Banksy painting honoring Britain’s health workers in the coronavirus pandemic has sold for a record 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million.) Auction house Christie’s said Tuesday, March 23, 2021 that proceeds from the sale will be used to fund health organizations and charities across the U.K. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, file)

Banksy superhero nurse painting sells for record price to fund NHS 23.03.2021

Christie's London sold a painting portraying a healthcare worker as a superhero for €19.5 million on Tuesday, the most ever paid for a work by Banksy, who donated the work to a Southhampton hospital last May.
ARCHIV - 18.09.2020, Großbritannien, London: Zwei Angestellte im Auktionshaus Sotheby's halten das Gemälde «Show Me The Monet» von Banksy. Im Rahmen einer Livestream-Auktion mit dem Namen «Contemporary» wurden bei Sotheby's am 21.10.2020 mehrere Werke angeboten. Satte 7,6 Millionen Pfund (etwa 8,4 Millionen Euro) bekam der Künstler Banksy bei der Auktion für seine Neuinterpretation eines Monet-Gemäldes. (zu dpa «Show me the Monet»: Über 8 Millionen Euro für Banksy-Gemälde) Foto: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über die Auktion am 21.10.2020 bei Sotheby's London und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Banksy painting 'Show Me The Monet' fetches almost $10 million 22.10.2020

"Show Me The Monet" is Banksy's second-most lucrative painting to have sold at auction. The artwork is the reclusive artist's take on a famous piece by French impressionist Claude Monet.
A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A Berlin-based group says it has begun migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea with a bright pink former navy vessel sponsored by British artist Banksy. The group operating the MV Louise Michel, a sleek 30-meter (98-foot) ship named after a 19th century French feminist and anarchist, said late Thursday that it rescued 89 from an inflatable boat in distress. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) |

New exhibition asks: 'Who the f*** is Banksy?' 25.09.2020

The most famous street artist on the planet holds no trademark on his works, but the enigmatic Briton definitely owns his identity, as a new exhibit shows.

Das Bild Flower thrower des Street-Art-Künstlers Banksy ist am 14.04.2016 in München (Bayern) in der Ausstellung Banksy - King of Urban Art @ Munich in der Galerie Kronsbein zu sehen. Die Ausstellung präsentiert ab dem 14.04.2016 etwa 40 Werke des Street-Art-Künstlers. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Banksy loses trademark case on 'Flower Thrower' cards 17.09.2020

The street artist's anonymity hurt their case in the ruling. A greeting card company will be able to use Banksy's "Flower Thrower" piece on their products.
A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A Berlin-based group says it has begun migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea with a bright pink former navy vessel sponsored by British artist Banksy. The group operating the MV Louise Michel, a sleek 30-meter (98-foot) ship named after a 19th century French feminist and anarchist, said late Thursday that it rescued 89 from an inflatable boat in distress. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) |

Migrants moved off Banksy rescue boat but remain at sea 30.08.2020

The Louise Michel sent a distress call saying it was overloaded with migrants, one of whom has died. Several of the most vulnerable were picked up by the Italian coast guard; around 150 were moved to another rescue ship.
July 23, 2020, London, UK: LONDON, UK. A staff member views ''Mediterranean Sea View 2017 (2017) by Banksy, estimate: Â£800,000-1.2 million. Preview of works on display at Sothebyâs London ahead of a one-off auction on July 28. Titled âRembrandt to Richterâ, the sale will offer the very best from Old Masters, Impressionist & Modern Art, Modern & Post-War British Art and Contemporary Art. The exhibition is open to the public at Sothebyâs New Bond Street galleries until July 28. [Image embargoed for release until 9am BST 24 July 2020] (Credit Image: © Stephen Chung/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire |

Banksy's donated Mediterranean 'triptych' sells for $2.3 million 29.07.2020

The British artist sold his triptych, "Mediterranean sea view 2017," at a Sotheby’s auction to raise money for a Bethlehem hospital. It is one of several Banksy works evoking the consequences of conflict in the region.

An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London underground carriage, Britain, in this undated picture obtained from social media. Instagram/Banksy /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Banksy: Masked London Underground rats get scrubbed 15.07.2020

The British street artist unveiled his latest street art: masked, sneezing rats in a London subway. Since removed, the work has gone viral on social media.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 25, 2018 a man takes a photograph of an artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on Novembre 13, 2015. - The stolen Banksy work has been found in Italy, AFP reports on June 10, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

Arrests made in theft of Banksy's Paris artwork 27.06.2020

French authorities say they've arrested six people in connection to a work stolen from the Bataclan night club in 2019. The image, stenciled on a door, turned up in Italy two weeks ago.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 25, 2018 a man takes a photograph of an artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on Novembre 13, 2015. - The stolen Banksy work has been found in Italy, AFP reports on June 10, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

Stolen Banksy Bataclan artwork discovered in Italy 10.06.2020

The mural of a mourning girl where the November 2015 terrorist attack occurred in Paris was stolen in January last year. It has now reappeared in central Italy after a joint operation by French and Italian authorities.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Red noses have appeared on Banksy's Birmingham homeless reindeer mural , which has also been fenced off to protect the artwork, on a railway bridge wall in Vyse Street on December 10, 2019 in Birmingham, England. The elusive British artist unveiled the artwork in a video posted to his social media accounts on Monday, Dec. 9, and has been dubbed God Bless Birmingham by locals. The video shows a man he calls Ryan settling down to sleep on a bench, which appears to be pulled by two reindeer painted on a brick wall. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Banksy's Christmas painting under security after 'vandalism' 11.12.2019

Elusive UK artist Banksy's new mural highlighting homelessness in the British city of Birmingham is now under 24/7 security monitoring after someone added red noses to the reindeer featured in the work.
September 27, 2019, London, London, United Kingdom: Sotheby's staff view a painting titled Devolved Parliament, 2009, by artist Banksy. The painting depicts MP's in the houses of Parliament with an estimate of ÃÂ£1.5-2 million. The work is part of the Sotheby's contemporary art auction. (Credit Image: Â© Ray Tang/ZUMA Wire |

Banksy chimpanzee parliament painting sells for $12 million 04.10.2019

A Bansky painting depicting the British Parliament full of primates has sold for a record $12 million at auction. The secretive artist criticized the sale as being against his principles.
27.09.2019 *** Gallery workers pose with the Banksy painting 'Devolved Parliament' at Sotheby's on September 27, 2019 in London, England. Photo call for Banksy's Devolved Parliament painting ahead of it being offered at auction by Sotheby's. The artwork showing the House of Commons full of chimpanzees is expected to fetch GBP1.5 to GBP2 million. (Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Banksy's chimpanzee parliament up for auction 28.09.2019

A painting by British street artist Banksy depicting the UK Parliament populated by chimpanzees went on show Saturday before being auctioned. It's expected to fetch up to $2.5 million (€2.28 million).
