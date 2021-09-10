Cannes International Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event which showcases new films of all genres from around the world.

It was founded in 1946 and has since become one of the world's most important film festivals. The invitation-only event is held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes on the French Côte d'Azur. Each year, an international jury awards the Palme d'Or to the best film of the official competition. This page collates DW's latest content tagged "Cannes Film Festival".