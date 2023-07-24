  1. Skip to content
Afghan refugees in Albania on a never-ending journey

Vjosa Cerkini in Shengjin, Albania
1 hour ago

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, many Afghans who worked for Western organizations were evacuated and told they could immigrate to the US or Canada. Nearly two years later, many are still waiting.

A woman and a man walk by a beach on the Rhode Island, as smoke from the widlfire rises into the sky
Live

Greece faces scorching temperatures as wildfires persist

Catastrophe3 minutes ago
Africa

A man holding up a Russian flag at a rally

Russia-Africa summit: Who stands to gain what?

Russia-Africa summit: Who stands to gain what?

Politics2 hours ago
Asia

North Korean border guards

North, South Korea both look back at 70 years of tense truce

North, South Korea both look back at 70 years of tense truce

Conflicts4 hours ago
Germany

logo on new hydrogen bus Skoda H'CITY 12, in Pilsen, Czech Republic, February 9, 2023.

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Business5 hours ago
Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

PoliticsJuly 24, 202302:01 min
Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

Sports4 hours ago
