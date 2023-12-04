  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
World Economic Forum
Russia's war in Ukraine
A young woman (Vjosa Cerkini) with long black hair
DW reporter Vjosa CerkiniImage: privat

Vjosa Cerkini

Reporter focusing on Kosovo and other Western Balkan countries and their relations with the West

Journalist Vjosa Cerkini seeks to dispel through her work the cliches and stereotypes about the Balkans that exist in the West.

Vjosa was born in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, but lived in Germany during the Kosovo War. She studied journalism at the University of Pristina and began working for Deutsche Welle in 2019. She reports on politics, business and society from Kosovo, Albania, Montenegro and other Western Balkan countries.

In 2021, Vjosa's documentary "Working Today, Only for Tomorrow" was named Best Documentary of the Year by the Kosovo Journalists Association. In 2023, she was involved in an investigative story about call center fraud, which Investigative Journalism Europe named one of the ten best investigative stories in Europe that year.

Skip next section Featured stories by Vjosa Cerkini

Featured stories by Vjosa Cerkini

Two women, Afghan journalists-in-exile, on a street in Pristina, Kosovo

Afghan journalists make a new start in Kosovo

After the 2021 Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, free media outlets were shut down and many journalists fled the country.
SocietyApril 12, 202303:36 min
Skip next section Stories by Vjosa Cerkini

Stories by Vjosa Cerkini

A woman with long hair and glasses smiles broadly as she holds up a blue bag that reads 'Visa liberalization for Kosovo #NoVisa'

Kosovo: What has changed with visa-free travel to the EU?

Kosovo: What has changed with visa-free travel to the EU?

For Kosovars, visa-free travel to the EU was introduced on January 1. So far, the anticipated exodus has not occurred.
PoliticsJanuary 17, 2024
Young female footballer Erjona Mehmeti from Kosovo, speaking to DW during a training session

UN campaign aids young female footballers in Kosovo

UN campaign aids young female footballers in Kosovo

In Kosovo, football is traditionally a male sport. But a young generation of girls wants to change that.
SocietyDecember 8, 202301:44 min
Kosovo police officers patrol a road to Banjska monastery

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

After an attack by heavily armed Serbs on Kosovar police officers, many people in northern Kosovo fear an escalation.
ConflictsSeptember 29, 2023
People hold placards and Albanian and Kosovar flags during a protest as two police officers look on, Prizren, Kosovo, August 11, 2023

Kosovo: Is conservative Islam gaining ground?

Kosovo: Is conservative Islam gaining ground?

Conservative Muslims in the southern Kosovar city of Prizren are agitating against a news portal and a journalist.
SocietyAugust 25, 2023
Anja Tadic's designs inspired by Japanese style

The designer bringing Japanese style to Montenegro

The designer bringing Japanese style to Montenegro

Anja Tadic was inspired to start a fashion brand in her home country after studying Japanese language and culture.
SocietyAugust 3, 202302:06 min
An Afghan migrant family in Shengjin, Albania

Afghan refugees in Albania on a never-ending journey

Afghan refugees in Albania on a never-ending journey

Many Afghans who worked for Western organizations were evacuated and told they could immigrate to the US or Canada.
MigrationJuly 26, 202303:18 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage