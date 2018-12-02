 Amsterdam removed a popular Selfie backdrop | DW Travel | DW | 03.12.2018

Travel

Amsterdam removed a popular Selfie backdrop

The iconic lettering "I amsterdam" in front of the Rijksmuseum in the capital of the Netherlands was perfect for tourists: Here they posed for selfies, took a break or met. Now the giant letters are gone!

Amsterdam Rijksmuseum (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Leanza)

The large lettering "I amsterdam" in front of the Rijksmuseum in the Dutch capital, popular with tourists as a photo motif, have been removed on Monday (December 3). The Amsterdam newspaper "Het Parool" reported that a decision of the local council at the request of the GroenLinks party had thus been implemented.

Amsterdam Rijksmuseum (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Linkel)

Iconic sign banned from Museumplein in Amsterdam

"Exaggerated individualism" or successful city marketing?

The Greens had complained that the red and white letters in front of the world-famous museum were an expression of "exaggerated individualism". Despite fierce criticism, however, the city parliament found a majority in favour of dismantling the letters, which were up to two metres high.

Watch video 03:21
Now live
03:21 mins.

Meet a local: Amsterdam

However, the slogan "I amsterdam" remains the official motto of tourism advertising, explained a spokeswoman for Amsterdam Marketing. "The letters stand for the open and tolerant character of Amsterdam".

After ten years of having countless visitors photographed standing, lying or sitting on the letters, they now need to be thoroughly renovated, the spokeswoman said. Afterwards, they will be placed alternately in different locations in the city. A smaller version of the lettering can be found at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Schiff in Gracht

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Cruising the canals

    Amsterdam’s more than one hundred kilometers of canals are the best way to get around the city. The canal system dates back to the 17th century, when the Dutch capital was the richest city and one of the busiest ports in the world. Today these waterways are used for everything from daily commutes to sightseeing.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam 2 Menschen auf Fahrrad

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Two-wheel drive!

    For those who prefer dry land, biking is the perfect option. With more than 800,000 on the road, bikes outnumber people in Amsterdam. Every summer it is one of the many cities that host the World Naked Bike Ride to raise awareness of toxic emissions and promote body positivity. But every day’s a good day to take in the sites on two wheels.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Giebelhäuser spiegeln in Fenstern

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Amsterdam architecture

    The gables decorating many houses are the quintessence of traditional Amsterdam. The various types of gables provide insight into the history of each of the buildings. Many fine examples can be seen along the banks of the city’s canals.

  • Niederlande AmsterdamDie Nachtwache (Rembrandt) im Rijksmuseum

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    The masters of the city

    The sheer amount of art in Amsterdam is mind-boggling. The Rijksmuseum on Museum Square houses one of the world’s finest collections of works by the Dutch Masters, including Rembrandt, Hals, Vermeer, and Steen. It is here that Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ can be seen, having been returned in 2013 after a decade of renovations to the museum.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Besucher am Van Gogh Museum

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Sunflowers galore!

    Vincent van Gogh is memorialized in the Museumplein as well. Along with more than 700 paintings and drawings, the Van Gogh Museum features the post-impressionist’s correspondence and the works of his contemporaries. For its re-opening in 2015 the museum was surrounded by mazes of his most recognizable motif - sunflowers.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Anne Frank Haus

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Anne Frank

    It was on Prinsengracht in Amsterdam that Anne Frank and 7 others hid for over 2 years during World War II. Her diary, translated into 60 languages, is testimony to the human capacity for optimism in the face of evil. The main house is now a museum, but the Secret Annex has been preserved, allowing visitors to more fully comprehend the harsh reality of a life in hiding.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Boote auf Gracht Feiernde

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Dutch conventions

    History, art, and joie de vivre can all be found in abundance in Amsterdam. This city celebrates hedonism and heroism, pleasure and enlightenment. On May 5, Liberation Day marks the end of World War II for the Netherlands. Festivities take place along the canals and alleys of the Netherlands’ changing, unpredictable, and lively capital.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Videoinstallation

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Beyond the Red Lights

    The Red Light district in the inner city evokes Amsterdam’s historic reputation for vice. But it is far from just salacious. For the more academically inclined, the oldest sex museum in the world, the Venustempel, explores the history and culture of sex, while Red Light Secrets (pictured) is the world’s first museum of prostitution.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Schilder Coffeeshops

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Coffee shops

    Amsterdam’s varied cultural treasures are not equally appreciated by everybody. The city is also (in)famous for its policy on marijuana. Smoking is both the norm and a draw for tourists, many of whom travel to the city explicitly to indulge. Easy access to the drug in coffee shops has contributed to the capital’s tolerant reputation as well as the heated debate with regard to drug tourism.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Schifffahrtsmuseum Nemo

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Into the future

    Ground-breaking modern architecture can be seen throughout the city, contrasting with the traditional Renaissance structures. Among the most popular are the Lex van Delden Bridge and the Woodlofts Buiksloterham. Renzo Piano’s NEMO Science Museum (pictured) pays tribute to Amsterdam’s maritime origins while pointing towards the future.

    Author: Isabelle Ross


 

