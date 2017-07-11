Alexei Navalny says he is being 'tortured' in prison

One of the lawyers for Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said Thursday that the jailed Kremlin critic told her he has been subject to sleep deprivation by guards and considers the treatment in a Russian penal colony to be "torture."

After visiting Navalny in prison, lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Russia's TV Rain broadcaster that he is suffering from health problems.

Mikhailova said prison authorities have denied Navalny's requests for a civilian physician while ignoring appeals from his legal team that he receive proper medicine.

"In my opinion, he is in bad shape health-wise because he is experiencing severe pain in his back and in his right leg," Olga Mikhailova told Russia's TV Rain broadcaster.

"One of his legs practically doesn't work ... everyone is afraid for his life and health" she said, adding that Navalny had undergone an MRI scan, but had not been informed of the results.

Russia's Federal Prison Service (FSIN), however, said doctors carried out an examination and claimed Navalny's health was "assessed as stable and satisfactory."

Why is Navalny in a penal colony?

Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent. He was detained in January directly after landing in Russia from Germany where he had been convalescing after being poisoned with a nerve agent.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in a penal colony in February on embezzlement charges. His allies say his incarceration is an attempt to silence political opposition to Putin.

Rights groups in Russia and abroad and Western governments have called for his release.

The United States and the European Union have sanctioned Russia for jailing Navalny and also for allegedly orchestrating last year's poisoning, a charge Moscow has denied.

