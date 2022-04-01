 Autism awareness: See with the eyes of autistic people | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 01.04.2022

World Autism Awareness Day on April 2

Autism awareness: See with the eyes of autistic people

People with autism like Ricky Zehrer often get pigeonholed as though there were just one kind of autism. But it's not that simple. Zehrer knows that first-hand.

A young boy or man runs by a wall painted with numbers in circles

Autistic people get overstimulated very easily

People with autism are the best at describing their situation. They see autism from a different — their own — perspective, just like Ricky Zehrer does.

"Autism is defined as a profound development disorder, but it isn't that at all," says Zehrer. "You have autism from birth. Your brain functions differently than a non-autistic person's brain. For me, it's a question of sensory perception and the way an autistic person filters their experiences."

Many autistic people are unable to filter their experiences, or that ability to filter is under-developed.

The brain processes about 11 million sensory impressions per second. We're conscious of about 40 of those impressions. Only the most important information gets forwarded for further processing — the brain isn't built to handle all the impulses we receive every minute of every day. So, we select and filter our experiences.

But it's different for people on the autism spectrum like Zehrer.

"I get everything I see, feel and experience, undiluted, and I have to deal with it all," says Zehrer.

This overstimulation is permanent stress.

A forest in the Czech Republic, with lush trees

Even relaxing environments can be taxing for people with autism

Avoiding the overstimulation

People with autism handle the overstimulation of their brains in different ways. They try to avoid or get out of situations that are simply too much.

That is the first thing autistic people can do to help them get through the day.

Light can be a factor. "I always wear sunglasses and in the car I use anti-glare protection," says Zehrer.

"I'm extremely sensitive to light. But another person could possible look right into the headlights of a car. Some people couldn't look you in the eyes while others stare at the people they meet," says the 44-year-old. Whatever it is, Zehrer adds, something is always different. 

Other autistic people have extreme trouble handling sounds and noises. They have to protect themselves from noise to prevent their brains from overloading. Some people on the autism spectrum find it difficult, for instance, to filter out background noises when they talk to another person. If things go wrong, their brains go into overdrive and it's chaos.

Watch video 02:12

Robots help autistic children learn social skills

Using noise against noise

When noises get too much, there are ways to handle the situation, says Zehrer. You can use noise-cancelling headphones, for instance.

If that doesn't work, people with autism often use "stimming" — self-stimulating behaviors. Stimming protects against overstimulation, relaxes the mind and helps release inner pressure. 

That can be repetitive behavior, like seesawing or jumping, but it can also be making sounds like counting out loud or clicking fingers. It's a way to drown out those disturbing impulses — it covers the overstimulation, making the situation easier to control. 

"Imagine you've got an itch. An itch is an uncontrolled, extremely unpleasant stimulation. If you've got an itch, you control it by scratching — you're covering an uncontrolled stimulation with one you can control," says Zehrer, who sometimes bites their cheek in overwhelming situations.

When it's hard to go out

Being out with people, in crowds, can be hard for people with autism.

"I like to compare those situations with a washbasin," says Zehrer. "Every impulse is like a drop of water. It can be a thimble full, a cup or a bucket. For non-autistic people, the water can keep on dripping, it will just run off. But for autistic people, the drain gets blocked." And their stress levels keep going up. 

Looking people in the eyes

Zehrer mentions a blind friend. Meeting them, they say, is very pleasant because they don't have to look each other in the eye. Meeting sighted people, however, is different. Sighted people tend to look for eye contact.

"Because my brain throws everything at me in an unfiltered way, I see every movement in their faces, every little squint and twitch. It gets to be too much and I can't concentrate on anything," Zehrer says.

A person, visually excluded from a group

Autistic people sometimes cut themselves off from other people

Autistic people and emotions

People often say that autistic people lack emotion. Zehrer can explain that: "Rather than it being too little, autistic people usually have too much feeling. Emotions are stimulations, too. And some don't know how they feel."

It's all just confused. They lack the time to sort through and order their emotions. And on top of that, many autistic people are far too concerned with trying to behave like a non-autistic person, and that costs them a lot of energy and strength.  

Singular concentration

Autistic people train themselves to reduce as many external impulses as possible. That enables them to concentrate on a single thing — and ignore everything else.

Watch video 02:34

Fashion shoot gives autistic teens in Ghana confidence

Little things can disrupt that concentration massively. It might only be the flickering of a lamp. This hyper-focus, or absolute concentration on a single thing, can have negative effects. It can be that autistic people stop receiving feelings of hunger or thirst, regardless of whether it is cold or hot outside.    

Every effort is concentrated on the one thing. It can be solving complicated mathematical problems or developing computer software. Autistic people have become very popular employees for IT companies because they won't be disturbed by anything or anyone.

Mindfulness is important

There is no standard way or place for people with autism to live. It can be any kind of impulse or stimulation that drives up their stress levels. But there is no common unit or measure that fits every autistic person.

"I recommend people get a sport watch because it's easy to track your stress levels by monitoring your blood pressure and pulse," says Zehrer.

Stress can even occur in situations that are meant to be relaxing.

"I can be walking in the woods, all alone, and still my brain might go into overdrive because suddenly there's a flash of light or I can smell too much, a bird starts singing, anything that wasn't planned," says Zehrer. "There's no environment in which I, as an autistic person, can stop being mindful of autism."

This article was originally written in German.

  • Nobelpreisträger Albert Einstein

    Autism Pride Day

    Albert Einstein

    The physicist and maths genius was thought to have Asperger's Syndrome, a type of autism. People with Asperger's often focus obsessively on a complex topic and have trouble with social relationships. According to the BBC, Einstein was a loner as a child and repeated sentences obsessively. He was also very well versed in a highly complex topic - Einstein famously developed the theory of relativity.

  • Mozart als Kind

    Autism Pride Day

    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    The wunderkind's gifts to learn instruments incredibly quickly, compose music by the age of five and hear melodies while writing them have some experts believe Mozart was autistic. Supporters of this theory also point to Mozart's oversensitive hearing and his need to constantly move his hands and feet. Other researchers, however, say there isn't sufficient evidence for this theory.

  • USA Temple Grandin US-Professorin

    Autism Pride Day

    Temple Grandin

    She only started speaking at age four, but went on to become a sought-after expert for humane livestock handling: Temple Grandin uses her detailed visual memory and her own hypersensitivity to noise to better understand cattle and other animals. This has allowed her to develop thoughtful and humane animal-handling equipment. Grandin has also given many lectures about living with autism.

  • USA Dan Aykroyd Autor

    Autism Pride Day

    Dan Aykroyd

    The Canadian actor famous for his starring roles in movies like "The Blues Brothers" revealed in 2013 that he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome in the 1980s. Aykroyd credited his Asperger's with being responsible for "Ghostbusters," his biggest hit: "One of my symptoms included my obsession with ghosts and law enforcement," he told the Daily Mail.

  • Kim Peek 2007

    Autism Pride Day

    Kim Peek

    You may never have heard the name Kim Peek, but you're likely to know the movie he inspired: "Rain Man." The 1980s classic deals with the complicated relationship between Charlie Babbitt and his autistic brother Raymond, modeled after Peek and played by Dustin Hoffman. Peek, who died in 2009, was a so-called savant. He could recall the contents of more than 12,000 books.

  • Andy Warhol

    Autism Pride Day

    Andy Warhol

    A soup can repeated over and over again on a canvas - one of Warhol's most famous paintings could be a sign that the artist was autistic. 'I would say, from the study I have seen, that Warhol almost certainly had Asperger's syndrome,' autism expert Judith Gould said. She pointed to his reluctance to speak too many words and his obsession with the uniformity of consumer goods as further clues.

  • USA Jim Parsons Schauspieler in der Rolle als Sheldon Cooper

    Autism Pride Day

    Sheldon Cooper

    Jim Parsons plays physicist Dr. Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory," one of the most-watched sitcoms in the US. It's never stated that Sheldon is on the autism spectrum, but Parsons said he believed Sheldon has Asperger's, and many fans agree. Sheldon is a genius in his field, but doesn't understand sarcasm. He has a strict weekly dining plan and can only sit in one specific spot on his couch.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


