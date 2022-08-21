A fine Sommer evening: Gladbach's Yann Sommer frustrates Bayern Munich to fuel transfer speculation

Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

(Thuram 43', Sané 83')

Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern Munich's ultras produced a huge choreography on Saturday evening celebrating 50 years of their "Südkurve" – the south stand, the heart of the club's hardcore support, both nowadays at the Allianz Arena and previously at the Olympic Stadium.

And the date emblazoned on the banner, 1972, couldn't have been more appropriate given their opponents and the spectacle which was about to unfold, as their team dropped points for the first time this season against old foes Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Back when Bayern first moved into the Olympic Stadium, built for the 1972 Munich Olympics, Gladbach were their biggest domestic rivals, the two clubs sharing eight Bundesliga titles between them in the 1970s while also celebrating multiple European triumphs each.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach was the original German "Klassiker" before "Clasicos" became a thing, and arguably continues to be today. Saturday's 1-1 draw means Bayern have now failed to beat Gladbach in their last four attempts. In fact, over the past ten seasons, the perennial champions' Bundesliga win ratio against Gladbach is now less than 43%, lower than against any other club.

The Foals, as the commentator on Sky put it, are Bayern's "Angstgegner," their bogey team.

Kimmich: 'He always has his best game against us'

On Saturday evening, Daniel Farke's side had two men to thank for the maintenance of that reputation: striker Marcus Thuram, who capitalized on Dayot Upamecano's mistake to give Gladbach an unlikely first-half lead, and goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who pulled off a Bundesliga record 19 saves to rescue a point and preserve his side's unbeaten start to the season.

Bayern might have had 35 shots to Gladbach's five, 14 corners to Gladbach's one and 69% possession with a 90% pass completion ratio – but Gladbach had a fine Sommer evening in Munich themselves.

The Swiss goalkeeper saved with his feet with Leroy Sané bearing down one-on-one, he dived down low to save from Sadio Mané, he pushed away a long drive from Benjamin Pavard, he pounced on crosses from Jamal Musiala and, when Julian Nagelsmann threw new centerback Matthijs de Ligt up front late on ("Sometimes you have games where you need a target man," he said), Sommer denied him too.

"I feel like he always has his best games against us," mumbled Joshua Kimmich afterwards. "He was always there and didn't drop a single ball," added Thomas Müller.

As for the man himself, Sommer said: "It was tough today, really hard. We know how much power and pressure Bayern exert, and that the defense can't keep everything out, so I'm happy I had such a good game."

One of many: Yann Sommer saves from Bayern Munich's Sadio Mané

Yann Sommer's future uncertain

Ironically and unfortunately for Gladbach, however, it was both their goalscorer and goalkeeper in Munich who have spent much of the summer dominating the club's transfer speculation.

Sommer has been linked with moves to Manchester United or Newcastle United in the Premier League, while there has also been interest from French side Nice, under Sommer's compatriot and former Gladbach coach Lucien Favre.

But the 33-year-old was was non-committal when asked about his future after the match, saying: "I've been here for eight years, so of course I feel at home here, it's like a family. But, we'll sit down and have a chat in the next few days."

And although he laughed off questions as to whether he is paid by the save, on Saturday's form, it's something Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus might want to bear in mind during negotiations.

Marcus Thuram back on the market

Goalscorer Marcus Thuram, son of Lilian, led the line well in a game where the visitors had few chances in front of goal, making the most of opportunity afforded to him after Upamecano's mistake.

One shot, one goal: Marcus Thuram puts Gladbach ahead against Bayern Munich

The striker has scored three goals in the first four Bundesliga matches this year, as many as he managed in the entirety of last season, but his 25 goals and 21 assists across Bundesliga, German Cup, Europa League and Champions League in his first two seasons on the Lower Rhine put him in the European shop window.

Thuram was set due to join Inter Milan in 2021 but tore his medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Bayern Leverkusen last August to put that move on ice.

With Inter still interested, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are also reportedly looking at the 25-year-old to fill out their forward lines, according to reports.

And, although key defender Ramy Bensebaini was ruled out of the match against Bayern with a cold, the 27-year-old is also reported to have suitors in the form of Paris Saint Germain and AC Milan.

When the transfer window closes on Thursday, September 1, Gladbach could be a far different team than the one that fought to an impressive draw in Munich on Saturday.

But supporters will hope their Angstgegner, or bogey team, status will remain when it comes to Bayern, as it has done since the 1970s.