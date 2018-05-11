Arab leaders slam Trump's recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli

The Arab League closed ranks on Sunday against Donald Trump's move to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, despite growing tensions between the 22 member states.

At a one-day summit in Tunisia, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz told fellow leaders his country "absolutely rejects any measures which could affect Syria's sovereignty over Golan."

Israel wrestled the control of the border region from Syria during the Arab-Israeli war in 1967 and annexed it 1981, although nearly all countries view the Golan Heights as occupied territory.

"Occupation is a crime and legalizing is a sin," Arab League chief Ahmed Abdul Gheit said on Sunday.

The sentiment was echoed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the Arab leaders at the summit, saying that any resolution to the war in Syria must guarantee the nation's integrity, "including the occupied Golan Heights."

Syria stays out

Syria was not represented at the meeting. Other Arab League countries suspended Damascus' membership in 2011 due to a violent crackdown on the opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, which eventually spiraled into a civil war.

The issue of reactivating Syria's membership is also likely to be discussed at the summit, but Damascus' return to the organization remains unlikely in the near future. The regime in Syria is angry with Saudi Arabia and Qatar for providing support to rebels who fought against Assad.

While the Arab leaders displayed unity over the Golan Heights, the nations face a host of other divisive issues such as the war in Yemen, relationship with Iran, prolonged crisis in Libya, as well as unrest in Algeria and Sudan.

Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years Severed ties, broken trust Sunni-led Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with their Shiite rival, Iran. Doha denies the claim. SA and its allies also imposed sanctions against Doha and presented Qatar with a list of demands. Kuwait has been trying to mediate, and several Western diplomats have toured the region to defuse the row.

Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years Instability haunts Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Back on March 5, 2014, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain suspended ties with Qatar over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that has been labelled a terrorist organization. Qatar was accused of breaching the 2013 GCC security agreement. Later in November that year, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain agreed to return their ambassadors to Doha after eight months of tension and frozen relations.

Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years Arab Spring and the GCC The Arab Spring in 2011 did not lead to uprisings in GCC member states, apart from Bahrain, which crushed Shiite protests with Saudi military support. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have long been concerned Iran could cause unrest among their Shiite populations.

Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years Pipeline disputes Relations between Saudi Arab and Qatar hit a low spot in 2006 after Riyadh withdrew its approval for Qatar’s plans to build a gas pipeline to Kuwait. In the same year, Saudi Arabia also protested against a planned pipeline for taking Qatari gas to the UAE and Oman. In 2005 there had also been Saudi protests against a plan to build a bridge linking Qatar to the UAE.

Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years Border clash In 1992, three people were killed in a border clash between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Qatar claimed that Saudi Arabia had attacked the border post at Khafus. Saudi Arabia responded that the clash had taken place on Saudi territory.

Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years Border dispute In 1965 an agreement was reached on where the border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia would lie. But the issue was not completely settled until decades later. After three years of wrangling, the two countries signed a border demarcation agreement in 1996. It took more than a decade after this for it to be fully implemented.

Qatar - Gulf Cooperation Council disputes over the years Territorial disputes In 1991, Doha took a border dispute with Bahrain over the Hawar Islands to the United Nations International Court of Justice. Armed confrontation between the two countries had been narrowly avoided in 1986 due to timely Saudi intervention. Later, the ICJ ruled in favor of Bahrain. Qatar was awarded the Janan Islands. Author: Aasim Saleem



Qatar row on display

Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates also remain at odds with Qatar, accusing it over sponsoring terrorism and moving closer to Iran. The Sunday summit was the first event to bring the rulers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar at the same table since 2017, when Riyadh imposed sanctions on Doha.

However, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani unexpectedly left the summit hall shortly after the opening session. Qatar media confirmed the ruler had left and the rest of the delegation was still at the event, but did not provide reasons for the development.

The League is expected to issue a statement on Sunday evening.

