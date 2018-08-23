 Austria rejects ′fake′ gay asylum claim, this time he′s too ′girlish′ | News | DW | 24.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Austria rejects 'fake' gay asylum claim, this time he's too 'girlish'

Another asylum-seeker in Austria saw his application rejected over doubts about his sexual orientation. It's a process rights groups called "dubious" and indicative of structural problems processing asylum claims.

Two men are seen walking hand in hand

A homosexual Iraqi migrant saw his application for asylum in Austria rejected because he acted too "girlish" in his assessment interview, local media reported.

The young man had told the officials in Austria's Styria state that he could not return to his native Iraq as he was gay.

But the officials felt that the 27-year-old's claims about his sexual orientation could not be believed because he displayed a "stereotypical, in any case excessive 'girlish' behavior (expressions, gestures)," which seemed fake, Austria's Kurier newspaper reported.

The case comes just days after a young Afghan was denied asylum in the country because he did not "act" or "dress" like a homosexual.

'Structural problem'

Rights group Amnesty International said earlier this week that it saw a "structural problem" in how Austria assessed asylum claims. It described the country's asylum processes as "dubious."

"The inhuman language in asylum claims does not conform to the requirements of a fair, rule-of-law procedure," the rights group said in a statement Tuesday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Christoph Poelzl rejected Amnesty's accusations, saying that all officials who assess asylum claims receive training.

However, he added that the official involved in the Afghan asylum-seeker's case was no longer involved in assessing asylum applications.

ap/sms (AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Were Austria's Brenner border checks a Schengen Area trap?

Officially, random checks at the border with Italy were to ensure the security of EU interior ministers in Innsbruck. In reality, they were probably a test run for finding migrants. Bernd Riegert reported from Brenner. (15.07.2018)  

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz: The EU's new power broker?

Austria takes over the EU Council presidency on July 1. Its conservative new leader Sebastian Kurz sees himself above all as a gatekeeper, with migration at the top of the agenda for his country's mandate. (30.06.2018)  

Austria's Sebastian Kurz cozies up to German conservatives

Members of Angela Merkel's conservative CDU have welcomed Sebastian Kurz at a conference in Erfurt where he spoke of the need to secure Europe's borders. They hailed the controversial Austrian leader's electoral success. (24.08.2018)  

Homosexual Afghan not 'gay enough' for asylum in Austria

A migration official said the introverted nature of the 18-year-old refugee was at odds with homosexuals "being rather social." The young man feared for his safety in Afghanistan, where homosexuality is illegal. (16.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Austria plans cuts for refugees lacking German skills  

Border protection exercises in Austria  

EU interior ministers tackle migration plan  

Related content

Österreich 17. Regenbogenparade 2012 in Wien

Homosexual Afghan not 'gay enough' for asylum in Austria 16.08.2018

A migration official said the introverted nature of the 18-year-old refugee was at odds with homosexuals "being rather social." The young man feared for his safety in Afghanistan, where homosexuality is illegal.

CDU-Jahresempfang 2018 | Sebastian Kurz

Austria's Sebastian Kurz cozies up to German conservatives 23.08.2018

Members of Angela Merkel's conservative CDU have welcomed Sebastian Kurz at a conference in Erfurt where he spoke of the need to secure Europe's borders. They hailed the controversial Austrian leader's electoral success.

Austria plans cuts for refugees lacking German skills 03.07.2018

Refugees granted asylum in Austria could face benefit cuts if they fail to pass an advanced German language test. Critics say the government's plan would pose too great a challenge, effectively limiting a basic right that others in need enjoy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 