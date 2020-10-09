American Nuclear Test Victims Struggle for Compensation

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In the US many victims have never received compensation for being exposed to nuclear test fallout in the Nevada desert of the 1950s and 1960s.
Also on Global 3000:
Biodiversity: Can we save species from extinction?
Animal and plant species are dying out in increasing numbers. Pollution and dwindling habitats are two big reasons why. Can animal parks, rescue stations, catch quotas and protected areas help us better save species from extinction?
Grasshoppers versus water hyacinths in South Africa
For some, the water hyacinth is an ornamental plant, for others a green plague. The Amazon native grows so fast it can overtake entire bodies of water and devastate whole ecosystems. Now experts have found an insect remedy for the problem.
Cambodian temples in need of tourists
COVID restrictions devastated tourism at Angkor Wat. The temple complex is the largest religious structure in the world and the most important attraction in Cambodia. Now those dependent on visitors desperately await their return.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 09.05.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 09.05.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 09.05.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 09.05.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 10.05.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 11.05.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 11.05.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 13.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
FRI 13.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3