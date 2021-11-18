 A year of environment stories (holiday special) | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 23.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

A year of environment stories (holiday special)

In this special episode, we reflect on a year of environmental reporting that’s taken us from the northern stretches of oil-producing Russia to the frog-filled forests of Australia. We listen back to snippets of our favorite stories and interviews, reliving the most important environmental events of 2021, along with the funny, weird and mind-blowing moments on Living Planet in the year gone by.

Listen to audio 30:00

More in the Media Center

BLUDENZ, AUSTRIA - JULY 25: Cows pasture on a meadow close to alpine dairy Alpe Albona in the Vorarlberg mountain range of western Tyrol on July 25, 2013 near Bludenz, Austria. Alpine dairy Alpe Albona is run by herdsman Martin Riedmann and his family. He is commissioned by farmers from his home village of Dornbirn to lead the cattle up into the mountains every summer, where the animals thrive on the abundant alpine meadows. Riedmann sleeps in a traditional alm, which has only simple photovoltaic electricity, and he must bring his own supplies of food and other necessities. Alm tradition, which in many cases also includes artisanal alpine cheese production and other crafts, dates back centuries and is an integral part of alpine culture in southern Germany, Austria, Switzerland and northern Italy. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Living Planet: Meadows can change the taste — and lighten the footprint — of cheese 18.11.2021

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

The price of perfume, climate miseducation in schools & tourism's toll 25.11.2021

Photographer/copyright: Jakob Kudsk Steensen Date taken: 2021 Beschreibung: Berl-Berl live stimulation exhibit at Berghain, Berlin. Schlagwörter: Berlin, Germany, swamp, wetlands, art, Berghain, climate change, environment via Charli Shield Achtung: Photos only to be used in connection with the corresponding report.

Living Planet: The former wetlands of Berlin 23.09.2021

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Why global climate conferences matter 04.11.2021

More from Living Planet

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

How to save our dying forests (special episode) 30.12.2021

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Building anew – from our houses to our cities 16.12.2021

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Migration, military emissions & how climate change is transforming language 09.12.2021

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Vanishing Scottish snow and revamping recycling 02.12.2021

Read also

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur mit den Rechteinhabern abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Isabela Martel Neue Froschart Synapturanus zombie im Amazonas entdeckt. Rechte: Antoine Fouquet

Meet the 'zombie frog,' a new species found in the Amazon 05.07.2021

The spooky-looking amphibian is less scary than it appears to be. But it might already be endangered, as deforestation rates continue to go up.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Living Planet: Environment stories from around the globe 18.03.2021

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.

Ein Auto steht mit einem Reifen von Continental auf einer Straße. Continental will noch mehr Standorte schließen als bisher bekannt.

Circular economy advances as companies embrace recycling 09.08.2021

Automotive parts manufacturer Continental will use recycled plastic bottles to make tires as it embraces the principles of the circular economy. More and more companies are joining the trend — but is it enough?

DW Presenter Edith Kimani

How is climate change affecting young Africans today? 06.01.2021

The 77 Percent’s Edith Kimani takes us to Lakes Bogoria and Baringo of Kenya’s Rift Valley to find out how people are coming to terms with the rising water levels.