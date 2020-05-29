Visit the new DW website

Meryl Streep

The US actress, born Mary Louise Streep on June 22, 1949, has been recognized with over 150 awards for her work and holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations ever.

Establishing herself as a leading Hollywood actress by the end of the 1970s, Meryl Streep is one of the few actresses to have won three Academy Awards: She has received the Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979), and best actress for "Sophie's Choice" (1982) and "The Iron Lady" (2011). She has also been nominated 30 times for the Golden Globes - an award she has won eight times.

Per Un Pugno Di Dollari (1964) Clint Eastwood Der geheimnisvolle Fremde Joe (Clint Eastwood) kommt in das abgelegene mexikanische Dorf San Miguel, das von den zwei rivalisierenden Gangsterfamilien Rojos und Baxters terrorisiert wird. Regie: Sergio Leone , |

Clint Eastwood: Hollywood's paradoxical superstar turns 90 29.05.2020

A spaghetti western star whose 'Dirty Harry' films made him an anti-hero of the political right, the Oscar-winning actor and director later praised Donald Trump. But as he turns 90, his true legacy is as an auteur.

ARCHIV - 04.10.2019, USA, New York: Jeremy Irons, britischer Schauspieler. Irons wird Jurypräsident der 70. Berlinale, die vom 20. Februar bis 1. März 2020 in Berlin stattfindet. Foto: Bryan Smith/ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Jeremy Irons to head Berlin Film Festival jury 10.01.2020

Well-known British film and theater actor Jeremy Irons has been chosen as jury president for the 70th Berlin Film Festival, one of the most important film festivals in the world.
HANDOUT - 11.10.2037, ---: Die Filmszene des Films «The Laundromat» von dem Regisseur Steven Soderbergh zeigt die Schauspielerin Meryl Streep. Der Film «The Laundromat» ist ein Wettbewerbsfilm der 76. Internationalen Filmfestspiele in Venedig. (zu dpa-Korr «Filmfest Venedig: Viele Stars und einige Kontroversen») Foto: Netflix/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film «The Laundromat» im Zusammenhang mit den 76. Internationalen Filmfestspielen in Venedig. Das Foto darf nicht verändert und nur im vollen Ausschnitt verwendet werden. Keine Archivierung. Nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Venice Film Festival 2019 highlights 27.08.2019

Juliette Binoche, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep are among the stars set to light up this year's film festival in Venice. But despite a highly international competition selection, only two women directors will feature.

THE POST, from left: Meryl Streep, director Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, on set, 2017. ph: Niko Tavernise. TM and copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spielberg's 'The Post': How 1970s politics resonate with today's era of 'fake news' 11.01.2018

Even though its narrative deals with the Pentagon Papers, which revealed secret details of US actions during the Vietnam War, the 1970s scandal serves as an allegory of the current political climate.
14 February 2012. - US actress Meryl Streep attends the press conference for the movie 'The Iron Lady' during the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2012. Photo: Tim Brakemeier/dpa (zu dpa-Interview lbn «Kosslick: Das Publikum hat Meryl Streep zur Berlinale geholt» vom 30.01.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/T. Brakemeier

Meryl Streep wants to hear Melania and Ivanka Trump on #MeToo 04.01.2018

The Oscar-winning actress, criticized for repeatedly claiming that she didn't know anything about Weinstein's offenses, deflected the blame in a New York Times interview by asking to hear from other powerful women.

January 8, 2017*** Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval.

Men and women who shaped the world of culture in 2017 29.12.2017

Who failed miserably and who got to the top? From Meryl Streep to Anne Imhof and Harvey Weinstein, we look back at the moments that shaped the cultural scene in 2017.
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman, in theaters on June 2. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) |

Persons of the year in culture 29.12.2017

From Meryl Streep to Wonder Woman and Harvey Weinstein: these are our picks for movers and shakers on the 2017 culture scene - in good as in bad.
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Dustin Hoffman arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hoffman is apologizing for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985. Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) |

Dustin Hoffman faces new sexual assault claims 15.12.2017

A woman has accused Hollywood star Dustin Hoffman of exposing himself to her in a hotel room when she was 16, according to Variety. Two others claim Hoffman assaulted them while they were working on the 1987 film Ishtar.
THE POST, from left, David Cross, Tracy Letts, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Bradley Whitford, Philip Casnoff, Brent Langdon, Carrie Coon, 2017. ph: Niko Tavernise. TM and copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spielberg's 'The Post': a cautionary tale of press freedom 29.11.2017

Detailing a battle for press freedom at the height of the Watergate scandal, Steven Spielberg's new movie "The Post" echoes loudly today. It's also a strong Oscar contender after picking up a best film of 2017 award.

KOMBO - Die Bildkombo zeigt undatierte Aufnahmen der Schauspielerinen Angelina Jolie (l) und Gwyneth Paltrow, die den Filmproduzenten Weinstein der sexuellen Belästigung beschuldigen. Foto: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Hollywood's Weinstein denies latest sexual abuse claims 10.10.2017

Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has denied the latest sexual abuse allegations leveled in a New Yorker article. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she was "appalled" by the revelations.
US film producer Harvey Weinstein poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France, on May 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Yann COATSALIOU (Photo credit should read YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein allegations: Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and other actors express dismay 10.10.2017

Actresses in Hollywood have sharply condemned Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment. The disgraced producer was sacked from Weinstein Co. this weekend.

DW Sendung Euromaxx Titel: DW euromaxx_07.03.17_Drouser

Drouser: Fashion with a message 08.03.2017

The drouser is increasingly appearing on catwalks and red carpets. For some, the hybrid look between dress and pants is more than a fashion trend: they consider it a subtle protest against gender stereotypes.
epa05442819 US actress Meryl Streep gestures prior to delivering remarks in the Wells Fargo Center on day 2 of the 2016 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 26 July 2016. The four-day convention is expected to end with Hillary Clinton formally accepting the nomination of the Democratic Party as their presidential candidate in the 2016 election. EPA/SHAWN THEW |

Celebrities 'ineffective' in changing minds on Trump 09.02.2017

Donald Trump's presidency struck a nerve in Hollywood, with global stars like Meryl Streep and Robert de Niro calling him out in public. Despite their star power, they are unlikely to sway any voters, experts told DW.
Berlinale Intendant Dieter Kosslick

Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick: 'Trump is more overrated than Meryl Streep' 08.02.2017

The director of Berlin's largest film festival, Dieter Kosslick, discusses with DW how science-fiction and politics sometimes meet. He also reveals the event he's most looking forward to.
An Oscar Statuette at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Oscar nominations include German comedy 'Toni Erdmann' 24.01.2017

Nominations for the Oscars have been revealed in Los Angeles. "La La Land," "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" are well represented - as is a German comedy. The awards will be presented on February 26.
USA Golden Globes 2017 Meryl Streep (Reuters/NBC/P. Drinkwater)

Trump's difficult ties with celebrities 11.01.2017

Donald Trump is a big celebrity himself, but that doesn't seem to satisfy him: He still strives for star approval like no other head of state. Here are a few examples of his love-hate relation with artists.
