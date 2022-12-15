  1. Skip to content
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola attends a press conference during European Council Summit in Brussels
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola vowed a "complete and in-depth" look into the parliament's dealings with third countriesImage: John Thys/AFP
CorruptionEurope

Amid Qatar scandal, European Parliament pledges reform

9 minutes ago

The parliament's president says it will bring in a series of reforms aiming to win back trust after a corruption scandal hit one of its senior lawmakers. Arrested MEP Eva Kaili may lose her immunity from prosecution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L1N7

The European Parliament suspended all legislation related to ties with Qatar on Thursday as the parliament's speaker vowed a range of reforms following charges of corruption against a Greek MEP Eva Kaili.

"I am putting together a wide-ranging reform package to be ready in the new year," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in Brussels. "I will lead this work personally."

"That is how we respond to rebuild trust. Trust as we know takes years to build and moments to destroy."

Metsola told the 27 EU leaders in Brussels that there were serious suspicions that "people linked to autocratic governments" were trying to undermine democracy in the EU.

Prosecutor seeks lifting of MEP immunity

The EU's Public Prosecutor Office called on the parliament to lift the immunity of Kaili, as well as another Greek MEP, Maria Spyraki, who is also being investigated in a separate graft case.

EU corruption scandal: Eva Kaili's pretrial hearing delayed

The request comes at the behest of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) which is investigating new accusations of corruption against Kaili regarding separate alleged misuse of funds assigned to MEPs to pay their assistants. 

"There is a suspicion of fraud detrimental to the EU budget, in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance," a press release said.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir also reported that Kaili's husband, who was one of the four suspects arrested in the case, had admitted to being part of an organization interfering with the Parliament on behalf of Qatar and Morocco.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities are also considering opening their own probe into the corruption charges.

Focus on Qatar

The Qatari government has rejected all accusations as "gravely misinformed," but on Thursday, lawmakers in the European Parliament overwhelmingly voted to condemn Kaili and "denounce" Qatar's alleged attempts to interfere in the parliament "through acts of corruption, which constitute serious foreign interference in the EU's democratic processes."

Interview: European Parliament has 'subpar anti-fraud rules'

Plans to ease visa applications for Qataris, an EU-Qatar aviation agreement and several planned visits were all put on hold on Thursday by the European Parliament, pending the investigation.

Representatives of the Gulf country will also be barred from accessing the Parliament's grounds during the investigation.

Lawmakers also called for the creation of an independent ethics body aiming to prevent such scandals from occurring again.

ab/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Morocco's players celebrate on the ptch holding a Palestinian flag

Opinion: FIFA's double standards mean rules on 'no politics' should be ripped up

Opinion: FIFA's double standards mean rules on 'no politics' should be ripped up

"Free Palestine" signs and Palestinian flags abound at the Qatar World Cup. But FIFA does nothing despite having clamped down on rainbow armbands.
Meadows Mark Kommentarbild App
Mark Meadows
Commentary
PoliticsDecember 8, 2022
Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, right, is greeted by Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala as he arrives for a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic.

No confidence vote topples Slovakia coalition government

Politics49 minutes ago
