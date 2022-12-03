  1. Skip to content
The mural depicts a woman in a gas mask standing on a chair and holding a fire extinguisher, Hostomel, Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine.
The mural is among seven installed by Banksy in the Ukrainian capital last monthImage: Oleksandra Butova/ukrinform/abaca/picture alliance
ArtsUkraine

Banksy mural cut off battered Kyiv wall

1 hour ago

Police have arrested eight people who tried to cut a Banksy mural out of a wall. The world-renowned graffiti artist admitted last month to having painted a number of murals around heavily damaged areas in Kyiv.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KQgT

Ukrainian police arrested on Friday eight people who cut out a mural by graffiti artist Banksy, painted on a yellow, battle-scarred wall in Kyiv.

The group succeeded in cutting a section of board and plaster of the mural, which depicts a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown with a fire extinguisher in hand.

Their motive was not clear. Reuters news agency suggested they were attempting to steal the artwork.

What happened to the mural?

The group of eight was spotted in Hostomel, on the northwestern outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

Police seized the mural at the scene and took it under their protection. The Ministry of Culture was summoned to determine its fate.

"These images are, after all, symbols of our struggle against the enemy ... We'll do everything to preserve these works of street art as a symbol of our victory," Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement.

Murals of elusive artist Banksy spotted in Ukraine

Banksy in Kyiv

The renowned yet anonymous British artist's work can sell for millions of dollars, making him one of the most famous living street artists. 

He confirmed painting seven murals last month across Kyiv. He sought out areas battered by the heavy fighting since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

One mural painted on a badly damaged wall shows a girl doing a handstand over a piece of rubble. Another shows a little boy flipping a grown, black-belted man who seemingly resembles Russian President Vladimir Putin, known for his appreciation of martial arts.

Graffiti of a child throwing a man on the floor in judo clothing is seen on a wall amid damaged buildings in Borodyanka on November 11, 2022 in Kyiv Region, Ukraine.
Seven Banksy-style murals have appeared across Kyiv's battered walls last monthImage: Ed Ram/Getty Images

Banksy's largely political art, distinctive for its stenciling technique, can be found all over the world, including in some conflict zones.

rmt/sms (dpa, Reuters)

A crying baby

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

Health12 hours ago
