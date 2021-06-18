Visit the new DW website

documenta

documenta, based in the German city of Kassel, is considered one of the most important exhibitions for modern and contemporary art in the world.

The documenta art fair was established in 1955 by German painter and professor Arnold Bode to show artworks that had been deemed "degenerate" by the Nazis. Held every five years in Kassel, it soon developed into a contemporary art show. The Museum Fridericianum is the main venue in Kassel, though exhibitions are set up throughout the city. In recent years, the prestigious fair has held events in other countries as well.

Blick in einen Raum mit Plastiken von Henry Moore wenige Tage vor der Eröffnung der documenta III in Kassel. Rund 1.450 Werke von 250 Künstlern werden vom 27.06. bis 05.10.1964 gezeigt. Die zur Zeit alle fünf Jahre stattfindende documenta zählt zu den bedeutensten Ausstellungen für zeitgenössische Kunst.

The Nazi-tainted politics of the early Documenta art shows 18.06.2021

The international art show founded in 1955 was self-styled as breaking with Nazi cultural policies. But one of its founders was actually a World War II criminal.
Italien Venedig - Deutsche Pavillon Biennale 2018 Übernahme mdr

Germany's Venice Biennale curator talks about the future of the festival after COVID-19 12.05.2020

Yilmaz Dziewior, who will curate the German pavilion for the Venice International Art Exhibition, is sure the festival will take place in 2021, but observes how the art world has already been altered.
Die undatierte Aufnahme zeigt den Kunsthistoriker Werner Haftmann. Der 87jährige, der als Fachmann für die Malerei des 20. Jahrhunderts galt, starb in der Nacht zum Donnerstag (29.07.1999). Mit zahlreichen Veröffentlichungen über die Kunst der Moderne machte sich der 1912 in Glowno (damals Westpreußen) geborene Wissenschaftler einen Namen. 1945 gab er die ersten Bücher über die von den Nationalsozialisten als «entartet» bezeichneten Künstler heraus. Außerdem prägte Haftmann die erste «documenta»-Ausstellung 1955 in Kassel und trug entscheidend zu dem späteren Erfolg dieser Avantgarde-Schau neuer Kunst bei. dpa/lby (nur s/w) (zu dpa/lby 040 vom 29.07.1999) |

Shadows cast over the documenta in Germany's Kassel 27.02.2020

The first documenta in 1955 is considered the founding manifesto of a new modernism in Germany. It showed art banned by Hitler's regime, but it's been revealed that a co-founder had been a Nazi party member.
Komittee der documenta 15 und der indonesischen Gruppe, namens ruangrupa ruangrupa, 2019 Reza Afisina, Indra Ameng, Farid Rakun, Daniella Fitria Praptono, Iswanto Hartono, Ajeng Nurul Aini, Ade Darmawan, Julia Sarisetiati, Mirwan Andan Photo: Gudskul / Jin Panji

Documenta 15: High expectations for artist collective Ruangrupa 18.03.2019

In 2022, the international art show held every five years in Kassel will be curated by a collective of artists from Indonesia. The German press is already questioning whether the group is up to the monumental task.
Thema: documenta 15 Motiv: die Künstlergruppe ruangrupa Datum: 22.2.2019 Ort: Kassel (c) Foto: Gudskul / Jin Panji

An artist collective from Indonesia to curate Documenta 15 22.02.2019

In 2022, the world's most important exhibition for contemporary art will be directed by the group Ruangrupa from Jakarta. The previous curator, Adam Szymczyk, had led the Documenta to the brink of bankruptcy.

ARCHIV - Die deutsch-japanische Videokünstlerin Hito Steyerl nimmt am 10.02.2015 in Berlin an der Pressekonferenz zum Deutschen Pavillon für die Biennale in Venedig teil. Das britische Magazin «ArtReview» veröffentlicht jedes Jahr eine Liste der 100 einflussreichsten Persönlichkeiten der zeitgenössischen weltweiten Kunstszene. (zu dpa «ArtReview»: Hito Steyerl die wichtigste Person der Kunstwelt vom 03.11.2017) Foto: Stephanie Pilick/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Crossing the borders of art: Hito Steyerl 20.02.2019

As German-Japanese artist Hito Steyerl is honored by Berlin's Academy of Arts, here's more about the first woman to have been listed as the "most influential personality in the international art world."
Eine überdimensionale Eistüte des schwedisch-amerikanischen Pop Art-Künstlers Claes Oldenburg, aufgenommen am 13.12.2012 auf der Neumarkt-Galerie in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Das «Dropped Cone» genannte Kunstwerk ist 10 Meter hoch und drei Tonnen schwer. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany 28.01.2019

Claes Oldenburg is known for his enormous sculptures inspired by everyday objects. Adorning the landscapes of public places, he makes them visible to all. Several of his monumental works of art can be found in Germany.
Das fertiggestellte documenta-Kunstwerk, ein etwa 16 Meter hoher Obelisk, von US-Künstler Olu Oguibe ist am 23.05.2017 auf dem Königsplatz in Kassel (Hessen) zu sehen. Die documenta 14 in Kassel geht vom 10.06.2017 bis zum 17.09.2017. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Kassel decides to buy obelisk in honor of refugees — but there's a catch 19.06.2018

Since 2017, the obelisk has stood in Kassel, the German city that hosts the Documenta art exhibition. Now the city has decided to buy it — if it manages to agree with the work's creator on its placement.
Blick auf den Marktplatz von Fritzlar (Schwalm-Eder-Kreis) mit seinen umgebenden Fachwerkhäusern, aufgenommen am 06.11.2012. Rechts die Figur des Rolandsbrunnen. Foto: Uwe Zucchi .Kommunen; .Geografie; .Architektur; .Geschichte; .Denkmäler; .Wetter; .lhe; Fachwerk; Fachwerkhäuser; Himmel; Wolken; blau; Postcard; Roland; Schattenriss; Silhouette; architecture; blue; monuments; Monuments_and_Heritage_Sites; monument; half-timbered; geography; history; story; sky; heaven; local_authorities; local_authority; aerial_view; silhouette; weather; Weather:WEA; clouds

10 reasons to love Hesse 29.05.2018

Anyone traveling through Germany will not be able to avoid the state of Hesse. It covers all from the Brothers Grimm fairytale landscapes in the north to the banking metropolis of Frankfurt on the river Main.
### Pressebild nur im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung verwenden! ### SCHIRN KUNSTHALLE FRANKFURT Ausstellung Power to the People. Politische Kunst jetzt 21. MÄRZ – 27. MAI 2018 Adelita Husni-Bey, The Sleepers, 2012, Öl auf Leinwand, 165 x 350 cm, Privatsammlung Italien

Art as a political weapon? Schirn Gallery presents 'Power to the People' 22.03.2018

Art with a message is in demand at exhibitions and biennials around the world. Until the end of May, Frankfurt's Schirn Gallery is presenting a collection of political art raising plenty of questions.
A vendor sells #MeToo badges a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California U.S. November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2017 in culture: The best, the worst, and the surprising 27.12.2017

Auction records, blockbusters cinema, sexual scandals and terrorist attacks defined this year in culture. From #MeToo to the 'Last Jedi,' DW looks at the most important moments of 2017.
A vendor sells #MeToo badges a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California U.S. November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The events that shaped culture in 2017 27.12.2017

As the year comes to an end, DW revisits 15 crucial moments in culture - from sex scandals to auction records.
Rohingya refugee kneels at beach (Reuters/D. Siddiqui)

The year 2017 in 17 pictures 26.12.2017

Donald Trump, the global refugee crisis, nuclear threats and the #MeToo-movement — DW has the most compelling pictures of the year. And a few shots you probably haven't seen before.
Märchen Rotkäppchen und der böse Wolf. Little Red Riding Hood. history, historical, 1910s, 1920s, 20th century, archive, Carl Simon, exquisit collection, hand coloured glass slide, fairy tale, Grimm Brothers, legend, myth, wood, forest, girl, child, wolf, animal, predator, threatening UnitedArchives01479471 Fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood and the Evil Wolf Little Red Riding Hood History Historical 1910s 20th Century Archives Carl Simon exquisitely Collection Hand Coloured Glass Slide Fairy Tale Grimm Brothers Legend MYTH Wood Forest Girl Child Wolf Animal Predator threatening UnitedArchives01479471

13 books you perhaps didn't know were once banned 26.09.2017

It's Banned Books Week: From "Harry Potter" to "The Alchemist," here are popular works that have faced censorship somewhere in the world. Even the dictionary hasn't been spared.

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. A man reads a copy of the Oxford Dictionary of English, 14.03.2007. Foto: Ian Nicholson +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Popular but controversial: These books were banned in parts of the world 26.09.2017

From "Harry Potter" to the dictionary, here's a look at different works that faced censorship for Banned Books Week.
Parthenon of books, Kassel Als Luftaufnahme des Ortes mit DailyDrone - Logo Daily Drone Schlagworte: #DailyDrone Wer hat das Bild gemacht?:André Götzmann Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?:Juli 2016

#DailyDrone: documenta 14 15.09.2017

Today our drone shows you four artworks from the documenta 14 in Kassel.

