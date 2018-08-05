 Abortion bill galvanizes Argentina′s youth to fight | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 07.08.2018

Americas

Abortion bill galvanizes Argentina's youth to fight

Argentina's Senate faces a historic vote to legalize abortion. Its youth have been especially vocal about it, with many young women and girls especially defying Catholic values in Pope Francis's home country.

Abtreibung in Argentinien (DW/I. Caselli )

Julieta Poo, a 15-year-old secondary school student, is getting her face painted green outside of Argentina's Congress while young women chant "legal abortion in the hospital." Poo wears a symbolic green bandana that reads: "Sexual education to decide, contraceptives to prevent abortion, legal abortion to prevent death." She has come to the march because she wants to make sure that her generation's voice is heard ahead of a historic vote on Wednesday in the Senate.

"During the abortion debate people have been minimizing students, saying that 15-year-old girls don't understand anything about abortion," says Poo. "We actually have opinions, and they are just as important."

Read more: Opinion: Abortion referendum — a triumph for women and for Ireland 

Poo is part of what journalist Luciana Peker has called "the daughters' revolution," a youth movement that has mobilized in support of the legalization of abortion in this South American country. "The Incredible Hulks of Argentina don't have excessive muscles, they wear glitter to invert the historic invisibility created by sexism," wrote Peker in Pagina12 newspaper.

Although some youth movements are opposed to the legislation, the generational divide has become so evident in certain cases that it has caused divides within the families of politicians. For example, the son of staunchly anti-abortion Vice President Gabriela Michetti, musician Lautaro Cura, said he was in favor of the legalization bill, while his mother declared she wanted abortion banned even in the case of rape.

A girl has her face painted during a rally in favor of legalizaing abortion in Argentina (DW/I. Caselli )

On June 14, Argentine deputies narrowly passed a bill legalizing abortion through the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The final count was 129 in favor and 125 against, following a marathon session of around 22 hours. Throughout the debate, protesters — up to one million of them, organizers say — many of them young women, held a vigil outside Congress. Dozens of high schools were occupied to support the cause.

On August 8, it is the Senate's turn to debate the bill, and organizers are hoping for an even larger mobilization.

Top cause of maternal mortality

Poo says she will participate because opinions matter: She herself managed to engage her mother in a debate regarding the abortion legislation, and eventually got her backing. "My mother is against the idea of abortion. But she understood that she cannot force other people to think the way she does, or to die because of what she believes in," says Poo.

Pregnancies in Argentina can only be ended legally in the case of rape or if the mother's health is at risk. If a woman or girl decides to abort for other reasons, she can only do so illegally and by taking a risk.

Non-governmental organizations say that 500,000 illegal abortions are performed in the country each year, and some NGOs support women by providing safe abortions. But government data suggests that abortions are the leading cause of maternal mortality in Argentina, with 43 deaths registered in 2016, around 17 percent of the 245 recorded deaths.

Julieta Poo poses wearing a green bandana (DW/I. Caselli )

A 22-year-old mother of two, Liliana Herrera, is the latest victim of an unsafe procedure. She died on August 4, days before the Senate debate, in the northern province of Santiago del Estero.

Those who survive illegal abortions, sometimes carried out in backstreet clinics, are still at risk of being charged with a crime. Women have also reported cases of abuse by medical personnel in hospitals, from being called "assassins" to being left to wait for long periods of time.

If the Senate approves the bill, it will set an important precedent in Latin America, a predominantly Catholic region where only three countries allow abortion without restrictions: Cuba, Guyana and Uruguay. It would also represent a serious setback for the Catholic Church, which believes that abortion is unacceptable because it allows putting an end to a life.

In June, days after the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, Pope Francis, who is Argentine, denounced abortion, equating it to Nazi-era eugenics programs.

In 2010, Argentina became the first Latin American country to approve same-sex marriage, despite strong opposition from the church. But this is the seventh time an abortion bill has been introduced in Argentina's Congress.

It was President Mauricio Macri — who admitted to being against the legalization of abortion — who nonetheless gave the green light to the introduction of the bill in parliament.

Abortion comes out of the shadows

The push came from a strong feminist movement called Ni Una Menos (Not One Less), which was born in 2015 to demand better legislation against violence against women. Feminists and other observers say that it was the younger generations, with their no-nonsense attitude, who made the difference.

"When you talk about abortion, you talk about inequality, about the desire for motherhood, about pleasure, you question all the gender roles — something that is very distinctive of younger generations," says Victoria Freire, a sociologist in charge of the Observatory on Gender and Public Policy, an independent think tank in Buenos Aires. "This street movement has been crucial and can influence outcomes."

A woman has 'Ni Una Menos' painted on her cheek(picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko)

#NiUnaMenos is both a movement and a rallying cry

"My generation has more information, and some issues are more natural for us," says Poo, the student. "I hope that my little sister will live without heteronormative prejudice."

"The reality is that abortions exist, and they are clandestine," says Laura Moses, a 23-year-old law student wearing the green bandana. "Where there is a reality, the government has to respond, and religious beliefs cannot interfere with public policy."

Read more: Pope Francis: The Catholic Church's Superman?

Although the Senate is more conservative than the Chamber of Deputies, a recent poll suggests that 59 percent of Argentines are in favor of the bill. Whichever way the final vote goes, it is clear that the abortion debate is now on the agenda, with women openly sharing their experiences of clandestine abortions on social networks and wearing the distinctive green bandanas in offices and on public transport.

"Even if the bill is not approved now, we have won this cultural battle," says Claudia Pineiro, a writer who has been campaigning in favor of the law. "We have already legalized abortion socially."

  • Camilla shows the tattoo on the back of her neck, wich reads Libertad- freedom. (Copyright: Amnesty International Argentina)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    For personal freedom

    "My body is my own." That's not the case in Argentina, where abortion is prohibited. Despite the ban, each year around half a million women undergo the procedure, like 27-year-old Camilla. Afterwards she got a tattoo on her neck: "Libertad" - freedom. This photo of her is part of the exhibition "11 Weeks, 23 Hours, 59 Minutes - Illegal Abortion in Argentina."

  • Mara stands by the pool in her family's garden with her back to the camera. (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    New Year’s Eve abortion

    The photo project also tells the story of Mara, who became pregnant at 21. Her boyfriend’s family threatened, "If you have an abortion, we’ll report you." The clock was ticking for Mara, her boyfriend left her. After almost 12 weeks she confided in her mother and had an abortion in an illegal clinic, on New Year’s Eve 2002.

  • A portrait of Pedro with his eyes closed and his hand over his mouth. (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    Men suffer too

    Abortion is not just a women’s issue, as the work of photographers Lisa Franz , Guadalupe Gomez Verdi and Lea Meurice shows. Twenty-four-year-old Pedro supported his girlfriend and accompanied her when she decided to have an abortion in 2012. He couldn’t talk to his friends about it. "We felt like criminals."

  • A wire clothes hanger on a white bedsheet. (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    Home abortions

    Clothes hangers, knitting needles, punches in the stomach - the lack of information, education and alternatives means women turn to their own devices to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. This often has fatal consequences.

  • A Shock Room in a private hospital in Buenos Aires. (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    100 deaths each year

    According to figures from the Argentine Department of Health, every year between 60,000 and 80,000 women with acute complications and bleeding due to abortions are admitted to hospital and installed in so-called "shock rooms." Around 100 of these women die from injuries or incorrectly performed procedures. Such cases are particularly common in the country's poorest areas.

  • Argentine surgeon German Cardoso in front of the congress building in Buenos Aires. He is pressing his index finger to his lips in a gesture of silence. (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    An abortion for 1,500 euros

    Business in illegal abortions is thriving. Doctors charge up to 10,000 pesos (1,500 euros; $2,000) for the procedure. One critic of this practice is surgeon German Cardoso, a member of an Argentine doctors’ association committed to legalizing abortion. He himself performs terminations, charging a varying fee dependent on the patient’s earnings.

  • Feminist group La Revuelta (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    Help from women for women

    "Take your rosaries out of our ovaries!" demands the Argentine women’s association "La Revuelta." This is one of many NGOs in the predominantly Catholic country fighting for the legalization of abortion. In the Patagonian province of Neuquen, they advise and accompany women interested in chemical abortions using medicines such as Misoprostol.

  • A portrait of Eluney laughing, with a plant in the background. (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    No guidelines

    Twenty-one-year-old Eluney from Neuquen was supported by the charity La Revuelta throughout her abortion. "I’d like to decide for myself when to become a mother," she says. However, when chemical abortions are not carried out correctly, they can be dangerous. Doctors often sell the medication without any information on how they should be used.

  • A portrait of Sonia Sánchez, showing only her eyes and nose. Her mouth has been cut off bby the camera. (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    Abortion in prison

    Forced to work as a prostitute, Sonia Sanchez had five terminations - all of them in prison. She was detained for ‘illegal prostitution,’ pregnant by clients who paid the brothel owner for sex without a condom. "I didn’t want this 'thing' inside me," says Sanchez, now a campaigner for women’s rights. In 2012, abortion was made legal in the case of rape or threat to the woman’s life.

  • The photo shows Monika's hand on her bare stomach. (Copyright: Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gómez Verdi, Léa Meurice)

    Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

    Tackling silence

    "It’s my body," says Monica, pictured here. Photographers Lisa Franz, Guadalupe Gomez Verdi und Lea Meurice want to use their project to break the silence surrounding abortion in Argentina, a taboo subject. Their work is being exhibited in locations around the country.

    Author: Anne Herrberg / lw


Miss Peru pageant protests sexual violence

The contest shocked viewers as the contestants read out data on crimes against women in Peru instead of their measurements. Miss Peru Romina Lozano has said she will use the platform to condemn violence against women. (02.11.2017)  

Germany's medical system sidelines abortion

Abortion doctors can be hard to find in Germany. In some cities there are none, and their number appears to be declining, while medical schools often fail to teach the procedure so crucial to women. Papayas help a bit. (11.05.2018)  

Opinion: A triumph for women and for Ireland

Ireland has voted overwhelmingly in favor of abolishing the total abortion ban in its constitution. The result is a triumph for women in Ireland and a victory against populism, says Barbara Wesel. (26.05.2018)  

Pope Francis equates abortion to Nazi-era race purification

Pope Francis has denounced the practice of abortions over birth defects, equating it to Nazi attempts to create a pure race. The remarks come as his home country of Argentina works on a pro-abortion bill. (17.06.2018)  

Argentina's lower house votes to legalize abortion within 14 weeks of conception

The motion passed by a narrow margin after two days of contentious debate. The bill has also been hotly debated in the conservative South American country. The measure will now move to the Senate. (14.06.2018)  

Pope Francis: The Catholic Church's Superman?

He has made it his mission to tear down walls. After five years in office, Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, has become a theological and political pop star. DW looks back on his papacy so far. (12.03.2018)  

Abortion in Argentina - A taboo under the lens

Abortion is prohibited in Argentina. Even so, around half a million women undergo the procedure every year. Three photographers are portraying these women in a project designed to spark debate in the country. (17.10.2013)  

WWW links

Related content

Young Argentines fight for abortion and women's rights 06.07.2018

Young women and girls in Argentina are rallying for legalized abortion. The "revolution of the daughters" is calling attention to a culture of machismo and violence against women. DW followed a young activist looking to influence her country's future.

Vatikan Papst Franziskus

Pope Francis equates abortion to Nazi-era race purification 17.06.2018

Pope Francis has denounced the practice of abortions over birth defects, equating it to Nazi attempts to create a pure race. The remarks come as his home country of Argentina works on a pro-abortion bill.

Schweiz Papst besucht Ökumenischen Rat der Kirchen in Genf

Pope Francis in Geneva urges 'unity' with non-Catholics 21.06.2018

The pope has addressed a global inter-Church conference in Geneva, and called on all denominations to work together. He's keen to close the gap between the 1.3 billion-strong Catholic faithful and other Christians.

