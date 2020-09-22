Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Arab League is a regional organization of countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
Formed in 1945, it currently has 22 member states, who work together to improve relations between Arab nations. Syria's membership was suspended in 2011 because of the country's civil war.
Israel and Turkey have continued tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats over violence in Gaza that has killed at least 60 Palestinians. It comes ahead of a meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss "Israeli aggression."
Jordan's foreign minister and the head of the Arab League said they would push for an international resolution on naming Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital. This follows the US move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's.