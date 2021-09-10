Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Cannes International Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event which showcases new films of all genres from around the world.

It was founded in 1946 and has since become one of the world's most important film festivals. The invitation-only event is held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes on the French Côte d'Azur. Each year, an international jury awards the Palme d'Or to the best film of the official competition. This page collates DW's latest content tagged "Cannes Film Festival".

Zu: Willy Brandt und die Künstler ARCHIV - Regisseur Rainer Werner Fassbinder (l) gibt der Schauspielerin Hanna Schygulla (r), die in dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun die Titelheldin verkörpert, Regieanweisungen (Archivfoto vom 31.01.1978). Fassbinder gilt als der vielleicht größte deutsche Filmemacher. Als er viel zu früh starb, hinterließ er einen Mythos. Am 10. Juni 2012 jährt sich sein Todestag nun zum 30. Mal. Foto: Istvan Bajzat (zu dpa-Korr «Der Shakespeare des Films - Vor 30 Jahren starb Fassbinder» vom 04.06.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

What defined filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder 10.09.2021

A new exhibition at Bonn's Bundeskunsthalle museum is dedicated to the German director who was extremely prolific despite his destructive lifestyle.
Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years. Titane : A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys.

Palme d'Or: Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' wins top prize at Cannes 17.07.2021

Julia Ducournau, only the second female director to win the top prize at Cannes, beat out a stellar competition lineup with her provocative horror thriller.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film 'Where is Anne Frank' von Ari Folman verwenden!*** via stuart.braun@dw.com 'Where is Anne Frank': Animation debuts at Cannes A response to rising antisemitism and Holocaust denial around the world, Israeli director Ari Folman's animated re-imaging of Anne Frank's diary and life also addresses the contemporary struggles of young refugees. Rights: Purple Whale Films

'Where is Anne Frank': Animation debuts at Cannes 13.07.2021

A response to rising antisemitism, Israeli director Ari Folman's animated film of Anne Frank's diary and life also addresses the struggles of young refugees today.
REHANA MARYAM NOOR: An assistant professor at a medical college, Rehana struggles to keep the harmony between work and family as she has to play all the complex roles of a teacher, doctor, sister, daughter, and mother. Her life starts to spiral out of control one quiet evening after she witnessed a student storming out of a professor’s office, crying. Impacting her deeply, Rehana gradually descends into obsession, seeking retribution, just as she receives a complaint from the school about her six-year-old daughter’s unusual behaviour... Rehana refuses to accept the madness of this society anymore, and embarks on an extraordinary journey to find justice for her student and her daughter, all the while grappling with her ego, sense of morality, and repressed anger. Image Credit : Potocol and Metro Video

Cannes: Film highlights societal sexism in Bangladesh 08.07.2021

The film, "Rehana Maryam Noor," marks Bangladesh's first official entry at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie centers on the struggle of a young teacher after she discovers an assault on a female student.
Plakat 74. Filmfestival in Cannes Quelle: https://www.festival-cannes.com/fr/press/press-articles/communique/articles/laffiche-du-74e-festival-de-cannes (aufgerufen am 22/06/21) Copyright Crédits de l’affiche officielle du 74e Festival de Cannes : Photographie de Spike Lee avec l’autorisation de Bob Peterson & Nike © Tous droits réservés Graphisme © Hartland Villa

Spike Lee, iconic filmmaker 06.07.2021

The US film director, who leads the Cannes Film Festival jury, is a renowned advocate for African-American rights, but has directed a wide variety of films.
People protest against the February coup as they march in Mingalar Taung Nyunt township in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, July 3, 2021

Dominating delta and an unexpected kiss 06.07.2021

Struggling for oxygen in Indonesia, empty streets in Sydney, an unexpected kiss — have a look through the most dramatic photos of the day's current events.
Spike Lee

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The key issues 05.07.2021

Stars won't be kissing on the red carpet at the world's most prestigious film festival. Beyond COVID, gender parity and climate are also in the spotlight.
A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife, have a 2 year old daughter with a surprising gift. international title: Annette original title: Annette year: 2021 genre: fiction directed by: Leos Carax cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Dominique Dauwe, Wim Opbrouck, Devyn McDowell, Elke Shari Van Den Broeck, Angèle, Timur Gabriel

Cannes Film Festival competition highlights 05.07.2021

It's a highly anticipated lineup, with 24 films competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Some works had delayed their premiere following 2020's cancellation.
People pose on the red carpet of the Festival palace in Cannes as the French Riviera prepares for the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival which will take place next July, in France, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cannes competition lineup announced following COVID break 03.06.2021

After a yearlong hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is set to return in July — as a socially distanced event.
11. Februar 2021 als VoD / 2 Std. 29 Min. / Kriegsfilm, Drama. Von Hu Guan. Mit Zhi-Zhong Huang, Hao Ou, Wu Jiang. Produktionsland China. Copyright 2020 Koch Films

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world 09.02.2021

Hollywood is shooting in Australia, Chinese blockbusters are topping the cinema charts, the US market is collapsing: COVID is changing the film industry.
27.10.2020, Frankreich, Cannes: Gäste kommen im Palais des Festivals et des Congres vor Cannes 2020 Special, einer Miniversion der Filmfestspiele von Cannes, an. Cannes zeigt in einem dreitägigen Mini-Festival einige der Filme, die im Mai um Trophäen konkurriert hätten. Gezeigt werden im Festival-Palais bis zum Donnerstag Kurz- und Langfilme. Foto: Valery Hache/AFP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Cannes defies coronavirus with 'mini' film fest 30.10.2020

The three-day event ended as France enters a second lockdown. The festival also paid tribute to the three victims killed during an Islamist attack in Nice by rolling out the black carpet.
Leone d'oro (Credits La Biennale di Venezia - foto ASAC) (6)

Venice Film Festival: What's been rescued despite COVID-19 02.09.2020

The Venice Film Festival has been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The result is an astonishing diversity of films in the competition, including a German one.
Filmmarkt des Cannes Filmfestivals

Cannes' film market goes virtual 25.06.2020

The renowned Cannes Film Festival was cancelled this year, a huge loss for the film industry. But while the stars will be missing, the big business film market that accompanies the main event will carry on online.

A picture taken on May 12, 2015, shows the festival's logo on the eve of the 68th Cannes Film Fes tival in Cannes, southeastern France. AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE / AFP / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Even without festival, Cannes reveals its film selection 04.06.2020

The Cannes Film Festival was cancelled because of COVID-19, but has nevertheless awarded its seal of approval to 56 films, which will premiere at other festivals.
A picture taken on May 12, 2015, shows the festival's logo on the eve of the 68th Cannes Film Fes tival in Cannes, southeastern France. AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE / AFP / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

A year without Cannes: What is the future of film festivals? 12.05.2020

One of the world's most important film festivals has been canceled and won't offer an online program. But smaller festivals are getting creative, paving new paths for the future of film fests.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Spike Lee attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

US director Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury 14.01.2020

Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, making him the first black director to lead the panel. This comes amid criticism that film competitions and awards lack diversity.
Show more articles