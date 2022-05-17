 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Glamour in times of war | Film | DW | 17.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

2022 Cannes Film Festival: Glamour in times of war

With COVID no longer an issue, Cannes is back on the cultural calendar. However Russian participation has been barred.

  • Frankreich | Filmfestspiele Cannes 2022

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Solidarity with Ukraine

    The organizers of the film festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, are showing solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the country. The festival's director excluded all official Russian participants except Kirill Serebrennikov, the sole Russian film director who is presenting his film at the competition.

  • Scene from a film: a young white woman with a black dress and white collar and cuff is listening at a door; in the room behind is a man with a beard, a cellist and a violinist are sitting in front of him

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    A film from Russia: 'Tchaikovsky's Wife'

    Serebrennikov's film, "Tchaikovsky's Wife" was included in the competition on the grounds that the director did not receive any official support from Russia, that he was under house arrest in his home country and has been living in Germany since his release. The film tells the story of the famous composer Tchaikovsky, who married a young woman in order to hide his homosexuality.

  • Picture of a man in a drak suit and tie who is Sergei Loznitsa, a Ukrainian film director

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa

    Sergei Loznitsa is perhaps Ukraine's best-known film director. His film, "The Natural History of Destruction" will be shown in Cannes but not as part of the competition. His younger contemporary, Maksim Nakonechnyi's "Butterfly Vision" narrates a "hard, surreal story of a fighter, the pilot Lilja." Nakonechyi is still shooting in Ukraine, with a gun for self-defense.

  • Omar Sy in a scene from Father and Son

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    War on celluloid

    Director Mathieu Vadepied dedicates his film, "Father and Soldier" to a historical war. A Senegalese father signs up for the army in 1917, after his 17-year-old son is forced to fight in World War I for France. French actor Omar Sy, known for his role in Netflix's "Lupin," plays the father.

  • A man with a guitar stands in front of a microphone and in the background is a large audience

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    'Elvis' at Cannes

    Australian director Baz Luhrmann is known for his extravagant movies, including "Moulin Rouge" and "Romeo and Juliet." Luhrmann is now presenting a biopic of Elvis Presley that is not part of the competition. The singing sensation is played by US actor Austin Butler.

  • Vincent Lindon is heading the jury in Cannes this year

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Head of the jury

    Last year, American director Spike Lee headed the jury. This year, French actor Vincent Lindon takes over the reins. Last year, he played the male lead in "Titane," which won the Palme d'Or at the festival. Lindon himself was awarded Best Actor in 2015 for his role in "The Measure of a Man."

  • A scene from the comedy Final Cut

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    A humorous opening

    This year's festival is opening with the zombie comedy "Final Cut" by the French director Michel Hazanavicius. This film is not competing for any award. The director also featured family members in his film. In this picture, actor Lyes Salem (left) can be seen with Raika Hazanavicius (middle) and Simone Hazanavicius (right),

  • A 2013 file photo of Japanese film director Hirokazu Kore-eda

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Famous faces in the running

    The directors at the competition in Cannes are renowned: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda (pictured) won the Palme d'Or in 2018 for "Shoplifters." His Korean counterpart Park Chan-wook as well as American director David Cronenberg and Sweden's Ruben Östlund are participating in the competition.

  • Film director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Embarassingly few women

    21 films are part of the competition, but only four were directed by women. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (pictured) is competing with her film "Forever Young," while Leonor Serraille is presenting a story of migration from the Ivory Coast to France in her film "Mother and Son." Claire Denis narrates the story of a couple in Nicaragua in her film, "Stars at Noon."

  • Actor Michelle Williams in a scene from 'Showing Up'

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    'Showing Up'

    American director Kelly Reichardt is one of the four women directors in this year's competition. Her comedy, "Showing Up" tells the story of a sculptor, who must deal with the irritations of daily life while struggling with opening her exhibition. Michelle Williams (pictured) plays the main role.

  • Marie Kreutzer pictured here at the Berlinale International Film Festival in 2019

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Discarding the corset

    The "Un Certain Regard" category this year features Austrian director Marie Kreutzer's film "Corsage." It tells the story of the 19th century Austrian Queen Elisabeth, also known as "Sisi," who revolted against the prescribed corset and the royal expectation that she should always look young, thin and beautiful.

  • Emily Atef at an event in Munich in 2018

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    A woman's story

    There are no German entries this year, but the Berlin-born German-French-Irani director Emily Atef is participating in the "Un Certain Regard" category with "More Than Ever." Her film tells the story of a woman in her thirties living a satisfied life in Bordeaux until she is diagnosed with lung cancer.

    Author: Christine Lehnen


  • Frankreich | Filmfestspiele Cannes 2022

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Solidarity with Ukraine

    The organizers of the film festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, are showing solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the country. The festival's director excluded all official Russian participants except Kirill Serebrennikov, the sole Russian film director who is presenting his film at the competition.

  • Scene from a film: a young white woman with a black dress and white collar and cuff is listening at a door; in the room behind is a man with a beard, a cellist and a violinist are sitting in front of him

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    A film from Russia: 'Tchaikovsky's Wife'

    Serebrennikov's film, "Tchaikovsky's Wife" was included in the competition on the grounds that the director did not receive any official support from Russia, that he was under house arrest in his home country and has been living in Germany since his release. The film tells the story of the famous composer Tchaikovsky, who married a young woman in order to hide his homosexuality.

  • Picture of a man in a drak suit and tie who is Sergei Loznitsa, a Ukrainian film director

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa

    Sergei Loznitsa is perhaps Ukraine's best-known film director. His film, "The Natural History of Destruction" will be shown in Cannes but not as part of the competition. His younger contemporary, Maksim Nakonechnyi's "Butterfly Vision" narrates a "hard, surreal story of a fighter, the pilot Lilja." Nakonechyi is still shooting in Ukraine, with a gun for self-defense.

  • Omar Sy in a scene from Father and Son

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    War on celluloid

    Director Mathieu Vadepied dedicates his film, "Father and Soldier" to a historical war. A Senegalese father signs up for the army in 1917, after his 17-year-old son is forced to fight in World War I for France. French actor Omar Sy, known for his role in Netflix's "Lupin," plays the father.

  • A man with a guitar stands in front of a microphone and in the background is a large audience

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    'Elvis' at Cannes

    Australian director Baz Luhrmann is known for his extravagant movies, including "Moulin Rouge" and "Romeo and Juliet." Luhrmann is now presenting a biopic of Elvis Presley that is not part of the competition. The singing sensation is played by US actor Austin Butler.

  • Vincent Lindon is heading the jury in Cannes this year

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Head of the jury

    Last year, American director Spike Lee headed the jury. This year, French actor Vincent Lindon takes over the reins. Last year, he played the male lead in "Titane," which won the Palme d'Or at the festival. Lindon himself was awarded Best Actor in 2015 for his role in "The Measure of a Man."

  • A scene from the comedy Final Cut

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    A humorous opening

    This year's festival is opening with the zombie comedy "Final Cut" by the French director Michel Hazanavicius. This film is not competing for any award. The director also featured family members in his film. In this picture, actor Lyes Salem (left) can be seen with Raika Hazanavicius (middle) and Simone Hazanavicius (right),

  • A 2013 file photo of Japanese film director Hirokazu Kore-eda

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Famous faces in the running

    The directors at the competition in Cannes are renowned: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda (pictured) won the Palme d'Or in 2018 for "Shoplifters." His Korean counterpart Park Chan-wook as well as American director David Cronenberg and Sweden's Ruben Östlund are participating in the competition.

  • Film director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Embarassingly few women

    21 films are part of the competition, but only four were directed by women. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (pictured) is competing with her film "Forever Young," while Leonor Serraille is presenting a story of migration from the Ivory Coast to France in her film "Mother and Son." Claire Denis narrates the story of a couple in Nicaragua in her film, "Stars at Noon."

  • Actor Michelle Williams in a scene from 'Showing Up'

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    'Showing Up'

    American director Kelly Reichardt is one of the four women directors in this year's competition. Her comedy, "Showing Up" tells the story of a sculptor, who must deal with the irritations of daily life while struggling with opening her exhibition. Michelle Williams (pictured) plays the main role.

  • Marie Kreutzer pictured here at the Berlinale International Film Festival in 2019

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    Discarding the corset

    The "Un Certain Regard" category this year features Austrian director Marie Kreutzer's film "Corsage." It tells the story of the 19th century Austrian Queen Elisabeth, also known as "Sisi," who revolted against the prescribed corset and the royal expectation that she should always look young, thin and beautiful.

  • Emily Atef at an event in Munich in 2018

    Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

    A woman's story

    There are no German entries this year, but the Berlin-born German-French-Irani director Emily Atef is participating in the "Un Certain Regard" category with "More Than Ever." Her film tells the story of a woman in her thirties living a satisfied life in Bordeaux until she is diagnosed with lung cancer.

    Author: Christine Lehnen


To provide glamour and still be political: that has always been the claim of the most important European film festival in Cannes. But in times of war in Europe, that combination offers the potential for conflict. Artistic director Thierry Fremaux announced early on that he did not want to receive any official Russian delegations at the festival, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

However, Fremaux had reserved the right to include Russian filmmakers in the program.

Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov has now been invited to the competition with his film "Tchaikovsky's Wife." He had not received any Russian state funding, Fremaux argued. 

Woman dressed in black standing at a door, listening to musicians in the background who are holding violins

Still from 'Tchaikovsky's Wife' by Kirill Serebrennikov

This is the third time Serebrennikov is in Cannes. The Russian, who was under house arrest in his native country for two years, now lives in Germany. The biographical film recounts an episode from the life of the world-famous Russian composer, Peter Tchaikovsky, who, afraid of coming out as homosexual, married a young woman who was in love with him that resulted in a tumultuous marriage and her descent into madness.

The return of the acclaimed

"Tchaikovsky's Wife" is in the running with 20 other films — of which four are directed by women — for the Palme d'Or. Among them are many returnees who have won the prestigious prize. US veteran David Cronenberg, for example, makes his highly anticipated comeback with "Crimes of the Future", featuring Lea Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in leading roles. The science fiction horror film is set in a future world where the biological makeup of humans can be altered by advanced technologies.

Watch video 05:05

Curtains up: glitz, glamor and films galore in Cannes

Other previous winners include Belgian brothers duo Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Swedish director Ruben Östlund, Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the 2018 Palme d'Or for "Shoplifters," and Romania's Cristian Mungiu. South Korean director Park Chan-wook has also been honored twice at Cannes with the Jury Prize. His film in the running this time is called "Decision to Leave" and is a mystery thriller.

"Armageddon Time" boasts a star-studded cast. The film by US American James Grey is set during the election period of Ronald Reagan, in which the Trump family also had a hand. Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins play the main roles. The director has already been invited to Cannes five times but has so far come away empty-handed.

Horror and glamour

There is no shortage of gruesome films to watch this year, starting with the opening film "Coupez!", a zombie comedy by "The Artist" director Michel Hazanavicius. Translated as "Cut!" — a word play on what film directors often shout at the end of a take — it is about film craft and vampirism. Originally titled "Z (comme Z)," the film was renamed because the letter 'Z' could be associated with the symbol used by Russia in the Ukraine war.

The thriller "Holy Spider," an entry by Iranian director Ali Abbasi, shares its eerie mood. A man known as the "Spider Killer" wreaks havoc in the holy Iranian city of Mashhad by murdering prostitutes, in what he sees as his divine mission.

A group of pilots in uniforms standing and in the background is a fighter jet

Scene from the sequel to cult 80s film 'Top Gun' starring Tom Cruise

Several premiers of films not in the running will also add to the festival's glamor quotient. There is the sequel to the cult 1986 action film "Top Gun", starring Tom Cruise, and Australian director Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated biophic of the King of Rock'n'Roll, titled "Elvis." US actor Austin Butler plays the young Elvis, while Tom Hanks plays his equally legendary manager.

Europe and its migration history

A lack of representation from Africa is woefully evident, with no competition entries from the entire continent. Yet, some directors have dedicated themselves to the topics of colonialism, migration and racism. The Belgian Dardenne brothers present "Tori and Lokita", a drama about two young migrants from Africa, with Joely Mbundu and Pablo Schils playing the main roles.

Scene from the film The Stars At Noon

Scene from the film 'the Stars At Noon'

In "Mother and Son," French director Leonor Serraille tells the story of Rose and her two sons, Ernest and Jean, who emigrate from the Ivory Coast to Paris in 1986. The film follows the family until 2010, showing how they grow together but also almost break apart. Catalan video artist Albert Serra's work "Pacification — Tourment sur les iles" is set in French Polynesia and focuses on the conflicts between the French establishment and the local population.

Christian Mungiu's competition entry could be instructive for understanding racism. His drama "RMN" unfolds in a village community in Transylvania. After an influx of foreign factory workers, racist prejudices take over. A disturbing melange of fears, frustrations, conflicts and passions break out.

Ukrainian films and Russia boycott

In early March, the film festival had announced that it would exclude Russian delegations from participating until Russia's invasion ceased under conditions that satisfied the Ukrainian people. And indeed, no official Russian representatives, filmmakers, film critics or journalists have been invited to the event this year. The fact that Kirill Serebrennikov, who lives in Germany, is now in the competition softens this hard stance only slightly.

Posters in support of Ukraine at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes

Posters in support of Ukraine at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes

Generally, the ban precludes people like renowned Russian film critic Andrei Plakhov, from Lviv, from attending the event. However, he reacted with aplomb. "Perhaps we really need to understand what it is to be a citizen of an aggressor country," he wrote in a public statement on his Facebook page.

Not everyone in Ukraine shares the "zero tolerance" policy toward everything Russian, however. For example, Sergei Loznitsa, arguably Ukraine's most renowned filmmaker, spoke out against the blanket boycott of Russian films in March.

"What's going on is terrible," he said in an interview with Variety. "But I appeal to everyone not to go into a frenzy. We need to judge people not by their passports, but by their actions." That position earned Loznitsa an expulsion from Ukraine's National Film Academy, which was founded in 2017. At Cannes, his film "The Natural History of Destruction" is screening as a special out-of-competition entry.

Filming on the front

The film "Mariupolis 2" by Mantas Kvedaravicius will also be shown in Cannes just weeks after the Lithuanian director was murdered by the Russian army in Mariupol in April. His fiancee Hanna Bilobrova, who was on location with him, was able to secure the footage that had already been shot. Together with Kvedaravicius' editor Dounia Sichov, a harrowing, highly topical contemporary testimony was created. Thus festival organizers announced that was absolutely essential to present "Mariupolis 2" at Cannes, which was why the film was added to the program only recently and will premiere on May 19.

Scene from the film 'Father & Soldier' by Mathieu Vadepied

Scene from the film 'Father & Soldier' by Mathieu Vadepied

In one of the festival's side programs, "Un Certain Regard" ("A Special Look"), another film is attracting attention, namely, "Vision of a Butterfly" by young Ukrainian director Maksim Nakonechnyi. Completed before the war, the film tells a "harsh surrealist story of a warrior, the pilot Lilja, who desperately tries to return to her normal life after the experience of captivity," according to the director. "Unfortunately, my film was probably a premonition of war," Nakonechnyi said. Since the start of the Russian invasion, he has now been on the front lines — with his gun and camera. "I want to make a documentary out of this," he said.

This article was originally written in German.

 

DW recommends

Cannes 2022: Cinema in the shadow of war

The extravaganza at the French Riviera has a wide variety of films to offer this year, from zombie thrillers to love stories. As expected, films from Ukraine are getting special attention.  