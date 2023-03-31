  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Band Brace Yourself! stand beside the artwork of the same name, created by Banksy
Brace Yourself! stand beside the artwork of the same name, created by BanksyImage: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/picture alliance
ArtsEurope

Banksy: 'Brace Yourself!' fetches three times estimate

47 minutes ago

Banksy painted "Brace Yourself!" for a British band whose name he wanted to use for a documentary film. Now the painting by the mysterious street artist has been auctioned off for a surprise amount.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PY3c

A work of art by the mysterious street artist Banksy was sold at an auction on Wednesday for a sum of around €1.8 million ($2 million), fetching far above the estimate of €500,000.

The painting called "Brace Yourself!" shows a Grim Reaper riding in a bumper car.

Banksy painted it for a British band in return for a name change.

The band for which Banksy made the work was originally known as Exit Through The Gift Shop.

This was the same name that Banksy wanted to use for his Oscar-nominated documentary film that tells the story of Thierry Guetta, a Frenchman living in Los Angeles who wants to make a documentary about Banksy and later becomes famous himself under the name Mr. Brainwash.

Copyright issues

To avoid confusion or copyright issues, Banksy offered the band a specially created image — on the condition that they chose a new name. The band agreed to the proposal and changed their name to Brace Yourself.

The painting of the same name was exhibited at the Hard Rock Cafe in London earlier this month.

On Wednesday, music executive Miguel Garcia Larios bought it at an auction in Beverly Hills, California. The auction, which focused on street art and contemporary art, also featured artworks by painter Bob Ross and actor Jim Carrey.

Murals by elusive artist Banksy spotted in Ukraine

Sale all about preserving artwork as a 'piece of history,' say band

The sale was preceded by a live performance by Brace Yourself fronted by the singer Natalie Zalewska, who told British news agency PA before the auction that selling the piece was about preserving the artwork as a "piece of history."

An original print of Banksy's famous work "Girl with Balloon" was also auctioned, fetching around €180,000. Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to the charity MusiCares, which provides health, financial and rehabilitative support to people in the music industry.

js/eg (dpa/AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Großbritannien | Neues Banksy Kunstwerk in Margate zerstört

UK officials remove parts of Banksy artwork

UK officials remove parts of Banksy artwork

Officials in Britain have removed part of a new work by the graffiti artist Banksy. The installation highlights the problem of domestic violence. But the local authority has cleared away elements of the artwork, saying it was blocking the sidewalk.
ArtsFebruary 15, 202301:15 min
a rat slides off a box reading fragile

Banksy: Street artist sells prints for Ukraine

Banksy: Street artist sells prints for Ukraine

British street artist Banksy is selling 50 art prints featuring a rat on a cardboard box, with all proceeds supporting civilians impacted by the war in Ukraine.
ArtsDecember 12, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger

Ukraine updates: Bucha marks one year since liberation

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Some members of the Ayawaso CP football club after a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana: Cerebral palsy football offers escape from stigma

Ghana: Cerebral palsy football offers escape from stigma

Soccer17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A forest outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Business24 hours ago02:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Road disappearing into the distance on left; excavator digging amid clouds of dust in the middle distnace on the right.

Hungary’s big bet on batteries — and its costs

Hungary’s big bet on batteries — and its costs

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

SocietyMarch 30, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport. In the background, one of his supporters holds up a sign that says "Witch Hunt."

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Law and Justice21 minutes ago01:46 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage