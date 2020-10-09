American Nuclear Test Victims Struggle for Compensation

Also on Global 3000:

Biodiversity: Can we save species from extinction?

Animal and plant species are dying out in increasing numbers. Pollution and dwindling habitats are two big reasons why. Can animal parks, rescue stations, catch quotas and protected areas help us better save species from extinction?

Grasshoppers versus water hyacinths in South Africa

For some, the water hyacinth is an ornamental plant, for others a green plague. The Amazon native grows so fast it can overtake entire bodies of water and devastate whole ecosystems. Now experts have found an insect remedy for the problem.

Cambodian temples in need of tourists

COVID restrictions devastated tourism at Angkor Wat. The temple complex is the largest religious structure in the world and the most important attraction in Cambodia. Now those dependent on visitors desperately await their return.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 09.05.2022 – 00:30 UTC

MON 09.05.2022 – 05:02 UTC

MON 09.05.2022 – 11:30 UTC

MON 09.05.2022 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 10.05.2022 – 23:30 UTC

WED 11.05.2022 – 02:30 UTC

WED 11.05.2022 – 21:30 UTC

FRI 13.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 13.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3