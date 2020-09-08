Getting kids back to school in northern Nigeria

In northern Nigeria, half of all children are not in school. An NGO in Kano State is trying to change this: The #GiveNorthEducation campaign urges the local community and government to give kids a chance at education.

South Africa: Overcoming teenage pregnancy

In South Africa, at least 40% of pupils drop out of school before finishing grade 12. For most girls, teen pregnancy is the reason. The Isibindi Ezikoleni initiative helps girls balance young motherhood with school.

The Spread - How to wear a condom

Protection involves all genders. But how do you use a male condom properly? That is the question our sex and relationship expert KAZ is going to answer - and show - in this episode.

Kenya: The trials and tribulations of a teen dad

Amos Odhiambo became a dad at the age of 17. His girlfriend recently delivered a healthy baby boy. Amos talks to GirlZOffMute teen reporter Silvia Adhiambo in Kibera, Kenya about the plans he has for his young family.

Africa's best soccer players

African football matters - but we rarely take a closer look at our big names in the game. Where do Africa's best players come from, and what differentiates African football?

