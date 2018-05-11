Arab leaders slam Trump's recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli

Presenting a united front at the Arab League summit, leaders of Arab states have "absolutely" rejected US recognition of occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory. A Qatari emir unexpectedly left the Tunisia meeting.
The Arab League closed ranks on Sunday against Donald Trump's move to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, despite growing tensions between the 22 member states.
At a one-day summit in Tunisia, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz told fellow leaders his country "absolutely rejects any measures which could affect Syria's sovereignty over Golan."
Israel wrestled the control of the border region from Syria during the Arab-Israeli war in 1967 and annexed it 1981, although nearly all countries view the Golan Heights as occupied territory.
"Occupation is a crime and legalizing is a sin," Arab League chief Ahmed Abdul Gheit said on Sunday.
The sentiment was echoed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the Arab leaders at the summit, saying that any resolution to the war in Syria must guarantee the nation's integrity, "including the occupied Golan Heights."
Syria stays out
Syria was not represented at the meeting. Other Arab League countries suspended Damascus' membership in 2011 due to a violent crackdown on the opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, which eventually spiraled into a civil war.
The issue of reactivating Syria's membership is also likely to be discussed at the summit, but Damascus' return to the organization remains unlikely in the near future. The regime in Syria is angry with Saudi Arabia and Qatar for providing support to rebels who fought against Assad.
While the Arab leaders displayed unity over the Golan Heights, the nations face a host of other divisive issues such as the war in Yemen, relationship with Iran, prolonged crisis in Libya, as well as unrest in Algeria and Sudan.
Qatar row on display
Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates also remain at odds with Qatar, accusing it over sponsoring terrorism and moving closer to Iran. The Sunday summit was the first event to bring the rulers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar at the same table since 2017, when Riyadh imposed sanctions on Doha.
However, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani unexpectedly left the summit hall shortly after the opening session. Qatar media confirmed the ruler had left and the rest of the delegation was still at the event, but did not provide reasons for the development.
The League is expected to issue a statement on Sunday evening.
