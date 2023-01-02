  1. Skip to content
Metsola has hastened the processImage: Benoit Doppagne/BELGA/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsEurope

EU's Metsola orders lifting of MEPs' immunity

1 hour ago

European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola has launched "an urgent procedure" to lift the immunity of two unnamed MEPs amid a corruption scandal linked to Qatar.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LeF6

The European Parliament on Monday said it had launched "an urgent procedure" to lift the immunity of two MEPs amid a corruption scandal linked to Qatar.

The motion has shot to the top of the agenda after the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, made it a priority.

Metsola asked all services and committees to give the procedure priority, with the objective of having it completed by February 13.

"From the very first moment the European Parliament has done everything in its power to assist in investigations and we will continue to make sure that there will be no impunity," Metsola said.

"Those responsible will find this Parliament on the side of the law," she continued. "Corruption cannot pay and we will do everything to fight it."

Anonymity

The parliament did not give the lawmakers' names.

Monday's development comes after a request from Belgian authorities who are conducting a probe surrounding an EU-Qatar graft scandal.

Raids

A string of Belgian police raids were carried out in December on the addresses of MEPs, former MEPs and lobbyists that turned up a total €1.5 million ($1.6 million) in cash.

There are suspicions that the money was tied to alleged graft in the European Parliament to the benefit of Qatar, which denies having a role in any wrongdoing.

jsi/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

Faithful queue to enter St. Peter’s Basilica to pay homage to former Pope Benedict at the Vatican

Thousands pay tribute to late Pope Benedict at the Vatican

Religion10 hours ago
