After Biden win, Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to challenge results

The Senate majority leader said Donald Trump is "100% within his rights" to challenge the results of the election. Attorney General William Barr later authorized prosecutors to pursue "substantial allegations."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that US President Donald Trump is "within his rights" to challenge the election results, declaring Joe Biden the winner, through the courts.
"President Trump is 100% within his rights to look at the allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options," McConnell said on the Senate floor.
"I believe the president may have legal challenges under way in at least five states," he added.
Read more: Opinion: A new US president — but no winner
The remarks were his first public comments since Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election. Trump's allies have been reluctant to congratulate Biden or call on the current president to accept the outcome.
Trump has declined to concede the presidential race and has launched legal fights, but there has been no evidence of voter irregularities or far-reaching fraud in the election.
"Our institutions are actually built for this," said McConnell. "We have the system in place to consider concerns."
Read more: Joe Biden projected to win US election: What happens next?
Echoing Trump's rhetoric, McConnell said that "all legal ballots must be counted, any illegal ballots must not be counted." He spoke after four Senate Republicans, including a prominent Trump critic, acknowledged Biden's victory. Before addressing the Senate, he met privately with Attorney General William Barr.
Barr later authorized federal prosecutors across the US to pursue "substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities," while urging them not to chase "fanciful or far-fetched" claims. The letter to prosecutors marked the first time Barr addressed Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud.
In a memo to US attorneys, Barr wrote that investigations "may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State."
Read more: Four Seasons: Donald Trump's campaign team mocked for booking wrong venue
He said any allegations that "clearly" do not "impact the outcome of a federal election" should be delayed until after those elections are certified and prosecutors should open so-called preliminary inquiries, which would allow investigators and prosecutors to see if there is evidence that would allow them to take further investigative measures.
"While it is imperative that credible allegations be addressed in a timely and effective manner, it is equally imperative that Department personnel exercise appropriate caution and maintain the Department's absolute commitment to fairness, neutrality and non-partisanship,'' the statement said.
States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, including recounts and court contests over the results.
Read more: Could election challenges by Trump and Republicans succeed?
"Let's not have any lectures," McConnell said. "No lectures about how the president should immediately, cheerfully accept the preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last one."
Biden cleared the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency on Saturday after four days of ballot-counting, and is currently ahead by more than 4.4 million ballots in the popular vote. Most Republican senators have avoided public comment on the outcome of the election. Some, such as Senator Lindsey Graham, have urged Trump to continue fighting.
Read more: US President-elect Biden pledges to unify nation in victory speech
Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News on Sunday that "every legal challenge should be heard" before Americans can decide "who won the race."
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, however, said the Republicans' refusal to stand by the election results is "extremely dangerous, extremely poisonous to our democracy."
He added that the lawsuits must be based in evidence and facts. "Joe Biden won the election fair and square," Schumer said.
lc/shs (Reuters, AP, dpa)