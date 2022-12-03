Banksy mural cut off battered Kyiv wall

Police have arrested eight people who tried to cut a Banksy mural out of a wall. The world-renowned graffiti artist admitted last month to having painted a number of murals around heavily damaged areas in Kyiv.
The group succeeded in cutting a section of board and plaster of the mural, which depicts a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown with a fire extinguisher in hand.
Their motive was not clear. Reuters news agency suggested they were attempting to steal the artwork.
What happened to the mural?
The group of eight was spotted in Hostomel, on the northwestern outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.
Police seized the mural at the scene and took it under their protection. The Ministry of Culture was summoned to determine its fate.
"These images are, after all, symbols of our struggle against the enemy ... We'll do everything to preserve these works of street art as a symbol of our victory," Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement.
Murals of elusive artist Banksy spotted in Ukraine
One mural painted on a badly damaged wall shows a girl doing a handstand over a piece of rubble. Another shows a little boy flipping a grown, black-belted man who seemingly resembles Russian President Vladimir Putin, known for his appreciation of martial arts.