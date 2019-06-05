Australian state legalizes voluntary euthanasia

An Australian state has enacted euthanasia laws to allow terminally-ill patients to end their lives with lethal medication. The first death could take place in as soon as three weeks.
Voluntary euthanasia became legal in Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria on Wednesday.
The process of an assisted suicide would take at least 10 days, so the first terminally-ill patient could die from swallowing a lethal cocktail of chemicals on June 29.
More to follow…
shs/rt (dpa, AFP)
