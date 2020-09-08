Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.
Getting kids back to school in northern Nigeria
In northern Nigeria, half of all children are not in school. An NGO in Kano State is trying to change this: The #GiveNorthEducation campaign urges the local community and government to give kids a chance at education.
South Africa: Overcoming teenage pregnancy
In South Africa, at least 40% of pupils drop out of school before finishing grade 12. For most girls, teen pregnancy is the reason. The Isibindi Ezikoleni initiative helps girls balance young motherhood with school.
The Spread - How to wear a condom
Protection involves all genders. But how do you use a male condom properly? That is the question our sex and relationship expert KAZ is going to answer - and show - in this episode.
Kenya: The trials and tribulations of a teen dad
Amos Odhiambo became a dad at the age of 17. His girlfriend recently delivered a healthy baby boy. Amos talks to GirlZOffMute teen reporter Silvia Adhiambo in Kibera, Kenya about the plans he has for his young family.
Africa's best soccer players
African football matters - but we rarely take a closer look at our big names in the game. Where do Africa's best players come from, and what differentiates African football?
