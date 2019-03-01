 4 civilians killed after India, Pakistan trade fire on Kashmir border | News | DW | 02.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

4 civilians killed after India, Pakistan trade fire on Kashmir border

Three Indian civilians and one Pakistani child were killed in multiple ceasefire violations. Both countries have vowed to step back from the brink of war.

An Indian soldier in Kashmir

At least four civilians were killed and 11 injured on Saturday as Indian and Pakistani soldiers traded fire in the disputed Kashmir frontier region. The resumed fighting violated a temporary ceasefire put in place after a week of escalating unease at the border.

Three of the dead included a 24-year-old woman and her two young children in India-administered Kashmir. Their father was also critically injured.

On the Pakistani side, officials said a boy died after heavy firing from Indian troops late on Friday night.

Clashes end overnight

Despite the truce violations, the two neighbors appeared to step back from the brink on Saturday after Islamabad returned a captured Indian pilot.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthamancrossed the border back into India on Friday night in a high-profile handover that was broadcast live on television.

The Pakistani government called it "a goodwill gesture aimed at de-escalating rising tensions with India" after weeks of tension led to both countries launching bombing missions against the other, prompting fears the violence could boil over into all-out war.

Pakistan's military said its air force and navy "continue to be alert and vigilant," but that it would respect the ceasefire.

Kashmir has already been the site of two wars between India and Pakistan. The latest clashes came after a February 14 suicide attack that killed 40 members of India's security forces. New Delhi has accused Islamabad of harboring the Jaish-e Mohammad terror group that claimed responsibility for the attack.

Watch video 01:17

Release of pilot could ease India-Pakistan tension

es/jlw (dpa, AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Kashmir conflict: Pakistan returns captured pilot to India

In a gesture of peace, Pakistan has returned a captured Indian pilot to his home country. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since a suicide car bombing carried out by Pakistan-based militants in Kashmir. (01.03.2019)  

Nuclear fears abound after India-Pakistan military escalation

Pakistan has claimed to have shot down two Indian jets a day after New Delhi "targeted a militant camp" on its soil. The confrontation could escalate into a full-blown war between these two nuclear-armed countries. (27.02.2019)  

Pakistan military 'shoots down' two Indian aircraft

Pakistan says it has shot down two Indian aircraft, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan. Tensions have escalated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (27.02.2019)  

Indian TV channels have become 'graphic war rooms'

Indian journalists are being pressured to conform to the official narrative on Pakistan. Ravish Kumar from Indian broadcaster NDTV told DW that those who don't comply have faced public ridicule on social media. (01.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Release of pilot could ease India-Pakistan tension  

Related content

Pakistan lässt indischen Piloten frei

Kashmir conflict: Pakistan returns captured pilot to India 01.03.2019

In a gesture of peace, Pakistan has returned a captured Indian pilot to his home country. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since a suicide car bombing carried out by Pakistan-based militants in Kashmir.

Symbolbild | Indien Pakistan Freundschaft

India and Pakistan's troubled history 27.02.2019

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory. DW takes a look at the turbulent history between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Indien Unnao Kampfflugzeug SU-30 MKI landet bei einer Militärübung

Indian airstrike targets suspected militant camps in Pakistan 26.02.2019

Bombers targeted suspected militant camps in Pakistan following a deadly attack on Indian soldiers. Islamabad has said there were no casualties, but New Delhi has claimed a "very large number" of fighters were killed.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 