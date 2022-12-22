EU corruption scandal: Eva Kaili to stay in detention
The MEP suspected of receiving bribes from Qatar has been detained since December 9. Eva Kaili's lawyers asked for her release under electronic surveillance, but the judge ruled that she shoud stay in custody.
A Belgian judge ruled on Thursday that European lawmaker Eva Kaili will remain in custody for another month as an investigations continue into corruption charges in a graft case involving World Cup host Qatar, Belgian prosecutors said. Kaili can appeal the decision within 24 hours.
Kaili's partner Francesco Giorgi, the head of an NGO allegedly used to funnel money and a former MEP-turned-lobbyist were also charged.
Belgian media reported earlier this week that Kaili had acknowledged partial guilt and allegedly admitted to having been part of a group that facilitated funneling bribes from Qatar and Morocco to MEPs .
Giorgi is said to have named former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri as being the head of the organization.
Panzeri was also arrested on December 9 and has since been in custody. Police discovered some €600,000 ($637,000) in cash in his apartment in Belgium.
Belgian police have raided several apartments and European Parliament offices as part of the probe. They seized around €1.5 million in cash.
The scandal is one of the largest in EU history. It has done incalculable damage to the bloc's reputation and invoked calls for reform in the European Parliament.
