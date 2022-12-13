EU lawmakers remove Eva Kaili from office amid Qatar scandal

The European Parliament has officially voted to remove the Greek politician from her position as the body's vice president. Kaili is accused of accepting bribes from Qatari officials in exchange for pushing their agenda.

Eva Kaili has been removed from office by the European Parliament after a majority voted on Tuesday morning to oust her from her position as vice president. The move came soon after the heads of all political groups of the European Parliament agreed to remove her from the body.

Who is Eva Kaili?

The 44-year-old Greek Social Democrat was arrested in Belgium on Friday over allegations she was part of a group accepting bribes from Qatar in exchange for promoting policies friendly to the Gulf state.

Kaili has already been suspended from her duties and is in police custody. More information about specific criminal charges against her are due to be announced on Wednesday, Belgian officials have said.

The Greek politician and her three alleged co-conspirators are accused of accepting lavish gifts and large monetary sums from Qatari agents.

Both Qatar and the lawmaker have denied any wrongdoing. Kaili's lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said on Tuesday that her position was that she "had nothing to do with Qatari bribes."

Speaking on Greek television, Dimitrakopoulos said he would not confirm or deny that large sums of cash were found at her home. Belgian prosecutors have said that they found hundreds of thousands of euros at the homes of multiple suspects as well as in a hotel room.

