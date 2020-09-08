 Back to School! | The 77 Percent | DW | 27.01.2022

The 77 Percent

Back to School!

In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.

77 | Sendung | Bild

77 | NGA_Nigeria school dropouts | Bild

Getting kids back to school in northern Nigeria

In northern Nigeria, half of all children are not in school. An NGO in Kano State is trying to change this: The #GiveNorthEducation campaign urges the local community and government to give kids a chance at education.

 

77 | SA | Teenage mother and child | Bild

South Africa: Overcoming teenage pregnancy

In South Africa, at least 40% of pupils drop out of school before finishing grade 12. For most girls, teen pregnancy is the reason. The Isibindi Ezikoleni initiative helps girls balance young motherhood with school.

 

77 | Condom | Bild

The Spread - How to wear a condom

Protection involves all genders. But how do you use a male condom properly? That is the question our sex and relationship expert KAZ is going to answer - and show - in this episode.

 

 

77 | Young African father | Bild

Kenya: The trials and tribulations of a teen dad

Amos Odhiambo became a dad at the age of 17. His girlfriend recently delivered a healthy baby boy. Amos talks to GirlZOffMute teen reporter Silvia Adhiambo in Kibera, Kenya about the plans he has for his young family.

 

77 | Africa’s soccer players | Bild

Africa's best soccer players

African football matters - but we rarely take a closer look at our big names in the game. Where do Africa's best players come from, and what differentiates African football?

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 29.01.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 29.01.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 29.01.2022 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 30.01.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 30.01.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 31.01.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 01.02.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 30.01.2022 – 09:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

