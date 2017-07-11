Australian elections underway as opposition Labor picks up narrow lead

Australians are casting their votes in the federal elections on Saturday, with opinion polls showing the opposition Labor Party narrowly ahead of the ruling conservative coalition.

Australia, a federation of six states, follows the parliamentary system. It has 151 seats in the House of Representatives.

Who are the main candidates

The Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese urged people to turn away from a "divisive" Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Give Labor a crack. We have plans for this country. We have plans to embrace the opportunities that are there from acting on climate change," he told voters at the beginning of voting day.

Albanese has pledged to tackle climate change, inflation and promised to hold a referendum on giving indigenous people an institutional voice in national policymaking.

Morrison has also vowed to tackle inflation and promised better interest rates and cost of living. "It's a choice about who can best manage our economy and our finances because a strong economy is what guarantees your future," he told voters.

The third candidate is Adam Bandt of the Greens Party.

The recent bushfires, floods, and droughts were on the minds of many voters as they went in to cast the ballot.

"I grew up in a community that's been really heavily affected by the fires and the floods over the past five years," first-time voter Jordan Neville told the AFP news agency in Melbourne.

What the polls say

Both leaders are campaigning in Melbourne on Saturday before voting in their hometown of Sydney. In-person voting opened at 8 a.m. local time (2200 GMT on Friday). The first polling stations will close on the country's east coast at 6 p.m. local time (0800 GMT on Saturday). The west coast is two hours behind.

Analysts say Morrison scheduled the elections this late so that his party could cover the gap in votes.

Voting is compulsory for adults in Australia. Initial results should be known by Saturday evening, The Australian Electoral Commission has flagged a clear winner may not immediately emerge if it is a close contest due to the time required to count about 3 million postal votes.

A Newspoll survey by The Australian newspaper out on election day showed Labor's lead dipping a point to 53-47 on a two-party-preferred basis against the ruling coalition, largely in line with other election polls.

Whoever wins the election is expected at a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

tg/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)