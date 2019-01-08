 ′Anti-deportation industry′ named Germany′s Non-Word of the Year 2018 | Lifestyle | DW | 15.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

'Anti-deportation industry' named Germany's Non-Word of the Year 2018

A right-wing smear against people who legally assist asylum-seekers has been named Germany's non-word of the year for 2018. The term, seen as defamatory and discrediting, was first used by Alexander Dobrindt of the CSU.

Abschiebung Abschiebeflüge (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Babbar)

Nina Janich, a linguistics professor and spokesperson for the independent jury that selects the Unwort des Jahres ("Non-Word of the Year"), announced the selection of this year's term, "Anti-Abschiebe-Industrie" ("anti-deportation industry"), in Darmstadt on Tuesday.

The term was used by right-wing politicians and commentators in 2018 to refer to "those who legally support rejected asylum seekers and seek judicial review, and those who intend to protect refugees who have become criminals, in order to make money on a large scale," said Janich, adding that the jury found the descriptor defamatory and discrediting.

The term was first used in May 2018 by Alexander Dobrindt, parliamentary group leader of the conservative Christian Social Union — sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union — who also said in April that "Islam shouldn't culturally shape Germany."

The selection of the non-word of the year intends to promote a conscious use of language by pointing to terms that discriminate, mislead or violate democratic principles. The jury, consisting of four linguists and one journalist, this year received about 900 proposals from the public, including about 500 different expressions.

In 2017, the winner was the Donald Trump-inspired "alternative facts", while in 2016 the term "Volksverräter" ("traitor to the nation")came out on top, with the jury noting that the word is a "legacy of dictatorships," including that of National Socialism in Germany.

Read morePolitical buzzword 'Jamaika-Aus' is German Word of the Year, 2017

  • The words alternativen fakten sit on a scrabble board (picture-alliance/APA/picturedesk/G. Hochmuth)

    A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year'

    'Alternative facts'

    An independent jury of language critics chose 'alternative facts' ("alternative Fakten") as its 2017 "Unwort des Jahres" (literally, "non-word of the year"). The jury argued that the term is a misleading expression for the attempt to make using false claims publically acceptable. The term was first used by a Trump White House advisor to defend a lie relating to the size of the inauguration crowd.

  • Marchers carry a banner with the word Volksverräter written on it in paint (picture-alliance/Eibner-Pressefoto)

    A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year'

    'Traitor to the nation'

    The jury chose "Volksverräter," or a traitor to the nation, for its 2016 "non-word." The linguists criticized the expression as it hinders a democracy's essential debates. The word's original roots date to the early 19th century; it was widely used during the Nazi era. Recently, far-right individuals have used the term.

  • A woman holds her head in her hands (Colourbox/Artem Furman)

    A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year'

    'Victim subscription'

    The jury's selection for 2012 was the term "Opfer-Abo," literally "victim subscription." The term, which refers to the idea of women using sexual assault accusations to get ahead of men, was used by Swiss TV celebrity Jörg Kachelmann after he had been accused and acquitted of rape. The jury called the phrase unacceptable for blanketing women as liars and minimizing the dignity of assault victims.

  • A hand holds a gun in front of a newspaper showing victims' faces and names (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year'

    'Döner murders'

    Just months after police discovered the individuals behind a wave of murders of Greek and Turkish nationals, the jury selected "Döner-Morde," or Döner murders, as its "non-word" for 2011. Some of the victims had either owned or had been killed in a Döner-Kebab food joint. The linguists criticized the term for its racist reduction of ethnicity and for its trivialization of the murders.

  • The Deutsche Bank flag waves in front of a shiny glass building wall in New York City (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year'

    'Distressed banks'

    Amid the 2007-2008 financial crisis, "notleidende Banken," or "distressed banks," became the "non-word" of the year. According to the jury, the term turns the relationship between the crisis' causes and its consequences on its head. Although high-risk, unregulated banking practices had caused a global economic meltdown and tax payer bailouts, the term styled the banks as victims — not the cause.

  • Right-wing extremists demonstrators march with a banner protesting cultural infiltration (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year'

    'Foreign infiltration'

    While the word "Überfremdung," or "foreign infiltration," saw a renewed spurt of usage in past years with respect to migration, the jury named it "non-word" back in 1993. The term previously had been used during the Nazi era, among other times. It refers to a foreign element that poses an existential threat to a nation or culture. The jury criticized the word as a fake argument against migration.

    Author: Cristina Burack


Shift toward far-right discourse

"Since at least 2015, the entire migration discourse and political communication in Germany has changed significantly," Janich said in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "The discourse has moved strongly to the right with non-words."

The most frequently submitted choice in 2018 was another anti-immigrant term, "Asyltourismus" ("asylum tourism"), used to imply that asylum-seekers are economic migrants that have no legitimate claims for a German visa. It was commonly used by politicians from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), while Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder from the CSU also called for an end to "asylum tourism” in 2018.

Other popular 2018 terms among the far right were "Ankerzentrum" ("anchor centers," or processing centers for refugees), and "Menschenrechtsfundamentalismus" ("human rights fundamentalism"), another term aimed at those trying to support refugee or asylum rights.

But such xenophobic political speak also harks back to 1991 when the Non-Word of the Year was first chosen. That year, "Ausländerfrei" ("free of foreigners") became a pervasive term among German white nationalists in the wake of the Hoyerswerda riots in Saxony, during which neo-Nazis attacked refugees from Vietnam and other countries.

  • Wolf showing Hitler salute

    Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz

    10 wolves in Chemnitz

    "The Wolves Are Back" is a series of 66 bronze statues of wolves. Some do the Hitler salute, which is usually banned in Germany. Artist Rainer Opolka says the work is meant to remind people of the threat of racism. Far-right sympathizers often use the wolf to describe themselves. The AfD's Björn Höcke used the word recently; Hitler's propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, used it as early as 1928.

  • Wolf showing Hitler salute with creator

    Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz

    Touring Germany

    Opolka has brought his statues all around the country to places where racism and xenophobia are on display. They have been on show in Dresden during the anti-immigrant PEGIDA marches, and outside the Munich courthouse during the sentencing of Beate Zschäpe, a member of the neo-Nazi NSU terror cell.

  • Wolf showing Hitler salute with Karl Marx in background

    Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz

    Ready for the far right

    When the far-right Pro Chemnitz group launches its newest rally on Friday, both the city's famous Karl Marx statue and the wolves will be watching. While some of the wolves have an aggressive stance, others appear with blindfolds.

  • Wolf showing Hitler salute

    Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz

    Chemnitz fights back

    After a series of far-right rallies in early September, Chemnitz has been trying to reclaim its image from the negative headlines. Large banners in the city center decry ethno-nationalism, and an anti-racism concert held under the banner "We are more" attracted some 65,000 people.

  • Wolf showing Hitler salute

    Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz

    Tourist attraction

    Officials in Chemnitz have voiced their concern that the unrest will permanently damage the city's image. They've gone to great lengths to distance themselves from the right-wing rallies, and have fast-tracked criminal proceedings for those who committed violence or broke hate-speech laws during the protests.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


sb/cmk (AFP/KNA)

DW recommends

'Alternative facts' wins 2017 German 'non-word of the year'

The term, first used by US President Donald Trump's White House team, beat out other offensive terms like "babycaust." The "non-word of the year" aims to raise critical awareness and combat abuse of human dignity. (15.01.2018)  

Germany crowns its 'non-word' of the year

Each year, a jury of independent cultural representatives takes society to task. They find a word that is both detrimental to the German language and a sign of disrespect. This year? Sozialtourismus. (14.01.2014)  

Political buzzword 'Jamaika-Aus' is German Word of the Year, 2017

In a year that has been full of political extremes, buzzwords that highlight government collapse, movements for marriage equality and women's rights are some of the German words of the year in 2017. (08.12.2017)  

How Elin Ersson and other European activists derail deportations

Activists trying to stop deportations, like 21-year-old Elin Ersson, are going so far as to prevent flights from taking off. Ersson's video on board a plane went viral, but she's not the first to use this tactic. (27.07.2018)  

'Islam shouldn't culturally shape Germany' - Alexander Dobrindt claims

A leading German politician has dug his heels in to the debate over Islam in Germany. In an interview, Alexander Dobrindt said he wasn't discriminating against Muslims, but that Islam "has no cultural roots in Germany." (11.04.2018)  

Germany dubs 'traitor' derogatory buzzword of the year

"Volksverräter" - traitor to the nation - has been named Germany's catchword of the year. The title is meant to raise awareness for awkward or ungainly expressions that are widely used in public discourse. (10.01.2017)  

Trouble in Bavarian paradise: Will the CSU's hard-line asylum strategy pay off?

Bavaria's CSU party has dominated German national politics for weeks with its hard-line asylum policy. The media circus was viewed as an elaborate campaign strategy ahead of state elections, but has the plan backfired? (22.07.2018)  

Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz

The bronze statues of wolves performing the Nazi greeting have been displayed all around Germany. Now they've been installed in the eastern city of Chemnitz to protest the xenophobic unrest that took place there. (13.09.2018)  

A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year'

Each year a jury of linguists choose a derogatory buzzword popularized through public discourse. The initiative is meant to raise critical awareness of language use. Here are some examples. (15.01.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel

Germany's Angela Merkel confronts far-right critics in AfD country 16.08.2018

Angela Merkel has just returned from her summer holidays and she's already braving enemy territory. DW followed her to Dresden, a stronghold for far-right populists who have no affinity for the German chancellor.

Thema Große Koalition

Germany's political parties CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens - what you need to know 28.07.2018

Chancellor Angela Merkel has won a fourth term in office. Here's a look at Germany's political parties, who they are and what they want.

Deutschland - Rollstuhlgerechte Gondel zur Zugspitze

Germany: Angela Merkel's coalition parties hold high-elevation summit 06.05.2018

Germany's conservatives and Social Democrats are trying to iron out legislative differences by meeting at the top of a mountain. But will they be able to overcome their many conflicts of interest?

Advertisement
Filmszene Game of Thrones Season (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

As Game of Thrones teaser drops, 'Unseen Westeros' revealed in Berlin

The final season of Game of Thrones will begin streaming around the world on April 14. But desperate fans can first check out the work of the show's Emmy-winning artists at a new exhibition, "Unseen Westeros." 

Stock photo of a man holding a book beside another man holding a tablet (picture-alliance/S. Kiefer)

German book market: Between crisis and hope

The book branch is in a crisis as fewer people are reading print and younger generations are turning to their smartphone. A look at the facts that show developments in Germany's book industry. 

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Großbritannien Big Ben, London (picture-alliance/Daniel Kalker)

10 reasons to visit London

The whole world is watching London and the Brexit vote. But there are many more reasons to check out the England capital, the most visited city in Europe. 

Sarah Willis und Musiker der Berliner Philharmoniker (Peter Adamik)

Harmoniemusik in Berlin

The Berlin Philharmonic Winds share their love of a popular form of chamber music known as Harmoniemusik. This music for wind ensemble and double bass is guaranteed to lift your spirits!  