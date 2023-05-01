  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A picture taken on December 5, 2019, shows a general view of the headquarters of al-Jazeera Media Network, in the Qatari capital Doha.
The Doha-based broadcaster had been at odds with the Egyptian authorities for yearsImage: Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images
Human RightsEgypt

Al Jazeera says Egypt releases its journalist after 4 years

16 minutes ago

The Doha-based producer was arrested while on a family trip to Egypt, the Qatari broadcaster said, when relations between the two Arab countries were sour. Two more Al Jazeera journalists remain in Egyptian jail.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ql4j

Egypt has released an Egyptian journalist employed by Al Jazeera after four years in pre-trial detention, the Qatari broadcaster said on Monday.

Hisham Abdel Aziz, a Doha-based producer, was arrested in June 2019 while on a family trip back home. He was briefly released in December of the same year, only to be rearrested and charged in a separate case.

The journalist was charged with "spreading false news" and "joining a terrorist group," rights groups said. The dual charges are often handed out to opponents of the Egyptian authorities.

Al Jazeera said that two more of its journalists remained in Egyptian prison. They were also arrested off duty while visiting family in Egypt, the broadcaster added.

Why was Abdel Aziz arrested?

The Al Jazeera producer's arrest came at the peak of a diplomatic row between Qatar and four Arab countries.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt announced boycotting the Arab country over its alleged support of terrorism, accusations which Doha denied.

Qatar supported Egypt's Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the military in 2013 and replaced by current general turned President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi a year later. As a result, relations between the two countries soured for years even before the 2017 boycott.

Cairo accused Al Jazeera, seen as an extension of Doha's policies and stances, of being a mouthpiece of Morsi's banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

The row between the five Arab countries was dissolved in early 2021, with Egypt welcoming Al Jazeera to operate on its territory once again.

Egypt's among 'top jailers of journalists'

Since the 2013 power shift, Egypt has been accused by rights groups of putting tens of thousands of political prisoners behind bars. Those jailed have included several journalists.

Egyptian authorities have also raided the offices of several media outlets seen as critical of the government, including Al Jazeera. At least two foreign journalists whose reporting on the country was deemed critical were also expelled from the country.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) considers Egypt among the world's top jailers of journalists, with over 20 journalists jailed. On the RSF's World Press Freedom Index, Egypt ranks 168th out of 180 countries.

Al Jazeera said in its Monday report that it has repeatedly called upon the Egyptian authorities to immediately release its jailed journalists.

rmt/jcg (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers atop an APC give a thumbs up as they travel to frontline positions in Donetsk

Ukraine updates: Russian attack causes injuries, damage

Conflicts34 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudanese refugees in Chad

Sudan: Fears of worse to come

Sudan: Fears of worse to come

Conflicts6 hours ago01:43 min
More from Africa

Asia

A still from Squid Game showing an uniformed guard with a face mask

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

Culture8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschlandticket / 49-Euro-Ticket

Truly revolutionary? Germany's €49 public transport ticket

Truly revolutionary? Germany's €49 public transport ticket

PoliticsApril 30, 202302:22 min
More from Germany

Europe

Candles and flowers with messages on the pavement outside Teplaren on Zamocka Street, Bratislava, Slovakia, October 13, 2022

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

Society9 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

Protests in May 2017 at the Villa Baviera

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Crime2 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage