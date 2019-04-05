Asia Bibi leaves Pakistan for Canada

Bibi fled with her husband Ashiq Masih who has fought a tough legal battle for eight long years to get relief for his wife amid

growing pressure from Islamist protesters.

"Bibi has not reached Canada yet, her daughters are in Calgary city waiting for their mother to arrive. Canadian authorities will keep the family unter tight security and Bibi will not interact with media," a family member told DW.

Bibi's departure was delayed for six months after her acquittal, reportedly due to extreme pressure from the deep state not to speak out against the state when she leaves the country. Bibi was not allowed from completing paperwork to finalize her asylum in the West. Diplomatic and government sources in Islamabad confirmed the move to DW.



Since the Supreme Court order to release Bibi, in November the 53-year-old mother of five was shifted to southern port city of Karachi. There, she was put into protective custody, as she was constantly facing death threats from Islamist hardliners.

"We are happy that she fled the country after long delays and got justice. We were concerned about her safety but were not allowed to meet her or even speak with her over the phone to complete the paperwork". One diplomat told DW.

Protests before and after acquittal

Bibi's case attracted international support, with many western countries rejecting both capital punishment and the concept that blasphemy — the perceived insult of a deity or religion — is a crime. However, it also prompted major protests in Pakistan as people called for her execution.

Following the Supreme Court verdict of Bibi's acquittal, the ultra-violent Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party took to the streets, bringing Pakistan to a standstill for three days. Eventually, TLP entered into a written pact with the government to not oppose the Supreme Court's decision to reverse the verdict against Bibi and put her on the country's Exit Control List (ECL). The ECL is a list of people forbidden to leave Pakistan.

TLP agreed to halt its nationwide protests on the condition that they would return to the streets if there was a delay in putting Bibi on the ECL.

Bibi, a poor laborer from the central Punjab and a mother of four, was sentenced to death in 2010. She was charged with blasphemy, accused of making derogatory remarks against Islam's Prophet Mohammed.

Her ordeal became emblematic for the problems faced by the country's tiny Christian minority, comprising only 2.6 percent of the population of 208 million. amid escalating intolerance and violence as Islamist movements gain ground in Pakistan.