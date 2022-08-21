 A fine Sommer evening: Gladbach′s Yann Sommer frustrates Bayern Munich to fuel transfer speculation | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

A fine Sommer evening: Gladbach's Yann Sommer frustrates Bayern Munich to fuel transfer speculation

Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer produced a Bundesliga record performance to earn his side a point against Bayern. But whether he or goalscorer Marcus Thuram will stay at the club is unclear.

Fußball Bundesliga | FC Bayern München - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach
(Thuram 43', Sané 83')
Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern Munich's ultras produced a huge choreography on Saturday evening celebrating 50 years of their "Südkurve" – the south stand, the heart of the club's hardcore support, both nowadays at the Allianz Arena and previously at the Olympic Stadium.

And the date emblazoned on the banner, 1972, couldn't have been more appropriate given their opponents and the spectacle which was about to unfold, as their team dropped points for the first time this season against old foes Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Back when Bayern first moved into the Olympic Stadium, built for the 1972 Munich Olympics, Gladbach were their biggest domestic rivals, the two clubs sharing eight Bundesliga titles between them in the 1970s while also celebrating multiple European triumphs each.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach was the original German "Klassiker" before "Clasicos" became a thing, and arguably continues to be today. Saturday's 1-1 draw means Bayern have now failed to beat Gladbach in their last four attempts. In fact, over the past ten seasons, the perennial champions' Bundesliga win ratio against Gladbach is now less than 43%, lower than against any other club.

The Foals, as the commentator on Sky put it, are Bayern's "Angstgegner," their bogey team.

Kimmich: 'He always has his best game against us'

On Saturday evening, Daniel Farke's side had two men to thank for the maintenance of that reputation: striker Marcus Thuram, who capitalized on Dayot Upamecano's mistake to give Gladbach an unlikely first-half lead, and goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who pulled off a Bundesliga record 19 saves to rescue a point and preserve his side's unbeaten start to the season.

Bayern might have had 35 shots to Gladbach's five, 14 corners to Gladbach's one and 69% possession with a 90% pass completion ratio – but Gladbach had a fine Sommer evening in Munich themselves.

The Swiss goalkeeper saved with his feet with Leroy Sané bearing down one-on-one, he dived down low to save from Sadio Mané, he pushed away a long drive from Benjamin Pavard, he pounced on crosses from Jamal Musiala and, when Julian Nagelsmann threw new centerback Matthijs de Ligt up front late on ("Sometimes you have games where you need a target man," he said), Sommer denied him too.

"I feel like he always has his best games against us," mumbled Joshua Kimmich afterwards. "He was always there and didn't drop a single ball," added Thomas Müller.

As for the man himself, Sommer said: "It was tough today, really hard. We know how much power and pressure Bayern exert, and that the defense can't keep everything out, so I'm happy I had such a good game."

Yann Sommer saves from Bayern Munich's Sadio Mané

One of many: Yann Sommer saves from Bayern Munich's Sadio Mané

Yann Sommer's future uncertain

Ironically and unfortunately for Gladbach, however, it was both their goalscorer and goalkeeper in Munich who have spent much of the summer dominating the club's transfer speculation.

Sommer has been linked with moves to Manchester United or Newcastle United in the Premier League, while there has also been interest from French side Nice, under Sommer's compatriot and former Gladbach coach Lucien Favre.

But the 33-year-old was was non-committal when asked about his future after the match, saying: "I've been here for eight years, so of course I feel at home here, it's like a family. But, we'll sit down and have a chat in the next few days."

And although he laughed off questions as to whether he is paid by the save, on Saturday's form, it's something Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus might want to bear in mind during negotiations.

Marcus Thuram back on the market

Goalscorer Marcus Thuram, son of Lilian, led the line well in a game where the visitors had few chances in front of goal, making the most of opportunity afforded to him after Upamecano's mistake.

One shot, one goal: Marcus Thuram puts Gladbach ahead against Bayern Munich

One shot, one goal: Marcus Thuram puts Gladbach ahead against Bayern Munich

The striker has scored three goals in the first four Bundesliga matches this year, as many as he managed in the entirety of last season, but his 25 goals and 21 assists across Bundesliga, German Cup, Europa League and Champions League in his first two seasons on the Lower Rhine put him in the European shop window.

Thuram was set due to join Inter Milan in 2021 but tore his medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Bayern Leverkusen last August to put that move on ice.

With Inter still interested, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are also reportedly looking at the 25-year-old to fill out their forward lines, according to reports.

And, although key defender Ramy Bensebaini was ruled out of the match against Bayern with a cold, the 27-year-old is also reported to have suitors in the form of Paris Saint Germain and AC Milan.

When the transfer window closes on Thursday, September 1, Gladbach could be a far different team than the one that fought to an impressive draw in Munich on Saturday.

But supporters will hope their Angstgegner, or bogey team, status will remain when it comes to Bayern, as it has done since the 1970s.

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Sadio Mane and Jamal Musiala vital to Julian Nagelmann's new Bayern Munich 'DNA'

Bayern Munich opened the new Bundesliga season with a devastating win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Sadio Mane and Jamal Musiala look set to play key roles as Julian Nagelsmann takes Bayern into the post-Lewandowski era.  

Related content

Bochum, Deutschland, 21.08.2022: Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (FC Bayern Muenchen) Torjubel, jubelt nach dem Treffer zum 0:3 durch Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern Muenchen) waehrend des 1. Bundesliga Spiels zwischen VfL Bochum vs Bayern Muenchen im Vonovia Ruhrstadion am 21. August 2022 in Bochum, Deutschland. (Foto von Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images) Bochum, Germany, 21.08.2022: Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (FC Bayern Muenchen) cheers after Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern Muenchen) scored the 0:3 goal during the 1. Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum vs Bayern Muenchen at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on August 21, 2022 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images) DFB/DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

No time to relax: Julian Nagelsmann's hands-on approach on the Bayern Munich touchline 21.08.2022

Bayern Munich enjoyed a Sunday stroll in the park in Bochum – but Julian Nagelsmann was as intense as ever. Whether commanding, cajoling, criticizing or celebrating, the Bayern head coach prefers a hands-on approach.

Fuﬂball: 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2022/2023, 3. Spieltag, VfL Bochum - FC Bayern M¸nchen am 21.08.2022 im Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum Nordrhein-Westfalen. Torjubel, Jubel, Freude von Bayern s Leroy Sane Bayern s Joshua Kimmich Bayern s Sadio Mane DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** Soccer 1 Bundesliga, season 2022 2023, 3 matchday, VfL Bochum FC Bayern Munich on 21 08 2022 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum North Rhine Westphalia goal celebration, cheers, joy of Bayern s Leroy Sane Bayern s Joshua Kimmich Bayern s Sadio Mane DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO Copyright: xNeundorf/Kirchner-Mediax

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich stroll to victory over Bochum 21.08.2022

Bayern Munich hit minnows Bochum for six on Sunday to continue their ominous start to the season. New starters Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt and Kingsley Coman were all on target, while Sadio Mane also got two.

Jamal MUSIALA Bayern Muenchen auf dem Weg zum Tor zum 1-0, Aktion,Torschuss Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 2022/2023, 2.Spieltag, Spieltag02, FC Bayern Muenchen - VFL Wolfsburg am 14.08.2022, A L L I A N Z A R E N A. *** Jamal MUSIALA Bayern Muenchen on the way to scoring 1 0, action,goal shot Football 1 Bundesliga season 2022 2023, 2 matchday, Spieltag02, FC Bayern Muenchen VFL Wolfsburg on 14 08 2022, A L L I A N Z A R E N A

'It’s fun to be up front' – Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala excels again 14.08.2022

For the second time in as many games, Jamal Musiala was Bayern’s standout performer. The teenager enjoyed himself in the victory against Wolfsburg and is becoming central to Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick’s plans.