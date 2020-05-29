The US actress, born Mary Louise Streep on June 22, 1949, has been recognized with over 150 awards for her work and holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations ever.

Establishing herself as a leading Hollywood actress by the end of the 1970s, Meryl Streep is one of the few actresses to have won three Academy Awards: She has received the Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979), and best actress for "Sophie's Choice" (1982) and "The Iron Lady" (2011). She has also been nominated 30 times for the Golden Globes - an award she has won eight times.