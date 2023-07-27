  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsNew Zealand

AUKUS pact: US says 'door's very much open' for New Zealand

52 minutes ago

Antony Blinken opened the door to New Zealand and other nations looking to become involved in the AUKUS pact, however any involvement is likely to test Wellington's relations with Beijing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4URNY
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken standing with New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins
New Zealand's PM Chris Hipkins has said his country was 'open to conversations' about a possible role in AUKUSImage: Marty Melville/AP/picture alliance

The US has given a clear indication that there is room for New Zealand and other countries to become involved in the AUKUS trilateral defense partnership. The security pact currently involves Australia, the UK and the US.

"The door's very much open for New Zealand and other partners to engage as they see appropriate going forward," Blinken told a news conference in Wellington.

"We've long worked together on the most important national security issues. And so as we further develop AUKUS, as I said, the door is open to engagement." Blinken is in New Zealand as part of a three-country visit to the pacific. 

New Zealand 'open to conversations'

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said his country was "open to conversations" about a possible role in AUKUS, as long as it did not relate to the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

Wellington's position was reiterated by Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday who said New Zealand was "not prepared to compromise or change our nuclear-free position” and that it continued to support a nuclear-free Pacific.

What is in the AUKUS deal?

The multi-stage AUKUS project is planned to culminate in the late 2030s and early 2040s with British and Australian production and operation of a new submarine fleet and will include advanced US technologies.

The agreement will also see a force of US and British submarines deployed in Australia, to help train Australian crews and bolster deterrence.

New Zealand and Australia are the main US allies in the South Pacific.

Wellington faces a diplomatic challenge due to its heavy reliance on Beijing as its main trading partner. Recently, Hipkins visited Beijing to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries. However, involvement in the AUKUS pact would likely test that relationship, as China considers the agreement as destabilizing the region.

AUKUS deal: China warns against "path of error and danger"

kb/sri (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man holding up a Russian flag at a rally

Russia-Africa summit: Who stands to gain what?

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hannah Ekale with children and grandchildren

Kenya's poorest hit by grain price increases

Kenya's poorest hit by grain price increases

Food Security11 hours ago03:10 min
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean border guards

North, South Korea both look back at 70 years of tense truce

North, South Korea both look back at 70 years of tense truce

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

logo on new hydrogen bus Skoda H'CITY 12, in Pilsen, Czech Republic, February 9, 2023.

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Business18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A screenshot of Michail Saakaschwili talking via video link from a clinic

Mikheil Saakashvili: 'Of course, I feel in danger'

Mikheil Saakashvili: 'Of course, I feel in danger'

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

Sports17 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

Rafaelle de Souza in Brazil training

Brazil's Rafaelle: 'We want to win World Cup for Marta'

Brazil's Rafaelle: 'We want to win World Cup for Marta'

Sports19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage