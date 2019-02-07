 2019 Grammy Awards boost chances for women and black artists | Music | DW | 08.02.2019

Music

2019 Grammy Awards boost chances for women and black artists

This year's Grammys boast more nominations in the four main categories than ever before. Slammed as too white and male-dominated in the past, the music awards could be dominated by the likes of Lamar and Brandi Carlile.

  • Rapper Kendrick Lamar on stage (picture-alliance/epa/S. Laessoee)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    Top favorite

    With a total of eight nominations, Kendrick Lamar leads the field for the coveted music award this year, including song of the year and album of the year. While the rapper didn't release an album of his own in 2018, he was executive producer for the soundtrack to the blockbuster film, "Black Panther." Still only 31, Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar has already pocketed 11 Grammys.

  • Rapper Drake (Reuters)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    A close second

    Rapper Drake is a close second in terms of 2019 Grammy nominations, and he might ultimately take home more awards than Lamar — even though it's claimed both turned down offers to perform at the award ceremony. Drake and Lamar stand to profit from an increase in the number of nominations per main category in the wake of criticism that the awards were to white and too male-dominated.

  • Brandi Carlile (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    Americana

    Brandi Carlile's folk-rock ballads tackle contemporary social issues such as opioid addiction and the migrant crisis, while her 2018 album "By the Way, I Forgive You" topped the US charts and has garnered celebrity fans like former president Barack Obama. The gay 38-year-old is the most-nominated woman at the Grammy's with six, including best Americana album and song of the year for "The Joke."

  • Film still, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born (picture alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    Dream team

    Lady Gaga scored five nominations this year, four alone for the song "Shallow" from the movie "A Star Is Born." Although she sings the song with co-star Bradley Cooper, he would not be a co-winner for song of the year because he didn't co-write the number. A possible Best Duo award would go to both Lady Gaga and Cooper, however.

  • DJ and producer Zedd (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    German-Russian prodigy

    Anton Zaslavski was three when his family relocated from the Soviet Union to Germany, where he grew up and learned classical music.In 2012, now known as Zedd, he moved to the US and soon became a top DJ and producer working with the likes of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Having won his first Grammy in 2014 for breakout album "Clarity," this year Zedd is thrice-nominated for the song "The Middle."

  • Dirigent Mariss Jansons (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    Here's the beat

    Latvian conductor Mariss Jansons is an honorary member of both the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic orchestras, and he holds the Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal. Nominated for Best Choral performance of Rachmaninov's "The Bells" with the Symphony Orchestra and Choir of Germany's Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster, he just might win another Grammy this year to add to his first in 2006.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (db)


The debate raging ahead of the Grammy Award event is similar to the one that preceded the Oscars: There are too few African-Americans and women among the nominees, and among the winners (in 2018, for instance, only one female solo performer was awarded during the live ceremony).  

But the debate that led to the #OscarsSOWhite protests has generated change at the 61st Grammy Awards. 

To give African-American and female artists a better chance in main categories which, unlike the Oscars, don't gift separate awards for men and women, there are eight nominations instead of the usual five.

Bruno Mars hold six of seven Grammy Awards (Reuters/A. Kelly)

Bruno Mars won seven Grammys in 2018, but his music's sex and drugs themes made him a controversial choice

Record doesn't equal song

The main categories for all music genres include record, song, album of the year and best new artist. The record and song of the year might sound similar but the former honors the artist who recorded and performed the music, the latter the actual songwriter. Sometimes, the two overlap because the writer is often also the performer. This year, six artists are nominated in both categories: in theory, rappers Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino as well as Lady Gaga, folk singer Brandi Carlile and German-Russian producer Zedd could go home with both awards.

Increasing the number of nominees has already paid off: five of the eight artists nominated for album of the year are women this year, and just as many are African-American.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is symbolic of what the change might bring: Since 2015 his 11 Grammy wins were all in the rap category, with one for best video. Despite has huge critical and commercial success he has never won in the main categories. But that is likely about to change.

Brandi Carlile (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Folk singer songwriter Brandi Carlile has six nominations, the most of any women

Award night  

After a New York Times report suggested that Lamar, Childish Gambino and Drake all declined opportunities to perform at the Grammys this year, it has yet been confirmed that Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be on stage in LA on Sunday — meanwhile, Ariana Grande, nominated in two pop categories, has cancelled a planned performance after the organizers allegedly interfered with her song selection.

In addition to teen heartthrobs and starlets like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Grammy nominees this year also include old hands in the business like Beck, the Backstreet Boys, Seal, Barbra Streisand and Willie Nelson.

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 61st annual Grammy Award ceremony at Staples Center in LA on February 10.

