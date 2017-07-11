Angry Berlin renters protest court ruling

Several thousand people turned out in Germany's capital Berlin to demonstrate against the lifting of the city's rent cap on Thursday.

Germany's constitutional court in Karlsruhe earlier ruled that the Berlin state government had no right to impose the cap.

Coming into effect in February 2020, it saw rents for 90% of Berlin's apartments frozen for five years at their June 2019 level.

Renters are concerned that they now could be hit by sudden rent hikes.

Police estimated the crowd of protesters to have reached 'four figures'

Protesters demand an end to 'rent madness'

The demonstrators first gathered at Hermannplatz in Neukoelln then marched to Kottbusser Tor in Kreuzberg, in the east of the city.

Many brought saucepan lids and drummed on them, a play on the German word "Deckel" (also the lid of a cooking pan or the cap of a bottle) used to describe the rent cap. Some shouted, "If you take one lid from us, we'll come back with thousands."

'We only want affordable apartments' this placard reads

Demonstrators demanded politicians clamp down on what they described as "rent madness."

Police put the number of participants in the rally organized by the Berlin Tenants' Association in the "mid-four-digit range."

Most protesters wore medical masks in compliance with coronavirus regulations.

Clashes with police

There were reports of scuffles between police and some protesters — part of a group of around 400 people who remained after the official end of the march.

Police reported isolated incidences of violence as they tried to disperse the protests

Some carried out isolated offenses against the police, a police spokesperson said.

The German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported that some protesters threw bottles and police made arrests.

Berlin's police said it would provide further information about events on Friday.

