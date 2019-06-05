 Australian state legalizes voluntary euthanasia | News | DW | 19.06.2019

News

Australian state legalizes voluntary euthanasia

An Australian state has enacted euthanasia laws to allow terminally-ill patients to end their lives with lethal medication. The first death could take place in as soon as three weeks.

Euthanasia

Voluntary euthanasia became legal in Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria on Wednesday.

The process of an assisted suicide would take at least 10 days, so the first terminally-ill patient could die from swallowing a lethal cocktail of chemicals on June 29.

More to follow…

shs/rt (dpa, AFP)

