  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
The Banksy stamp for Ukraine: A black-belt judo master is put to the floor by a small boy.
The Banksy stamp for UkraineImage: kyodo/dpa/picture alliance
ArtsUkraine

Banksy mural featured in Ukrainian postage stamp

40 minutes ago

The stamp features Banksy's mural from Borodyanka alluding to Russia's Vladimir Putin as a black belt in judo, toppled by a little boy symbolizing Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O1S1

Marking one year since Russia's full-scale invasion of their country, Ukraine has issued a postage stamp depicting a mural by British street artist Banksy of a boy defeating a grown man in judo. The phrase "Get lost Putin" has been added in Cyrillic to the lower left part of the stamp.

The mural was painted by Banksy on a bombed-out wall in the town of Borodyanka northwest of Kyiv, where many buildings were razed to the ground by Russian aircraft at the beginning of the invasion last year. Borodyanka was hit particularly hard by Russian attacks.

The mural portrayed in the stamp is part of a series of Banksy works that appeared in different parts of Ukraine at the end of 2022.

Banksy has traveled to crisis zones in different parts of the world and has created artworks that are known to convey a social or political message. 

Murals of elusive artist Banksy spotted in Ukraine

The underdog as victor

The face of the man being knocked down is not depicted, but it is most likely alluding to Russian President Vladimir Putin who has a black belt in judo. Last year, World Taekwondo stripped off Putin's honorary black belt to condemn the war he is waging against Ukraine.

The mural could also be seen as a reference to the biblical story of David and Goliath, symbolizing the unlikely triumph of the underdog, in this case represented by a young opponent as Ukraine.

"I think the boy is a symbol of a small Ukraine which defeats the big man, Russia," Nataliia Hrebeniuk, a local resident praised the stamp's symbolism. "It's very representative of the situation."

Ukrainians praise the new stamp

"We thought that this exact stamp, this exact painting would be the best representation of what every Ukrainian feels about our enemy," the head of Ukrainian Postal Service, Ihor Smilianskyi, said before postmarking the first stamp.

Enthusiastic residents queued at Kyiv's main post office to buy the new stamp last Friday.

Svetlana, a 50-year-old economist, was keen to purchase a stamp "because I support the Ukrainian armed forces" and "the stamp is printed at a historic moment", one year after the start, on February 24, 2022, of the Russian invasion.

Another enthusiastic buyer on its first issue date was Maxime who was delighted to see a "first stamp from one of Banksy's works."

The 26-year-old told AFP news agency that it's "a very cool gesture for the world to understand Ukraine," as it is important "that we remain in the spotlight."

sl/eg (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Sotheby's Versteigerung Banksy Love Is In The Bin

Banksy shredded artwork 'Love Is in the Bin' sells for over $25 million

Banksy shredded artwork 'Love Is in the Bin' sells for over $25 million

"Love Is in the Bin," formerly called "Girl With Balloon," originally had a price estimate of $7 million. Sotheby's said the shredding stunt makes it "the ultimate Banksy artwork."
ArtsOctober 14, 2021
Healthcare workers photograph one another in front of the Banksy painting "Game Changer" at Southampton General Hospital in England

Banksy superhero nurse painting sells for record price to fund NHS

Banksy superhero nurse painting sells for record price to fund NHS

Christie's London sold a painting portraying a healthcare worker as a superhero for €19.5 million on Tuesday, the most ever paid for a work by Banksy, who donated the work to a Southhampton hospital last May.
CultureMarch 23, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian mortar team fires on a Russian position on February 16, 2023 in Bakhmut

Kyiv denies Russian forces have captured Yahidne

ConflictsFebruary 26, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of people sitting in white chairs at a ceremony

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Golden Bear prize.

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

FilmFebruary 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage