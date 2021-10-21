 Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.10.2021

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19

The 34-year-old head coach missed his team's win over Benfica in Lisbon, feeling unwell. Despite being fully vaccinated, he has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from flu-like symptoms in Lisbon, where his Bayern Munich team beat Benfica in the Champions League.

Nagelsmann remained in the team hotel and was not on the touchline to see the 4-0 win, with the symptoms now confirmed to be COVID-19.

"Despite full vaccination, Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for coronavirus," read a statement from Bayern Munich on Thursday morning.

"He will travel back to Munich separately from the team and go into isolation at home."

Before the game against Benfica, Bayern's official Twitter account had reported: "Unfortunately, Julian Nagelsmann cannot sit on the bench today due to a flu-like infection. He is represented by his co-trainers, Dino Toppmoller and Xaver Zembrod. Have a good recovery, Julian!"