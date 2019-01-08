Nina Janich, a linguistics professor and spokesperson for the independent jury that selects the Unwort des Jahres ("Non-Word of the Year"), announced the selection of this year's term, "Anti-Abschiebe-Industrie" ("anti-deportation industry"), in Darmstadt on Tuesday.

The term was used by right-wing politicians and commentators in 2018 to refer to "those who legally support rejected asylum seekers and seek judicial review, and those who intend to protect refugees who have become criminals, in order to make money on a large scale," said Janich, adding that the jury found the descriptor defamatory and discrediting.

The term was first used in May 2018 by Alexander Dobrindt, parliamentary group leader of the conservative Christian Social Union — sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union — who also said in April that "Islam shouldn't culturally shape Germany."

The selection of the non-word of the year intends to promote a conscious use of language by pointing to terms that discriminate, mislead or violate democratic principles. The jury, consisting of four linguists and one journalist, this year received about 900 proposals from the public, including about 500 different expressions.

In 2017, the winner was the Donald Trump-inspired "alternative facts", while in 2016 the term "Volksverräter" ("traitor to the nation")came out on top, with the jury noting that the word is a "legacy of dictatorships," including that of National Socialism in Germany.

Read more: Political buzzword 'Jamaika-Aus' is German Word of the Year, 2017

A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year' 'Alternative facts' An independent jury of language critics chose 'alternative facts' ("alternative Fakten") as its 2017 "Unwort des Jahres" (literally, "non-word of the year"). The jury argued that the term is a misleading expression for the attempt to make using false claims publically acceptable. The term was first used by a Trump White House advisor to defend a lie relating to the size of the inauguration crowd.

A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year' 'Traitor to the nation' The jury chose "Volksverräter," or a traitor to the nation, for its 2016 "non-word." The linguists criticized the expression as it hinders a democracy's essential debates. The word's original roots date to the early 19th century; it was widely used during the Nazi era. Recently, far-right individuals have used the term.

A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year' 'Victim subscription' The jury's selection for 2012 was the term "Opfer-Abo," literally "victim subscription." The term, which refers to the idea of women using sexual assault accusations to get ahead of men, was used by Swiss TV celebrity Jörg Kachelmann after he had been accused and acquitted of rape. The jury called the phrase unacceptable for blanketing women as liars and minimizing the dignity of assault victims.

A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year' 'Döner murders' Just months after police discovered the individuals behind a wave of murders of Greek and Turkish nationals, the jury selected "Döner-Morde," or Döner murders, as its "non-word" for 2011. Some of the victims had either owned or had been killed in a Döner-Kebab food joint. The linguists criticized the term for its racist reduction of ethnicity and for its trivialization of the murders.

A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year' 'Distressed banks' Amid the 2007-2008 financial crisis, "notleidende Banken," or "distressed banks," became the "non-word" of the year. According to the jury, the term turns the relationship between the crisis' causes and its consequences on its head. Although high-risk, unregulated banking practices had caused a global economic meltdown and tax payer bailouts, the term styled the banks as victims — not the cause.

A selection of German 'Non-words of the Year' 'Foreign infiltration' While the word "Überfremdung," or "foreign infiltration," saw a renewed spurt of usage in past years with respect to migration, the jury named it "non-word" back in 1993. The term previously had been used during the Nazi era, among other times. It refers to a foreign element that poses an existential threat to a nation or culture. The jury criticized the word as a fake argument against migration. Author: Cristina Burack



Shift toward far-right discourse

"Since at least 2015, the entire migration discourse and political communication in Germany has changed significantly," Janich said in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "The discourse has moved strongly to the right with non-words."

The most frequently submitted choice in 2018 was another anti-immigrant term, "Asyltourismus" ("asylum tourism"), used to imply that asylum-seekers are economic migrants that have no legitimate claims for a German visa. It was commonly used by politicians from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), while Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder from the CSU also called for an end to "asylum tourism” in 2018.

Other popular 2018 terms among the far right were "Ankerzentrum" ("anchor centers," or processing centers for refugees), and "Menschenrechtsfundamentalismus" ("human rights fundamentalism"), another term aimed at those trying to support refugee or asylum rights.

But such xenophobic political speak also harks back to 1991 when the Non-Word of the Year was first chosen. That year, "Ausländerfrei" ("free of foreigners") became a pervasive term among German white nationalists in the wake of the Hoyerswerda riots in Saxony, during which neo-Nazis attacked refugees from Vietnam and other countries.

Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz 10 wolves in Chemnitz "The Wolves Are Back" is a series of 66 bronze statues of wolves. Some do the Hitler salute, which is usually banned in Germany. Artist Rainer Opolka says the work is meant to remind people of the threat of racism. Far-right sympathizers often use the wolf to describe themselves. The AfD's Björn Höcke used the word recently; Hitler's propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, used it as early as 1928.

Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz Touring Germany Opolka has brought his statues all around the country to places where racism and xenophobia are on display. They have been on show in Dresden during the anti-immigrant PEGIDA marches, and outside the Munich courthouse during the sentencing of Beate Zschäpe, a member of the neo-Nazi NSU terror cell.

Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz Ready for the far right When the far-right Pro Chemnitz group launches its newest rally on Friday, both the city's famous Karl Marx statue and the wolves will be watching. While some of the wolves have an aggressive stance, others appear with blindfolds.

Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz Chemnitz fights back After a series of far-right rallies in early September, Chemnitz has been trying to reclaim its image from the negative headlines. Large banners in the city center decry ethno-nationalism, and an anti-racism concert held under the banner "We are more" attracted some 65,000 people.

Hitler salute wolves fight far-right in Chemnitz Tourist attraction Officials in Chemnitz have voiced their concern that the unrest will permanently damage the city's image. They've gone to great lengths to distance themselves from the right-wing rallies, and have fast-tracked criminal proceedings for those who committed violence or broke hate-speech laws during the protests. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



sb/cmk (AFP/KNA)