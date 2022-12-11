Prosecutors charge 4 in European Parliament corruption probe

Eva Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP, was arrested on Friday in connection with an influence-peddling investigation at the European Parliament. Media reports suggest she was among the four charged and remanded in custody.

Greek MEP Eva Kaili is among four suspects charged and remanded in custody on Sunday in Belgium over an alleged corruption scandal involving World Cup hosts Qatar, media reports said.

The Agence France-Presse news agency cited a judicial source as saying that Kaili was among those charged.

"Four individuals have been arrested by the Brussels investigating judge who is leading the investigation," the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"They are charged with participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption. Two persons have been released by the investigating judge."

The home of a second MEP was searched late Saturday, the prosecutor's office said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

