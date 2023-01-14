  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Rare earth elements
A handout image made available by the Belgium Police Judiciaire Federale on December 14, 2022, shows a combination of images showing several hundred thousand euros found in a hotel room.
Police found several hundred thousand euros in a Brussels hotel roomImage: AFP
PoliticsEurope

After Qatargate, can the EU Parliament clean up its act?

Ella Joyner Brussels
1 hour ago

The EU legislature wants to tighten its rules in the wake of shocking corruption allegations dubbed Qatargate. The president's proposals aren't published yet, but the tussle over reform plans has already kicked off.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M9RB

One month after news of the European Parliament's biggest ever corruption scandal broke, "Qatargate" revelations continue to jolt Brussels.

This week, Belgian member Marie Arena resigned her post as head of the human rights sub-committee after admitting to failing to disclose a paid-for trip to the gulf state. Qatar stands accused of (and denies) bribing lawmakers to influence EU political decisions. Arena pointed out that unlike a number of colleagues, she has not been implicated in Belgian authorities' investigations; hers was an administrative error. 

Several people with links to the legislature or NGOs were detained after December 9 raids in the EU capital, when Belgian police seized nearly €1.5 million (roughly $1.6 million). Some were released soon after. Four suspects, including disgraced former parliamentary Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece, were charged a few days later. Kaili is accused of corruption, membership of a criminal organization and money laundering.

The next European Parliament plenary begins in Strasbourg on Monday, and proceedings to strip four lawmakers of their immunity to facilitate investigations are expected to get under way. On Wednesday comes the vote to replace Kaili, who was sacked in December.

Life after Qatargate

With MEPs now over the initial shock of learning that colleagues allegedly had thousands of euros in ill-gotten cash stashed throughout the EU capital, concrete reform plans to avoid a repeat are starting to take shape. A lot is at stake: This is a legitimacy crisis of unprecedented scale for the institution, coming just a year and a half before European elections.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola laid out a 14-point plan to the heads of the legislature's political groups on Thursday behind closed doors. "Integrity. Independence. Accountability," the Maltese center-right politician tweeted. "We will move ahead fast."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has developed reform ideas after QatargateImage: Benoit Doppagne/BELGA/dpa/picture alliance

The proposals include a new "cooling-off" period for former members of the European Parliament to stop using their connections and access for lobbying. Another measure is to ban unofficial friendship groups between lawmakers and third countries, given that there are already official delegations to various non-EU nations. Rules on the declaration of meetings with lobbyists would also get tighter under Metsola's plan, with all MEPs having to publish such appointments rather than just more senior ones who lead committees or policy files.

Metsola is due to present her proposals in Strasbourg on Monday, according to her spokesperson. A number of groups, including the center-left Socialists and Democrats — who are at the center of the probe and may conduct an internal inquiry among their own ranks — the Greens and the Left have already said they don't go far enough.

Corruption scandal rocks European Union

Latest in a string of scandals

When such revelations emerge in other parliaments, no one calls for the institution to be torn down, German Green MEP Daniel Freund, told DW.

"But a corruption scandal in the European Parliament breaks and immediately you have [British pro-Brexit hard-liner politician] Nigel Farage and [euroskeptic Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban saying 'they're all corrupt and parliament should be abolished,'" he said.

His first reaction to Qatargate was frustration, he admits, but not exactly shock. There have been a number of corruption scandals in the roughly 40 years since the parliament became the EU's only directly elected body — such as the 2011 "cash-for-amendments" affair, when MEPs were busted by undercover journalists posing as lobbyists seeking legislative tweaks.

More minor infractions of internal parliamentary rules often go unpunished, he noted. "In the last 10 years there have been 24 cases where the code of conduct for members was broken, and you know, in 24 cases there was no sanction."

For Freund, the revelations surrounding Qatargate are part of a wider "culture of impunity." A lot of MEPs are hustling to make sure they correctly reported paid-for foreign trips made in recent years, he said. 

Moreover, as Freund points out, a majority in the European Parliament has repeatedly voted against transparency reforms in the past. Some MEPs, mainly right-wing, warn of introducing burdensome bureaucratic hurdles that would put off potential candidates. Freund doesn't buy this: "I mean, sorry, the idea that someone wouldn't run for the European Parliament because they have to fill out a few forms? That's a bogus argument."

MEPs 'in it for the money'?

Interview: European Parliament has 'subpar anti-fraud rules'

One often-criticized aspect of parliamentary life is the expenses lump sum allowance of close to €5,000 per month, on top of a generous annual salary. MEPs don't need to disclose how this is spent, something advocacy group Transparency International's EU branch believe must change.

"It attracts people to serve as members of the European Parliament, the ones who are in it for the money basically, and they are open to being bribed," Shari Hinds, a policy assistant with the branch, told DW.

Qatargate has thrown a spotlight on a range of issues in the European Parliament, Hinds explains. One issue is lax rules on meetings between parliamentarians and NGOs that have not signed up to the EU Transparency Register. Any entities — be they lobbies or interest groups — that aren't on this list shouldn't be able to meet with lawmakers, Hinds told DW. This is already the case for the European Commission. Another is on whistle-blowing protections, which Hinds says are still too weak for those within the parliament who may wish to report wrongdoing.

For Transparency International, Metsola's proposals are good but still rely regrettably on "a system of self-enforcement." Freund highlights the same issue, calling for an external, independent body to enforce rules.

So is Qatargate a potential turning point for the parliament? After the "cash-for-amendments" scandal, rules were tightened, Freund says. Right now, many members appear keen to clean up its international reputation as quickly as possible.

The question is whether that will is still as strong when proposed reforms come to the vote in the months to come. "I hope the majorities will be there," Freund says. "If you ask me today, are you sure it will all happen? No, I'm not sure."

Edited by: Rob Mudge

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

cash found by Belgian police

EU corruption scandal: Eva Kaili remains in detention as pretrial hearing postponed

EU corruption scandal: Eva Kaili remains in detention as pretrial hearing postponed

The pretrial hearing of European Parliament politician Eva Kaili has been postponed. DW's Jack Parrock in Brussels has the latest on the European corruption scandal.
Law and JusticeDecember 14, 202201:23 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht

German media report defense minister soon to resign

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A smartphone showing a Rwandan health app

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An aerial view shows Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)'s destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119) leading the fleet during the International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the JMSDF, at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A view of demonstrators, some of which hold up placards

Protesting in Germany: What are your rights?

Protesting in Germany: What are your rights?

Society11 hours ago02:59 min
More from Germany

Europe

Russia's President Putin (l) and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (r) in an intimate discussion

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Conflicts9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

PoliticsJanuary 12, 202305:07 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

ConflictsJanuary 12, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage