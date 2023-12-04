Vjosa Cerkini

Vjosa was born in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, but lived in Germany during the Kosovo War. She studied journalism at the University of Pristina and began working for Deutsche Welle in 2019. She reports on politics, business and society from Kosovo, Albania, Montenegro and other Western Balkan countries.

In 2021, Vjosa's documentary "Working Today, Only for Tomorrow" was named Best Documentary of the Year by the Kosovo Journalists Association. In 2023, she was involved in an investigative story about call center fraud, which Investigative Journalism Europe named one of the ten best investigative stories in Europe that year.