Arab League

The Arab League is a regional organization of countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Formed in 1945, it currently has 22 member states, who work together to improve relations between Arab nations. Syria's membership was suspended in 2011 because of the country's civil war.

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - SEPTEMBER 22: Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al Maliki speaks during a press conference in Ramallah, West Bank on September 22, 2020. Palestine on Tuesday relinquished its right to take the rotating presidency of the Arab League in protest of recent deals to normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Israel. Issam Rimawi / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Palestinians quit Arab League role over UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal 22.09.2020

The Palestinian Authority has stepped down from a key Arab League role over the bloc's failure to condemn Bahrain and the UAE's normalization of ties with Israel. Its foreign minister called any such deal dishonorable.
01.02.2020 ***Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (3rd-L) and Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Secretary-General Saeb Erekat (2nd-L) look on as Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L) reads a statement during an Arab League emergency meeting discussing the US-brokered proposal for a settlement of the Middle East conflict, at the league headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo on February 1, 2020. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Arab League rejects Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan 01.02.2020

The Arab League has rejected a Middle East peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump. It said the plan would not lead to a just deal for both sides.
24.02.2019 SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - FEBRUARY 24: EU and Arab league leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend a group photo during the first Arab-European Summit on February 24, 2019 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Leaders from European and Arab nations are meeting for the two-day summit to discuss topics including security, trade and migration. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Opinion: The price of the EU's inaction in the Middle East 22.05.2019

As the EU has adopted a noticeably more pragmatic stance towards Arab autocrats, shifts in the balance of power within this strategically vital region are ­triggering realpolitik, says DW's Loay Mudhoon.
(L to R) Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guellah, Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, Iraqi President Barham Saleh, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, and Lebanese President Michel Aoun, pose together for the group family photo with other Arab leaders during the 30th Arab League summit in the Tunisian capital Tunis on March 31, 2019. (Photo by ZOUBEIR SOUISSI / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ZOUBEIR SOUISSI/AFP/Getty Images)

Arab leaders slam Trump's recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli 31.03.2019

Presenting a united front at the Arab League summit, leaders of Arab states have "absolutely" rejected US recognition of occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory. A Qatari emir unexpectedly left the Tunisia meeting.
(190224) -- SHARM EL-SHEIKH (EGYPT), Feb. 24, 2019 -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (2nd R, Front) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (1st R, Front) attend the first League of Arab States (LAS)-EU Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Feb. 24, 2019. The first League of LAS-EU Summit started on Sunday in Egypt s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, with the participation of more than 50 European and Arab countries. ) EGYPT-SHARM EL-SHEIKH-LAS-EU SUMMIT AhmedxGomaa PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Opinion: EU and Arab League still searching for common ground 25.02.2019

You can't call the relationship between the European Union and the Arab League a true partnership at present. Their differences are too great and their interests too diverse, says DW's Bernd Riegert in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Indonesian U.N peacekeepers stand in front a poster of Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah, as they patrol the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. The Israeli military launched an operation on Tuesday to expose and thwart tunnels it says were built by the Hezbollah militant group that stretch from Lebanon into northern Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) |

UK moves to ban membership of Hezbollah under anti-terrorism laws 25.02.2019

The UK is planning to join the US, Canada, France and the Arab League in banning all wings of Hezbollah because of its destabilizing Middle East influence. The move would affect the Shiite group's political wing.
24.02.2019 SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - FEBRUARY 24: EU and Arab league leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend a group photo during the first Arab-European Summit on February 24, 2019 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Leaders from European and Arab nations are meeting for the two-day summit to discuss topics including security, trade and migration. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Terror, migration dominate EU and Arab League's first summit 25.02.2019

European Union leaders and Arab League heads met for their first summit. Hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, discussion topics included migration, terrorism and trade.
EU Arabische Liga Gipfel. Straße zum Konferenzzentrum in der Wüste. Schilder des Gipfeltreffens. Sharm el Sheikh, Ägypten. Aufgenommen am 24.02.2019. Foto: Bernd Riegert, DW, alle Rechte

EU, Arab League forge connections at first desert summit 24.02.2019

A dinner and two rounds of talks: The first summit between the EU and the Arab League will leave leaders plenty of time for networking. Decisions on Syria? Unlikely, reports Bernd Riegert from Sharm el-Sheikh.
In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, photo, a Syrian national flag with the picture of the Syrian President Bashar Assad hangs at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. The celebratory mood in government-controlled areas stems from successive military advances in the past year and an impression that President Bashar Assad, with massive support by unwavering allies Russia and Iran, has won the war or at least militarily defeated the opposition trying to topple him. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) |

Eyeing end of war and Iran, Arab states move to reconcile with Syria 01.01.2019

Syria enters 2019 with all signs pointing to it being reaccepted into the Arab fold. The diplomatic shift is a recognition that the war has been won and Arab states need to exert influence in a post-conflict Syria.

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, shakes hands with Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Sudan's president has become the first Arab League leader to visit Syria since a war erupted there nearly eight years ago. Omar al-Bashir was greeted at the Damascus airport Sunday by Syrian President Bashar Assad. Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League soon after war broke out in 2011. (SANA via AP) |

Sudan's Omar al-Bashir first Arab leader to visit Syria since 2011 16.12.2018

Sudan's president has become the first Arab leader to visit Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. Syria was expelled from the Arab League after the Assad regime violently clamped down on the opposition.
15.05.2018+++ A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Israel and Turkey ramp up tension with tit-for-tat diplomat dismissals 16.05.2018

Israel and Turkey have continued tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats over violence in Gaza that has killed at least 60 Palestinians. It comes ahead of a meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss "Israeli aggression."
(1st row, from L) President of Iraq Fuad Masum, Yemen's President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour, President of Lebanon Michel Aoun, President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Emir of Kuweit Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, Emirati President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud (2nd row, From R) Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, President of the Algerian Senate Abdelkader Bensalah, Libya's unity government Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud Al-Said, Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco, President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and Qatari Ambassador to Arab leaque Saif Bin Muqaddam Al-Buainain pose for a family picture during the 29th Summit of the Arab League at the Ithra center in Dhahran, Eastern Saudi Arabia, on April 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Arab League calls for Syria chemical attack investigation 15.04.2018

The Arab League has demanded an international probe into a chemical weapons attack but stopped short of supporting strikes. They further criticized Iran for its role in the Syrian conflict.
06.01.2018 Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a joint conference with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in the Jordanian capital Amman on January 6, 2018. The foreign ministers of six Arab countries met for talks on Jerusalem, after US President Donald Trump recognised the city as Israel's capital. / AFP PHOTO / Khalil MAZRAAWI (Photo credit should read KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)

Arab states to seek recognition of East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital 07.01.2018

Jordan's foreign minister and the head of the Arab League said they would push for an international resolution on naming Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital. This follows the US move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's.
Arab League foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Arab League leaders condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem 10.12.2017

Arab League leaders lined up to condemn US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Palestinian leaders are seeking an alternative broker for the Middle East peace process.
ARCHIV - Blick vom Ölberg auf Jerusalem, links ist die vergoldete Kuppel des Felsendoms zu sehen (Foto vom 25.06.2011). (zu dpa «Dreyer startet nach Israel - Gespräch mit Netanjahu geplant» vom 20.10.2017) Foto: Roland Holschneider/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Arab world warns US not to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital 04.12.2017

The Arab League, Turkey and Jordan have warned the US against moving its embassy to Jerusalem. Donald Trump has mulled recognizing the city as Israel's capital, a historic move that could fuel violence across the region.
Flagge von Saudi-Arabien iblcrs03822745.jpg Flag from Saudi Arabia iblcrs03822745 JPG

Saudi Arabia seeks to ratchet up pressure against Iran 19.11.2017

Arab foreign ministers have slammed Iranian interference in the Middle East. Arab states sought to present a united front as regional rivalries in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon heat up.

