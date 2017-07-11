Documenta head resigns amid antisemitism scandal

The head of Documenta, one of Germany's most renowned exhibitions of modern art, resigned on Saturday amid an anti-Semitism scandal.

The shareholders and supervisory board mutually agreed to terminate Sabine Schormann's contract at short notice, a statement from the organization said.

The Kassel-based institution said it would appoint an interim successor.

Last month, under pressure, the exhibition removed a mural by an Indonesian art collective that features a soldierlike figure depicted as a pig wearing a scarf with a Star of David and a helmet bearing the word "Mossad" — the name of Israel's national intelligence agency.

Schormann had originally defended the piece named "People's Justice" despite the international outcry, saying the exhibition's artistic directors were free to curate the show as they wished.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.