Star hype, #MeToo at Cannes 2024 film festival
Films aren't the only focus of the 77th edition of the festival. #MeToo, the Israel-Hamas war and a strike are also making headlines.
Cannes: Home of the film festival
Every year in May, film industry celebrities gather along the southern French Riviera. Cannes began in 1946 and is now considered one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Cinema gems from all over the world celebrate their premieres here. The best film is awarded the Palme d'Or on the final day of the 12-day festival.
Posing on the red carpet
It wasn't just movie stars walking the red carpet at the festival's opening. This year, German supermodel Heidi Klum, who wore a shimmering red gown, posed for photographers from all over the world.
Grand entrance for Messi
But it was Messi, the border collie that starred in last year's Cannes winner "Anatomy of a Fall," who outshone many stars. Together with a comedian, he is shooting daily short videos for French television. And of course, he's been the recipient of many cuddles.
2024 jury headed by Greta Gerwig
Seen here at the opening of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14 is this year's jury. It includes American actress Lily Gladstone (left), who starred in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," jury president and director Greta Gerwig (center), who scored a box office hit with "Barbie" in 2023 and French actress Eva Green (right).
#MeToo finds traction in French film industry
French actors have also spoken out about sexual assault and harassment in the industry. Camille Cottin (above) used irony to allude to a newly sparked #MeToo debate in France: "I'd like to point out that nocturnal rendezvous in the hotel rooms of all-powerful men are no longer part of the habits and customs of this Cannes vortex following the adoption of the #MeToo law, and we're delighted."
#MeToo on the silver screen
Jury head Greta Gerwig also expressed her solidarity with the #MeToo movement. "People in the community of movies telling us stories and trying to change things for the better is only good," said the 40-year-old. The new wave of the movement was triggered by French actress Judith Godreche (above), whose short film on sexual violence is being screened at Cannes. It's title? "Moi Aussi" ("Me Too").
Call to strike
Before the start of the festival, ticket sellers and projectionists called on people to disrupt the screenings to draw attention to poor working conditions. Gerwig also found the right words here: "I certainly support labor movements and we've certainly gone through this just now with our unions," she said, referring to the monthslong Hollywood strike in the US last year.
No avoiding politics
Jury members have also had to face the controversial topic of the Israel-Hamas war. Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino (pictured) pointed out the power of cinema to counter the horror with something positive. "This is why I decided that I could be here without feeling guilty as a human being,"he said. "Because if we look for beauty, then we might look for peace."
Solidarity with Israel
French actor Philippe Torreton (pictured) is extremely popular in his native country and is also politically active. In Cannes, he appeared with a yellow ribbon on his lapel, a sign of solidarity with the Israeli hostages kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas.
Dream prize: Palme d'Or
Global politics aside, Cannes is first and foremost about films. Twenty-two are in the running for the Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm. Among others, legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is competing with his science-fiction work "Megalopolis," while exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov hopes to win the trophy with "Limonov." The jury's decision will be announced on May 25.
Honorary award for Meryl Streep
The multiple award-winning grande dame of Hollywood has been honored for her life's work. "Thirty-five years ago when I was here last time, I was already a mother of three, I was about to turn 40 and I thought that my career was over," Streep said on Tuesday "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face." The Cannes Film Festival continues until May 25.