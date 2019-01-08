 US secretary of state in Qatar urges end to Gulf diplomatic rift | News | DW | 13.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US secretary of state in Qatar urges end to Gulf diplomatic rift

Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Mike Pompeo argued that the spat between Qatar and the four blockading nations - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain - benefited their adversaries. It has gone on too long.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the Sheraton Grand in Doha (Reuters/A. Caballero-Reynolds)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that an ongoing boycott of Qatar by four US allies in the Middle East has "dragged on too long."

Speaking in Doha during a nine-nation regional tour, Pompeo said that "great things" were happening between Qatar and the United States. 

"Disputes between countries that have a shared objective are never helpful," he said in an apparent reference to containing Iran during a joint news conference with the Qatari foreign minister.

Pompeo said Gulf unity was essential for a planned Middle East Strategic Alliance that would include Jordan. 

Secretary Pompeo said he signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar regarding the expansion and renovation of al-Udeid Air Base, the regional headquarters of the US Central Command.  

Map showing countries that severed ties with Qatar

Ongoing boycott 

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar. Yemen, Libya and Maldives later followed suit. Several of the countries ordered Qatari diplomats to leave and recalled their ambassadors from Doha.

Qatar suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain.

The UAE accused Qatar of destabilizing the region by supporting "terrorist, extremist and sectarian organizations." 

Doha dismissed the allegations, saying they had "no basis in fact."

Saudi Arabia 

Pompeo is in Qatar as part of a nine-nation trip to the Middle East aimed at allaying regional allies' concerns about US commitments to them.

He is due to visit Saudi Arabia, which has faced intense international scrutiny over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside its Istanbul consulate.

"We will continue to have a conversation with the crown prince and the Saudis about ensuring the accountability is full and complete with respect to the unacceptable murder of Jamal Khashoggi," Pompeo said on Sunday.

Read more: Arab states cut ties with Qatar in 'terror' spat 

kw/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Arab states cut ties with Qatar in 'terror' spat

Several countries have accused Qatar of supporting Islamist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood. Gulf states have demanded that Qataris leave their countries and return home. (05.06.2017)  

A timeline of Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Every day reveals further details of the apparent state-sanctioned murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Here is how events unfolded. (10.11.2018)  

German foreign minister accuses US of stirring up Middle East conflict

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has accused the US president of stirring up conflicts in the Middle East and risking a new arms race as Qatar's neighbors cut diplomatic ties. Saudi's foreign minister is visiting Berlin. (07.06.2017)  

Saudi Arabia confirms Qatar boycott policy

In an exclusive interview with Deutsche Welle at the end of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir repeated Riyadh's accusations against Qatar. The boycott is to continue. (09.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Related content

Erdölraffinerie in Katar

Qatar's OPEC exit rooted in Gulf region's diplomatic unrest 03.12.2018

Qatar is leaving OPEC. The Gulf country's government has said the move is mainly for economic reasons, but dramatically worsened ties with some of its neighbors also played a significant role.

Sheikh Ali Salman

Bahrain opposition leader gets life sentence in Qatar spy case 04.11.2018

Rights groups condemned the verdict as politically motivated and the latest sign of a crackdown on any dissent. Sheikh Ali Salman and two aides had been acquitted in June.

Katar | Energieminister Saad al-Kaabi

Qatar exit exposes OPEC's decreasing relevance 03.12.2018

As Qatar leaves OPEC, a Troika of Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC members Russia and the US are likely to press ahead with their own interests. So, are the days of OPEC dominance numbered?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 