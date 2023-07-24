Afghan refugees in Albania on a never-ending journey

MigrationAfghanistanAfghan refugees in Albania on a never-ending journeyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationAfghanistanVjosa Cerkini in Shengjin, Albania1 hour ago1 hour agoAfter the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, many Afghans who worked for Western organizations were evacuated and told they could immigrate to the US or Canada. Nearly two years later, many are still waiting.https://p.dw.com/p/4UQQ8Advertisement