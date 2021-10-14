Banksy is the pseudonym of a British graffiti artist, painter, film director and political activist. His street art, distinctive for its stenciling technique, can be found throughout the world.

Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams originally developed in the underground scene of Bristol. His graffiti, containing political and social commentaries, can be found on streets, walls, and bridges in numerous cities. Banksy's first film "Exit Through the Gift Shop" was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2011. In 2014, Banksy was honored as "Person of the Year" at the Webby Awards.