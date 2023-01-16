  1. Skip to content
A sign for the World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum opened in Davos on MondayImage: Markus Schreiber/AP/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessSwitzerland

At Davos, Oxfam calls for a windfall tax on food companies

15 minutes ago

As business elites and politicians convene at the World Economic Forum, Oxfam has slammed major food companies for "crisis profiteering" amid global economic upheaval.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MDl1

Food companies that have increased their profits as inflation surged should pay windfall taxes to help tackle global inequality, anti-poverty group Oxfam said on Monday at the Swiss ski resort of Davos as the World Economic Forum kicks off this week.

The organization asserted that food companies — like energy companies — have used climate change, the surging cost of living, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to increase prices for consumers.

Soaring inequality

Oxfam said the world's top 1% gained nearly twice as much wealth as the remaining 99% combined. Meanwhile, 1.7 billion workers live in countries where inflation is outpacing wage growth.

The organization also analyzed 95 companies that posted windfall profits and found that most pass on these profits to shareholders while charging consumers higher prices.

Oxfam executive director Gabriela Bucher told the AP, "The number of billionaires is growing, and they're getting richer, and also very large food and energy companies are making excessive profits," 

"What we're calling for is windfall taxes, not only on energy companies but also on food companies to end this crisis profiteering," she added.

The role of governments

"Pandemics, conflicts and not least the Russian war of aggression have set us back years in terms of poverty, hunger, health and education  —  while the rich have become even richer," Germany's Development Minister Svenja Schulze told the dpa news agency on Monday.

"If we do not reduce inequality worldwide, we will not be able to overcome these crises," Schulze noted.

At least one country has already implemented a windfall tax similar to what Oxfam has proposed.

For the whole of 2023, Portugal has introduced a 33% tax on food and energy companies that record profits 20% higher than the average of the last four years.

Revenue raised from this windfall tax will go towards welfare programs and to help smaller food retailers.

zc/ar (AP, AFP, dpa)

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on oil company profits at the White House

US President Joe Biden called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to help consumers. He also threatened them with tax penalties amid an energy crisis.
BusinessOctober 31, 2022
Supporters of the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act hold posters during a bicameral press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC

The EU plans to grab a pie of the Ukraine war-fueled supernormal profits of the energy firms. The move might mollify the public reeling from record inflation, but it's an unfair and bad policy, says DW's Ashutosh Pandey.
DW Nachrichten TV | Ashutosch Pandey
Ashutosh Pandey
Commentary
BusinessSeptember 15, 2022
mergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Ukraine updates: 30 killed in Russian Dnipro strike

Politics12 hours ago
