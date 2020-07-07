Racism Down Under - Violence Against Aboriginal Australians

Organizations that advocate for a white Australia and take openly radical right-wing positions exist and are a problem. Right-wing parties and evangelical preachers are becoming increasingly popular. This is the dark side of the popular travel destination "Down Under": racism and xenophobia.

Australia's indigenous people are speaking out, saying they feel increasingly marginalized in their own country. "I can't breathe," were the last words of David Dungay in a Sydney police cell. His is just one of 432 deaths in state custody that have occurred in Australia over the past 30 years.

More than half of all young people who end up in court accused of crimes are from indigenous families. This marginalized community is plagued by unemployment, few prospects and substance abuse. Australia's increasingly conservative society responds with repressive measures, sometimes even going as far as removing children from their families. The goal seems to be a total assimilation of the indigenous population.



