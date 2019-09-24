 Roberto Firmino fires Liverpool to Club World Cup win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Roberto Firmino fires Liverpool to Club World Cup win

Six months after they were crowned champions of Europe, Liverpool have lifted the Club World Cup. Jürgen Klopp's men were made to work for their 1-0 win over Flamengo, secured by Roberto Firmino in extra time.

Club World Cup - Final - Liverpool v Flamengo | Tor (AFP/G. Cacace)

Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo (AET)
(Firmino 99')

It may not be regarded by everyone with the same prestige as the Champions League but Jürgen Klopp said before this win in Doha that lifting the Club World Cup would be "really special".

As the German boss celebrated with his players after the whistle blew on 120 tense minutes, it looked very much like he meant it.

Victory was sealed when Roberto Firmino, like Klopp a Bundesliga alumnus after a spell at Hoffenheim, collected a pass from Sadio Mane, sent the keeper to ground and stroked home.

The Brazilian striker had been guilty of missing some presentable chances at the start of each half of normal time and struck a post but kept his cool as the South American champions struggled to keep pace in the extra half hour.

The Premier League side's other Brazilian, goalkeeper Alisson, was also busy as Flamengo created plenty of chances of their own, including a big one skied by Lincoln in the dying seconds.

Klopp's men briefly thought they'd opened the scoring when Mo Salah beat the keeper on 77 minutes but the Egyptian was offside. Then, in injury time, the referee awarded the English side a penalty only for the VAR to overturn it.

But there was no such reprieve for the Brazilian side when Firmino lashed home the winner and there'll soon be a new trophy in the Anfield cabinet. Could there be another come May?

  • Fußball Liverpool Trainer Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/AFP/P. Ellis)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    'In Klopp we trust'

    After just four years at the club, it seems difficult to imagine a Liverpool without Jürgen Klopp. Having led the club to Champions League glory, Klopp is still looking for his first Premier League title, and based on their flying start to the season, this could be Liverpool's year. For their manager, it's been a long road that started...

  • Jürgen Klopp (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Playing career

    ... as a player in Germany's second division. Jürgen Klopp played professional football for 15 years, spending 11 of them in Mainz. He started out as an attacker but ended his career as a defender. He retired midway through the 2001-02 season to fill the coaching vacancy at Mainz after the club sacked head coach Eckhard Krautzun. As a player, he never made it to the Bundesliga.

  • Jürgen Klopp at Mainz (AP)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Making Mainz

    During Klopp's playing career, Mainz frequently fought against relegation to the German third tier. That changed when he took the helm at the club. In Klopp's third season, Mainz earned promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in club history. Klopp enjoyed three seasons in the top flight before Mainz were relegated again in 2007. He left the club a year later to join Borussia Dortmund.

  • Jürgen Klopp Borussia Dortmund (picture alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Big step up to BVB

    Klopp's appointment was part of a broader strategy change at Borussia Dortmund: to make football stars instead of buying them. He committed to 20-year-olds Mats Hummels and Neven Subotic as his center back pair — the youngest in the Bundesliga. Dortmund finished in sixth place and fifth place in his first two seasons at the club.

  • Jürgen Klopp holding the Bundesliga title (Picture-alliance/dpa/T. Silz)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Trophy run

    From 2010 to 2012, Klopp lead Dortmund to their most successful two-year stretch in club history. They won their first Bundesliga title in nearly a decade in 2010-11. Klopp backed that accomplishment up by leading BVB to their first ever domestic double the following season.

  • Jürgen Klopp in the stands (Reuters)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Fan favorite

    It didn't take long for Dortmund fans to fall in love with Klopp. His press conferences became a weekly spectacle and his energy on the touchline became contagious. On the pitch, he implemented an active, high-pressing system that brought BVB, a club that was only a few years removed from near insolvency, back to the pinnacle of German football.

  • Jürgen Klopp holding Marcel Schmelzer (picture alliance/augenklick)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    European precipice

    Klopp did not secure domestic silverware after that two-year run, but he did lead Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013 — their first final since their 1997 title. His side ultimately came up short against Bayern Munich, losing 2-1 late on to hand their German rivals a piece of their treble that year.

  • Jürgen Klopp (Reuters/Ina Fassbender)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Bitter end

    Klopp's last season with Dortmund in 2014-15 was far worse than any other. His side was second bottom at the winter break, though Klopp wound up leading them to a seventh placed finish. He did manage to get BVB to the German Cup final before losing to Wolfsburg. Dortmund and Klopp decided to part ways after the season, ending his seven-year stint with the team.

  • Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/A. Livesey)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    'The Normal One'

    It didn't take long for Klopp to land back on his feet. Liverpool appointed the German coach in October of 2015, less than five months after he parted ways with Dortmund. In his first press conference, Klopp dubbed himself "The Normal One" — after being asked how he fitted in compared to the likes of Jose Mourinho, who notoriously once called himself "a special one."

  • Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/M. Steele)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Roaring Reds

    Liverpool fans took to Klopp's highly animated coaching approach, but it didn't initally lead to success. The Reds finished eighth in the Premier League in his first season, though he did lead them to the Europa League final before losing to Sevilla. But he guided Liverpool to the Champions League with a fourth-place finish the following season before their third place finish this past season.

  • Fußball UEFA Europa League Jürgen-Klopp-Masken (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Adored once again

    Much like he was in Dortmund, Klopp has become a club favorite at Liverpool. His passionate personality and the attractive attacking football enabled by players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have proved a real hit in the stands.

  • Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - Niederlage für Liverpool (Getty Images/S. Botterill)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Opportunity missed

    In 2017-18, Klopp guided Liverpool to the brink of the biggest title in European club football. However, an injury to Mo Salah and two blunders by German goalkeeper Loris Karius put paid to Liverpool's hopes of winning the 2018 Champions League.

  • UEFA Champions League Finale | Tottenham Hotspur v FC Liverpool (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Opportunity taken

    One year later it all came good for Jürgen Klopp. At the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid Liverpool won the 2019 Champions League, beating another Premier League outfit, Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0 in the final. This was his first trophy with Liverpool and his first Champions League title.

  • Fußball FIFA Weltfußballer-Wahl | Trainer des Jahres Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bertorello)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    The Best

    On the strength of having guided Liverpool to the 2019 Champions League title - and a second-place finish in the Premier League, Jürgen Klopp won the 2019 FIFA "Best" award in the coaching category, beating out Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp, Chuck Penfold


DW recommends

Jürgen Klopp extends Liverpool contract until 2024

German coach Jürgen Klopp has led Liverpool to Champions League glory. With his team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, he has now put pen to paper on a new deal. (13.12.2019)  

Jürgen Klopp named men's coach of the year at FIFA awards

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been named men's coach of the year at the FIFA's 'The Best' award ceremony in Italy. Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe picked up individual honors in the men's and women's categories. (24.09.2019)  

Joelinton follows Firmino from Hoffenheim to the Premier League

Hoffenheim have again broken their club transfer record by shipping a young Brazilian striker to the English Premier League. Joelinton moves to Newcastle, but are there echoes of Roberto Firmino joining Liverpool? (23.07.2019)  

Jürgen Klopp guides Liverpool to Champions League glory

Two sides with very different European pedigree faced off in Madrid in the Champions League final, but for the first time since 2012 Jürgen Klopp won a final as Liverpool sealed their ninth European title. (01.06.2019)  

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

It's been a long journey for Jürgen Klopp - from a second-division player to winning the FIFA 'Best' award. The German coach's crown achievement so far was leading Liverpool to the 2019 Champions League title. (24.09.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Liverpool Trainer Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best' 24.09.2019

It's been a long journey for Jürgen Klopp - from a second-division player to winning the FIFA 'Best' award. The German coach's crown achievement so far was leading Liverpool to the 2019 Champions League title.

Fußball FIFA Weltfußballer-Wahl | Trainer des Jahres Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp named men's coach of the year at FIFA awards 24.09.2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been named men's coach of the year at the FIFA's 'The Best' award ceremony in Italy. Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe picked up individual honors in the men's and women's categories.

UEFA Champions League | RB Salzburg vs Liverpool FC

Champions League: Marsch proves his own man to trouble Klopp's Liverpool 02.10.2019

In the end, his side came up just short, but not before fighting back from three goals down against the European champions. Red Bull Salzburg's American coach Jesse Marsch may have come of age on a night in Liverpool.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  