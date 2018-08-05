Anti-Semitic crime in Germany: 1 in 5 offenses in Berlin

German authorities recorded at least 80 felonies directed against Jews in Berlin during the first six months of 2018, Berlin-based Tagesspiegel reported Wednesday. The figure corresponds to nearly one-fifth of 401 such incidents nation-wide.

Berlin, which is both Germany's capital and one of its 16 federal states, registered almost twice as many anti-Semitic offenses as Bavaria, second in the national statistics with 43 offenses. However, Bavaria counts 12.5 million residents, in comparison to Berlin's 3.5 million.

Usual suspects

Earlier this year, a viral video of a Syrian teenager attacking a kippa-wearing man in Berlin caused outrage in Germany and prompted a debate about anti-Semitism among Middle-Eastern migrants. The incident is believed to be one of four violent crimes noted in the report.

However, the police numbers published by the Tagesspiegel indicate that right-wing groups committed 62 out of 80 anti-Semitic offenses in Berlin. Authorities said that eight more attacks were motivated by "foreign ideology," which would include migrants attacking Jews out of hatred for Israel.

Separately, the police noted three more incidents with suspects motivated by "religious ideology", which usually indicates Islamist groups. Only three offenses were designated as leftist-motivated and four had no ideology behind them, according to the statistics.

Berlin court convicts Syrian refugee for kippa attack

Over 200 people hurt by far-right groups

The German government provided the numbers in response to a query by Left party lawmaker and Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau. However, the actual number of anti-Semitic incidents is likely to be much bigger due to delays in police procedure. For example, Berlin authorities reported only 67 such offenses for the first half of 2017 and 48 for the second, but later determined the total number of anti-Semitic incidents to in fact be as high as 288.

Jews and Muslims rally to highlight fight against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

Police also reported at least 7,693 incidents of far-right crime, both with and without an anti-Semitism link, across Germany in the first six months of 2018. Authorities say 374 involved violence and at least 201 people were hurt.

Extremists on patrol

On Tuesday, Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann warned that right-wing groups were conducting "militia-style patrols" in the state. Right-wing extremists were using fear of migrant crime, including fear of attacks on women, for their benefit, Herrmann said during the presentation of Bavaria's mid-year intelligence report.

Supporters of a neo-Nazi party "Der III. Weg" (The Third Way) were patrolling through Munich's central train station and the surrounding area, where mostly young migrants spend their time. An international far-right group called "Soldiers of Odin" is conducting similar activities in several other Bavarian cities, Herrmann reported.