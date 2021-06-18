documenta, based in the German city of Kassel, is considered one of the most important exhibitions for modern and contemporary art in the world.

The documenta art fair was established in 1955 by German painter and professor Arnold Bode to show artworks that had been deemed "degenerate" by the Nazis. Held every five years in Kassel, it soon developed into a contemporary art show. The Museum Fridericianum is the main venue in Kassel, though exhibitions are set up throughout the city. In recent years, the prestigious fair has held events in other countries as well.