A Russian soldier stands next to a metal fence
Russian peacekeepers have been guarding the Lachin Corridor, the only route connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, since the 2020 cease-fireImage: Tofik Babayev/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsArmenia

Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on vital road to Armenia

1 hour ago

The Lachin Corridor is the only route connecting Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku said it was responding to a similar move by Armenia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QSb8

Azerbaijan has set up a checkpoint on the only road connecting Armenia to the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region for the first time since the 2020 war.

In a statement on Sunday, the state border service said that a border checkpoint was set up at the entrance of the road. It said the decision was in response to a similar move by Armenia.

The border service added that the checkpoint was to "prevent the illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines."

This is the first time Azerbaijan has taken such a step since the end of a 2020 war with Armenia over the contested region. As per the cease-fire which ended the war, Baku is required to guarantee safe passage on the Lachin Corridor.

The road has been patrolled by Russian peacekeepers since. But skirmishes between the two enemy states have persisted. Armenia has often said Russia is preoccupied by its invasion of Ukraine, distracting Moscow from its peacekeeping role in the region.

Clashes erupt between Azerbaijan and Armenia

What happened with the checkpoint?

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of using the corridor for army staff rotation, as well as "the transfer of weapons and ammunition, entrance of terrorists, as well as illicit trafficking of natural resources and cultural property."

It said on Sunday that it built the checkpoint in light of "threats and provocations." The ministry added that it had recorded military convoys entering the country's territory and setting up military infrastructure "at the point closest to the territory of Azerbaijan."

"Providing border security, as well as ensuring safe traffic on the road, is the prerogative of the government of Azerbaijan, and an essential prerequisite for national security, state sovereignty and the rule of law," the ministry said.

Azerbaijani servicemen march at a checkpoint at the Lachin Corridor on December 27, 2022.
Skirmishes around the Lachin Corridor have persisted since the 2020 peace dealImage: TOFIK BABAYEV/AFP

Armenia condemned the checkpoint as a "flagrant violation" of the 2020 cease-fire agreement.

"We call on the Russian Federation to ultimately implement the trilateral statement," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Exchanging accusations of fire

Meanwhile, Armenia's Defense Ministry reported the death of one of its soldiers after Azerbaijani forces opened fire on an Armenian position in Sotk. The village lies some 60 kilometers (roughly 37 miles) west of the border with Azerbaijan.

Baku denied killing an Armenian soldier.

Azerbaijan later said Armenian troops fired on Azerbaijani units in the Lachin district, which Yerevan denied.

Long-contested since a separatist war ended in 1994, the Nagorno-Karabakh region has fueled fighting between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan. The region lies within Turkey-backed Azerbaijan but had largely been under the control of Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenian forces since 1994.

In 2020, a six-week war brought areas of the region under Azerbaijan's control and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal.

Situation tense at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

