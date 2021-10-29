Andrej Kramaric: An underrated big fish in one of Germany’s smallest ponds

It was a transfer cycle Hoffenheim fans had gotten used to. Low-budget hidden gems, who would take their game to the next level in Sinsheim before moving on to bigger and better things as the club pocketed a healthy profit.

The likes of Luiz Gustavo, Demba Ba and Roberto Firmino departed as Hoffenheim were making a name for themselves, while Niklas Süle, Nadiem Amiri and Joelinton are all recent examples of the 'village club' failing to retain its marquee players. One man has bucked the trend: Andrej Kramaric.

Despite his goal scoring talents being worthy of a club competing regularly in Europe, the Croatian has instead etched his name into Hoffenheim folklore as their all-time record goal scorer, a record he added to on Friday night with the opening goal against Hertha Berlin.

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric took his all-time tally of goals to 99 in the win over Hertha Berlin

Keeping options open

Being content as the big fish in a small pond is a rarity in the football world nowadays. Kramaric has talked of having "no complaints if my career ends in Hoffenheim,", but rumors linking him to some of Europe’s biggest clubs have persisted throughout his time at the club.

"I've been here almost six years now, and it's been an excellent time so far, which I've enjoyed very much," Kramaric told Sport1 earlier this season. "I have a wonderful life in Heidelberg, where I live. It just fits here, and I'm very grateful for that."

There have been cautionary tales for the Croatian to heed with Sebastian Rudy, scorer of Hoffenheim’s second against Hertha, chief amongst them. Rudy sought pastures new and, while his time with Bayern produced silverware, the Schalke stint was "nightmarish" in his own words. The result was two loan spells before a permanent return to Hoffenheim in the summer.

A decision on Kramaric's future though, will be made either way as the 30-year-old’s current contract due to run out in the summer. "If I do leave at some point, I will be very happy to return here, but what the future will really bring remains to be seen."

"I'm no Messi or Lewandowski"

It was former Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann who once described Kramaric as "a good example of strong development and unbelievable consistency." Nagelsmann’s current club, Bayern Munich, will likely be amongst the courters again if the Croatian turns down the club’s offers of a contract extension.

No matter the decision, Kramaric’s name is inextricably linked with Hoffenheim’s. Already the club’s all-time record goal scorer, he etched his name deeper into the record books when he set the club best mark for most goals scored in a single season, despite being sidelined by brush with COVID-19 for part of it.

"To score 20 goals in a league as strong as the Bundesliga is something, and of course I'd like to repeat that," said Kramaric. "But I'm aware of how difficult that will be. I'm no Messi, no Lewandowski, and no Ronaldo."

Kramaric has had a hand in 124 goals (84 goals, 40 assists) in 170 games for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga

Intangible asset

On paper the fact that the 30-year-old's opening goal in Friday’s 2-0 win over ten-men Hertha Berlin is only his second league goal of the season would prove that point. However, Kramaric’s influence is full of intangibles beyond the 99 goals and 42 assists he’s produced in 196 games.

"If I could choose between scoring more goals of my own than in the previous season on the one hand and a better place in the standings for Hoffenheim on the other, I'd always go for team success."

Team success for Hoffenheim would represent a return to Europe and their fourth home win of the season will further stoke the fires of those ambitions. Whether he leaves in the summer or not, Hoffenheim's hopes ultimately rest on the fitness and form of their often unheralded hero.