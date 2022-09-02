An Indian village embraces aquaponics

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Many Indian farmers struggle to survive. New agriculture techniques could increase their productivity and income. We visit a community in Kerala that aims to become fully self-sufficient by switching to aquaponics.
Where’s the beef? Making more of our meat
Scientists are working on designing more sustainable animals using selective breeding or by artificially altering their genetic code. Is it revolutionary progress — or a dangerous manipulation of nature?
Fighting locusts with natural weapons
Scientists on the Italian island of Sardinia have linked recurring drought caused by climate change to a ferocious locust invasion. Farmers have found age-old techniques their best hope of combating the swarms.
Giving up ground for green energy
On Italy’s island of Sicily farmers are selling valuable cropland to make way for solar plants and wind farms. That’s good news for Italy’s renewable energy targets, but it’s jeopardizing the region’s wheat yields.
