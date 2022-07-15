Antisemitism at documenta: leaders call for reappraisal

"Overdue": that was the common reaction among German politicians and culture practitioners to the resignation of Sabine Schormann, the director-general of documenta, who resigned after antisemitic motifs were discovered in an installation at one of the world's most important art exhibitions.

The event's executive board announced on July 16, 2022, that Schormann was vacating her post by mutual agreement, following an outcry over antisemitic artworks at the exhibition that opened in Germany last month.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany described it as an "overdue step that comes far too late." The World Art Exhibition in Kassel, "but even worse, the reputation of the Federal Republic has suffered immense damage due to irresponsible action," President of the Central Council, Josef Schuster, said on Sunday.

Also describing Schormann's resignation as "overdue" the federal government's antisemitism commissioner, Felix Klein, told the "Bild am Sonntag" newspaper that "Anti-Semitism must not be accepted in cultural life, no matter where the cultural workers come from."

'Disgust' at antisemitic mural

Since its inception in 1955, the 100-day Documenta exhibition has taken place every five years in the city of Kassel in the German state of Hesse, with every edition being curated by different groups.

The 15th edition this year was curated for the first time by the Indonesian collective, ruangrupa.

One of the antisemitic depictions in Taring Padi's artwork

Two days after the show opened to the public, a mural titled "People's Justice," by Indonesian art group Taring Padi, drew widespread ire over depictions that both the German government and Jewish groups say went too far, even breaching German law.

Amongst others, it featured a pig-faced figure dressed in army fatigues wearing a scarf with a Star of David and a helmet bearing the word "Mossad" — the name of Israel's national intelligence agency.

It also featured a man with sidelocks often associated with Orthodox Jews, with fangs and bloodshot eyes wearing a black hat with the SS insignia on it. The drawing or depiction of SS runes are outlawed under the German penal code.

Jewish leaders and Israel's embassy to Germany voiced "disgust" at the artwork and repeatedly called for Schormann to quit.

The mural was first covered up but following persistent outcry, it was finally taken down.

The Indonesian-based Taring Padi collective had apologized for the incident saying that the work — which was first exhibited at the South Australia Art Festival in Adelaide 20 years ago — was "in no way related" to antisemitism, but instead referred to the post-1965 dictatorship in Indonesia.

Sabine Schormann too had originally defended the piece, saying the exhibition's artistic directors were free to curate the show as they wished.

The offensive mural was first covered but then taken down after persistent protests

Critical reappraisal needed

In their statement on Saturday, the documenta supervisory board expressed "its profound dismay" about "clearly antisemitic" content which it said was a "clear transgression of borders."

Germany's culture minister, Claudia Roth, who backed Schormann's departure, demanded an investigation into how the antisemitic work was accepted in the first place.

"The necessary conclusions must be drawn," Roth told the "Frankfurter Rundschau" on Sunday, underscoring her willingness to support the process of reimagining "this important fixture for contemporary art worldwide."

German Culture MInister Claudia Roth has called for a reimagining of documenta

The supervisory board promised a full investigation, conceding that "a lot of trust has unfortunately been lost" and pledging to prevent other "anti-Semitic incidents.".

But Remko Leemhuis, director of the American Jewish Committee Berlin, accused documenta of not going far enough and of having "still not understood the problem."

Quoted by the "Bild" daily, Leemhuis was especially critical of the board's reference to "accusations of antisemitism" since the pieces were, he said, clearly "antisemitic."

Ruangrupa had also attracted controversy for including a Palestinian artists' group called The Question of Funding collective for its links to the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. On Monday, Josef Schuster of the Central Council of Jews in Germany also said that the activities of BDS in Germany had been trivialized and it was being depicted as a "harmless" protest movement. The problem was only the "tip of the iceberg," he insisted.

BDS was deemed antisemitic by the German parliament in 2019and barred from receiving federal funds. Referring to this, antisemitism commissioner Felix Klein told the "Bild am Sonntag" that this should be "the binding guideline for the use of public money in cultural promotion in the future."

About half of documenta's €42 million ($42.39 million) budget comes from public funds.

Averting further damage

Moving forward, the supervisory board also added in its statement that it seeks to clarify this incident soonest "to avert further damage to documenta."

To this end, it has enlisted a "specialist scientific support team" that will include scientists whose fields of expertise include antisemitism, postcolonialism and art. They will look at "processes, structures and receptions" of documenta fifteen and make recommendations for its reappraisal, besides studying current exhibits for any further antisemitic elements.

Linda Teuteberg, who is responsible at the FDP parliamentary group for Jewish life said that documenta's antisemitism scandal should be seen as a message that goes beyond the art exhibition. "Israel-related anti-Semitism, like all forms of any manifestation of anti-Semitism is unacceptable. Trivializations with reference to the "global south" are just as unacceptable."

bh/mg (dpa, AFP, AP, EPD)